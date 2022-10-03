Read full article on original website
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Driver in Wisconsin blames her phone for cruising at triple-digit speeds
(WFRV) – After getting pulled over for driving 100 mph, one driver told a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper that her phone was covering the speedometer. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook about a recent traffic stop in Columbia County. A vehicle was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Miniature horse at UW-Whitewater, police capture safely
WHITEWATER, Wis - University of Wisconsin-Whitewater police captured a miniature horse that got loose on campus Wednesday, Oct. 5. Severus, the mini horse, apparently had so much fun on campus he didn't want to go home. The horse ran a lengthy tour around campus and was later caught with help of campus staff from UWW Health and Counseling, UWW Student Activities and Involvement, and other helpful citizens.
One Wisconsin county has 8 OWI arrests over the weekend, sheriff says it ‘continues to be national problem’
(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin said that eight people were arrested for OWI over the weekend, and are reminding impaired driving crashes are preventable. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple OWI arrests that happened over the past weekend. Eight people were reportedly arrested and had age ranges from 22 to 73.
wearegreenbay.com
Deer herd status ahead of gun season: Wisconsin DNR gives report
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – With recent temperatures in the 70s, it might not feel like hunting season. But, like many things, the weather can have a huge impact on the deer herd across Wisconsin. “The deer population is pretty stable to growing. That’s probably driven by the fact the winters...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Green Alert canceled; veteran found safe
MONONA, Wis. - UPDATE: The Green Alert for Zachary Bigelow has been canceled. He has been found safe. The original missing person notice is available below. A Green Alert has been issued for a 32-year-old Monona, Wisconsin man. Zachary Bigelow was last heard from around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers, DOT award total $900,000 to two Wrightstown businesses
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Wrightstown businesses will receive a total $900,000 in state grants that will expand rail lines and help create and retain jobs. Gov. Tony Evers’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grants Thursday. A $400,000 grant will help...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin rescinds elderly eviction violations, won't say why
New Berlin, Wisconsin - Locked out! A 97-year-old woman sent to the hospital found she could not go back to her senior apartment. The state said the provider broke the law, but then changed its mind. The FOX6 Investigators found it's one of the most common long-term care complaints across...
Parts for aircraft carriers, submarines made in northeast Wisconsin
There's a sense of mission at Fox Valley Metal-Tech in Ashwaubenon, a company where the work includes defense manufacturing.
Authorities investigating crash in Wisconsin that had 8 people in 1 car
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that had eight people, four of which were children, in one car is under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted about a single-vehicle crash that had eight people inside one car on its Facebook page. On September 30 around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a rollover crash on Hwy 16.
Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay-based business accused of refusing to provide service to person with HIV, agrees to settlement
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A business that offers in-home caregiving services across northeast Wisconsin reportedly settled a claim that it refused to give services to someone with HIV. According to the Department of Justice, Helping Hands Caregivers LLC reached a settlement to resolve allegations regarding the company refusing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Freeze warning in SE Wisconsin from 1am-8am Saturday
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for all of southeast Wisconsin from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. We warm up a little by Saturday afternoon and continue warming into early next week with highs returning to seasonal by Sunday and Monday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police chase, shots fired; Eagle man sentenced
EAGLE, Wis. - An Eagle man has been sentenced to three years behind bars after a report of reckless driving led to a police chase and shots fired in February. Steven James, 38, pleaded guilty in July to OWI (third offense), second-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing/eluding police. Additional charges were dismissed.
DVA announces So. Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery expansion
UNION GROVE, Wis. — The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery is expanding, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday. The cemetery will be able to add 3,500 new columbarium niches, landscaping and added infrastructure on about two acres of land. Officials said that the work will provide the proper resources for burial needs going forward.
wtmj.com
Michaels supports reforming Wisconsin unemployment system, reducing benefits
MILWAUKEE – Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels tells WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner that he would support cutting back the 26 weeks of allowed unemployment benefits for recipients. Republican state lawmakers have pushed for legislation which would cut back on the length of unemployment depending on the state’s jobless rate....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: COVID adjournment request denied as 'delay tactic'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks requested an adjournment of his trial in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack Wednesday, Oct. 5, telling the court he believes he has COVID and needs to wait until at least Friday for test results to come back. Prosecutors said he's heard on jail phone calls telling his mother he's going to delay the trial. The judge agreed with the prosecution, calling Brooks' COVID adjournment request "nothing more than a delay tactic."
$10 million in ARPA money opens up for well owners
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for a new well compensation and well abandonment program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Applications will be accepted until the $10 million fund runs out. The new programs will assist well owners in tackling contamination and award grants...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Competitive auto market leads to buyer’s remorse
MILWAUKEE - A consumer alert for anyone searching for a used car: a competitive buying market has some feeling buyer’s remorse. A shortage of manufacturing materials over the last two years has led to fewer vehicles on dealer lots. While there are signs of inventory improving on the horizon, demand for new and used cars remains high in southeast Wisconsin and so are the prices.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Spotlight on Kewaskum and Allenton fire departments
WASHINGTON COUNTY — October is National Fire Prevention Month, National Fire Prevention Week also occurs during the month, and the Washington County Daily News is talking with the 13 fire departments throughout the county to shine a spotlight on them. The Daily News begins the series today with the...
