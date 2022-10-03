Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield drinking water exceeds maximum contaminant level
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is notifying residents of high levels of two disinfection byproducts from samples taken on September 6.
Sewage overflow in the Connecticut River in Holyoke
Recent rainfall is causing the city of Holyoke to alert the community of waste water being released into the Connecticut River.
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
Crews respond to car vs. motorcycle collision in Springfield Thursday evening
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of Page Boulevard and St. James Avenue in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries were reported. The car involved in the crash was a sedan that was damaged on its passenger side.
Multiple vehicle crash on Route 5 in West Springfield
Two lanes along Route 5 in West Springfield are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
Getting Answers: increases in Agawam water bills
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many Agawam residents in for a big shock when they open their water bills and seeing a huge increase. We heard from several frustrated residents and took their concerns right to Mayor William Sapelli’s office to figure out why the massive price increase and why now.
Getting Answers: Eversource electrical pole repair
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned about an electrical pole outside of his home in Springfield which he said was not fully repaired following a power outage that was specific to his home last month. That viewer told us that he has not had...
Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Springfield after pandemic pause
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Oktoberfest is back in Springfield!. After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual celebration is back for those who love beer and quality time with loved ones. In addition to beer tasting, the event features live music, refreshments and a cash bar for additional beverage options.
Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights
Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights
Amanda and David try an Argentinian stress relief
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Health Department in one Argentinian community has a peculiar way of tackling mental health. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
House of the Week: House with multiple outbuildings for sale in Western Mass.
A 3-bed, 3-bath house for sale in Western Massachusetts has a brick fireplace, beautifully restored wide plank wood floors, oversized windows and multiple outbuildings. The house, located at 1246 North St. Ext in Agawam, is for sale for $524,900. It is listed by Alex Anthony of William Raveis R.E. & Home Services.
Westfield officials working to decongest roadways around Mass. Pike exit
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Driving in the area of the Mass. Pike in Westfield has been causing headaches and long traffic backups for many, but now, we are learning that the mayor and state leaders are talking about possible solutions. People we spoke with in Westfield told us that the...
Chicopee Police arrested 71 and issued 460 citations in September
The police in Chicopee released their review for the month of September.
Former employees of Holyoke cannabis cultivation center speak out after colleague’s death
Former employees of Holyoke cannabis cultivation center speak out after colleague's death
Getting Answers: utility poles in middle of new Chicopee sidewalks
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers in Chicopee where a new stretch of sidewalk with utility poles right in the middle of the pathway. Pedestrians on Fuller Road in Chicopee were greeted to brand new sidewalks, but there’s one problem. Some of the utility poles are located right in the middle of the walking paths, which leaves residents with very little room to go around them.
Chicopee dog dies after contracting disease found in puddles
Chicopee dog dies after contracting disease found in puddles
East Longmeadow Police search for counterfeit money suspects
East Longmeadow Police search for counterfeit money suspects
Counterfeit money used at Walgreens in Ware, Chicopee and East Longmeadow
A suspect is wanted in connection with allegedly using counterfeit money in several Walgreens on Monday.
Walk-in hiring event in Springfield every Wednesday during October
There will be a special hiring event on Wednesday at Springfield City Hall for those interested in learning more about careers with the city of Springfield.
