Picayune Item
Lady Hornets and Lady Maroon Tide gear for round one of state playoffs
On Saturday, Oct. 8 the Picayune Maroon Tide and Poplarville Hornets will play in the first round of the 4A and 5A state playoffs. In the first round of the 5A bracket, Picayune, who finished 6-15 this season (3rd in district), will play the South Jones Braves (15-7) in Ellisville MS. at 6 p.m.
Picayune Item
Quentin Baker, Natalie Bartholomew named Wildcats of the Week
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River golf’s Quentin Baker (Poplarville) and volleyball’s Natalie Bartholomew have been named Wildcats of the Week for their performances last week. QUENTIN BAKER. Baker earns the award after leading the Pearl River golf team to its best performance since its rebirth last season....
Picayune Item
Local athletes earning mid-season All-Star status
This week, several football players from Poplarville and Picayune have been selected to play in various all star-games in and outside the state of Mississippi. The 2022 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Football Game released its roster featuring the best talent north and south of Mississippi recently. Maroon Tide senior defensive...
Picayune Item
No. 9 MGCCC learns at Folds of Honor Challenge
PERKINSTON — No. 9 Mississippi Gulf Coast made the long trip to Michigan to learn about playing golf in the same part of the world as the NJCAA championship next spring. After the first day of the Folds of Honor Challenge in Allendale, the Bulldogs learned that and more. Gulf Coast is tied for fifth in a field filled with top four-year schools at their respective levels. The Bulldogs finished the first two rounds at 34-over, with host Grand Valley State leading the pack at 7-under on The Meadows, their home course.
Picayune Item
Blue Devils swim team excels in previous two meets
The Pearl River Central Blue Devils won a swim meet held on Tuesday Sept. 27, by a large margin and placed top five on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Jeanie and Keith Demoruelle invitational in Biloxi. The results for the Sept. 27 meet are as follows:. Girls: PRC 91, West...
Picayune Item
Pearl River golf grabs fourth at Copiah-Lincoln invitational
NATCHEZ, Miss. — The Pearl River golf team bounced back from a rough first tournament to turn in one of its best performances since its rebirth, finishing fourth overall in the Copiah-Lincoln Invitational at Beau Pre’ Country Club. The Wildcats fell just three strokes shy of earning third...
All three instate Ole Miss commits named to Miss/Al Game roster
All three of Ole Miss' instate commitments from the class of 2023 were selected to the state's roster released Wednesday for the annual Mississippi/Alabama High School All-Star Football game to be played in December of this year. That includes Raleigh athlete Suntarine Perkins, Ridgeland wide receiver Ayden Williams and Moss Point defensive lineman Jamarious Brown.
Picayune Item
Bulldogs look to break skid at Co-Lin
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will try to break a two-game losing streak Thursday when the Bulldogs travel to Wesson. Gulf Coast takes on Copiah-Lincoln at H.L. Stone Stadium, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. Despite falling to 2-3 overall, 1-1 in the MACCC South, coach Jack Wright stresses...
Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help. Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
fox8live.com
A major port & the Coast Guard closely monitor Mississippi River levels
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low Mississippi River levees impacted Plaquemines Parish’s water systems and there are concerns what is happening to river traffic in some neighboring states could impact the New Orleans area. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Jim Fothergill is with Sector New Orleans. “Currently, the New Orleans gauge...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi
If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
NOLA.com
Fat Boy’s Pizza looking to grow giant pizza empire beyond Louisiana; here’s where they’re aiming
Fat Boy’s Pizza, the New Orleans-based chain known for supersized pies, is aiming to expand its footprint in Louisiana and beyond. The company is looking for potential franchisees to open restaurants in markets across the South, in a mix of cities, college towns and tourist destinations. Fat Boy’s has...
Picayune Item
Addie Rena Hollins Gable
“God is our refuge and strength an ever present help in a time of trouble. (Psalms 46:1) Addie Rena Hollins Gable passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 in Pensacola, Florida. She was born in Picayune, Mississippi on June 5, 1985 to Ms Linda Faye Hollins and Mr. Darrell Perkins. She attended school in Picayune School System and later attended Escambia High School in Florida.
WLOX
Cruisers flock to nostalgic businesses on Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. As a result, they are becoming hot spots for cruisers who want to expand the experience beyond just cars...
Mississippi Press
Cruisin’ the Coast already in full swing in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- The 26th annual Cruisin’ the Coast made its way to downtown Ocean Springs for the first of its three-day run, with sunshine and large numbers of spectators already on hand as Cruisers lined up even before sunrise to claim one of the coveted Washington Avenue parking spots.
wxxv25.com
Harrison County investigating homicide in Saucier
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that happened about noon today in Saucier. Sheriff Troy Peterson said one person died and another is in custody. The shooting happened on East Adams Road. A vehicle was taken from the area in Saucier to the Harrison County Work Center...
Airport, marina work planned on Mississippi Gulf Coast with oil spill money
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Over $11 million in federal allocations are coming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to fund infrastructure improvements. The funding comes from the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act (RESTORE Act), passed by Congress in 2012. $372 million is available to Mississippi for […]
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle crash in Forrest County claimed the life of a Lumberton man Tuesday night. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13 around 7:30 p.m. According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Sgt. Taylor Shows, a...
Picayune Item
Reports of active shooter at PRC Schools are a hoax
Hoax calls are apparently being made alleging that an active shooter situation is underway at the Pearl River County School District. Similar calls to other districts in the Gulf Coast took place the same day. Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Chief Investigator Maj. Marc Ogden said dispatch in Pearl River...
