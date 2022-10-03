RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Jackson County Clerk Cheryl Bright said there are several deadlines that voters in the upcoming general election need to know. Those who are not registered to vote need to do so by Oct. 18. This includes online and mail in applications. Those received by mail must be postmarked by that date. A general election ballot will be the same no matter the party affiliation or if registered independent.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO