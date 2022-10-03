ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car vs. motorcycle collision in Springfield Thursday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of Page Boulevard and St. James Avenue in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries were reported. The car involved in the crash was a sedan that was damaged on its passenger side.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Easthampton, MA
Government
City
Easthampton, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: increases in Agawam water bills

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many Agawam residents in for a big shock when they open their water bills and seeing a huge increase. We heard from several frustrated residents and took their concerns right to Mayor William Sapelli’s office to figure out why the massive price increase and why now.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Eversource electrical pole repair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned about an electrical pole outside of his home in Springfield which he said was not fully repaired following a power outage that was specific to his home last month. That viewer told us that he has not had...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage#Spills#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Wggb Wshm
westernmassnews.com

Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Springfield after pandemic pause

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Oktoberfest is back in Springfield!. After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual celebration is back for those who love beer and quality time with loved ones. In addition to beer tasting, the event features live music, refreshments and a cash bar for additional beverage options.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights

Candidate for governor Geoff Diehl outlines campaign platform ahead of elections. With election day exactly five weeks away, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor are stepping up their campaigns. Investigation underway into death of Holyoke cannabis cultivation employee. Updated: 2 hours ago. An investigation is...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: utility poles in middle of new Chicopee sidewalks

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers in Chicopee where a new stretch of sidewalk with utility poles right in the middle of the pathway. Pedestrians on Fuller Road in Chicopee were greeted to brand new sidewalks, but there’s one problem. Some of the utility poles are located right in the middle of the walking paths, which leaves residents with very little room to go around them.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee dog dies after contracting disease found in puddles

We’re getting more answers on a story we first brought to you on Tuesday about the death of cannabis cultivation employee, Lorna McMurrey, in Holyoke. Holyoke Fire working to restore vintage 1930s truck. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Holyoke Fire Department is working to restore a piece of the...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow Police search for counterfeit money suspects

Springfield’s mayor, police superintendent bartend to raise funds for youth programs. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tended bar Wednesday night to support Elks Lodge and the Springfield Police youth program. Former employees of Holyoke cannabis cultivation center speak out after colleague’s death. Updated: 8 hours ago. Western Mass News...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy