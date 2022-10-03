Read full article on original website
Ravenswood City County approves promotion for Officer Colby Bush
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — During the city council meeting on Tuesday evening, Ravenswood Chief of Police Lance Morrison requested approval to promote Officer Colby Bush to a corporal status. According to Morrison, Bush has fulfilled the requirements to be moved to a higher ranking. With additional time he...
Gallipolis City Commission holds wide-ranging meeting
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallipolis City Commission voted on a diverse range of topics during its Monday meeting. This included the approval on the first reading of an ordinance providing bonuses for the city fire department. Also, Cole Massie discussed the formation of a group to drive...
National Park Service awards $2.4M for WVa projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The National Park Service is funding recreation and restoration projects in West Virginia state and local parks with $2.4 million. The awards include $900,000 to Mannington Hough Park Pool Replacement, $750,000 to Canaan Valley State Park Trails Accessibility Improvements in South Charleston, $668,117 to Southwood Park Pool Enhancement in Parkersburg, $71,500 to Myles Stadium renovations Phase II in Pennsboro and $54,302 to Paw Paw Municipal Park improvements in Paw Paw.
Employees, projects and activities focus of Ripley council meeting
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Several employees received praise at the Ripley City County meeting on Tuesday. Chief of Police Brad Anderson informed council members that the three most recent additions to the department will be attending the West Virginia Police Academy.
Mason County Commission issues funding, proclamations and honors county administrator
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Mason County Commission has presented funding, an award and issued proclamations during recent meetings and events. On Oct. 1, the commission presented a check to Tim Kidwell, director of the State Farm Museum, for $20,000 to go towards the purchase of a new pull sled for the tractor pulls.
Ravenswood's Easthom claims another MEC title
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WV News) — The sensational collegiate golf career at West Liberty for Alex Easthom added another layer on Wednesday. The Ravenswood High product won his second individual crown in the Mountain East Conference at Avalon Lakes Golf Course in Warren, Ohio.
Linda Sue (Ryan) Posten
Linda Sue (Ryan) Posten, 73, of Ripley passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 3, 2022, at her home. Linda was born December 13, 1948, in Madison, WV, a daughter of the late Sewell W. Jr. and Audra Mae Gillispie Ryan.
Ex-West Virginia parole officer pleads guilty to witness tampering
WASHINGTON – A former Regional Director of Parole Services for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Parkersburg, West Virginia, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia to witness tampering. According to court documents, David Jones admitted that earlier this year,...
Racine Southern FFA goes to Local and District soil judging CDE
RACINE, Ohio — On Sept. 13, Racine Southern FFA members were able to go to the Athens/Meigs Local Soils CDE (Career Development Event) held at the Bentz Farm in Racine, Ohio, to prepare them for the district contest. At the end of the month, on Sept. 29, the District 10 Soils CDE was held at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
Deadlines approaching for upcoming general election
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Jackson County Clerk Cheryl Bright said there are several deadlines that voters in the upcoming general election need to know. Those who are not registered to vote need to do so by Oct. 18. This includes online and mail in applications. Those received by mail must be postmarked by that date. A general election ballot will be the same no matter the party affiliation or if registered independent.
Lady Vikings meet Hurricane and Nitro on VB court
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – In a tri-match with Hurricane and Nitro, Ripley’s Lady Vikings split in girls volleyball action. The Lady Vikings defeated Nitro in three sets, taking the first, 25-20, falling in the second, 25-15, before winning the third, 25-11.
Bridgeport girls down Parkersburg South, 1-0
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Elisa Dinaldo scored early in the first half for the only goal of the game to lead Bridgeport to a 1-0 win over Parkersburg South in girls high school soccer action Thursday night at Wayne Jamison Field. Dinaldo took a corner kick from Hannah...
Former Viking Band director, Mr. B, honored with special performance
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Love and respect were given to a man who dedicated his life to music and teaching. On Tuesday, the Ripley High School Viking Band honored Fred Batten, known as ‘Mr. B’ to the many people who have benefited from being his student or his friend.
The French Art Colony hosting photography exhibit
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The French Art Colony, at 530 First Avenue in Gallipolis, will present an exhibit devoted to the photography of Kathleen Davies. The exhibit, “Calling all Angels,” will be displayed from Sunday through Oct. 31. There will be an artist reception and book signing from 5-7 p.m. Saturday.
Ripley Rotary’s Adopt-a-Family signups set for October 12 and 15
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — For many years, Ripley Rotary has organized the Adopt-a-Family program. Serving thousands of families throughout this time has been a major focus of the civic organization. It’s time once again for parents, grandparents or guardians of children 18 years or younger to sign their...
Football legend Terry Bradshaw to speak at Jackson County Community Foundation event
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the most anticipated events of the year is almost here. On Oct. 20, the Community Foundation of Jackson County’s annual benefit dinner will take place at the National Guard Armory in Millwood.
Vikings journey to meet winless St. Albans on the road
RIPLEY – It’s been said that when things aren’t going well all one needs to do is look around. Because usually there will be someone found who is dealing with an even tougher fate. That would be a good way for the Ripley Viking football team to...
Sam Chichester scores 4 goals as WCC overwhelms Notre Dame
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It wasn’t a hat trick for Wood County Christian’s Sam Chichester. It was even better. Chichester scored four goals — three in the first half and another in the second — in the Wood County Christian co-ed soccer team’s 7-0 victory over Notre Dame on Thursday at Hite Field.
Glassburn Fun Farm offers fun for all ages
BIDWELL, Ohio (WV News) — Sharing the farm experience in a fun and unique way is what Aimee Glassburn of Glassburn Fun Farm says the venue is all about. “The farm has been in our family since 1843,” Glassburn said. “It is still a working farm, but in the fall, we have added something extra for our family and others to enjoy.”
