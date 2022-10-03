Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Putin Finalizes Annexation Claim Rejected by Ukraine, West
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law Wednesday to formalize Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions, a move widely condemned as illegal and one that comes as Ukrainian forces advance in a counteroffensive to take back areas under Russian control. The Russian measure, approved earlier this week by the...
Voice of America
Is Russia Moving Nuclear Weapons Toward Ukraine?
Amid unconfirmed reports that a train operated by Russia's nuclear division was spotted heading toward Ukraine, the White House says that it has no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Nuclear weapons experts tell VOA if Russia is moving nuclear weapons toward the Ukrainian border, the United States will know. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: The Nuclear Question
Ukraine’s success retaking territory raises the question of whether Russia may use a nuclear weapon. Find out how that played out at the Warsaw Security Conference. New EU sanctions include a price cap on Russia oil. And find out how life is coming back to Bucha after Russia’s massacre there.
Voice of America
State Department Recap: September 28-October 5, 2022
State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week:. The United States requested an emergency meeting Wednesday to address North Korea's "dangerous and reckless" test firing of a long-range ballistic missile over Japan the previous day. Blinken said the U.S. was taking "appropriate, defensive deterrence steps" with allies and partners in response to North Korea's latest provocation. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters this week that the U.S. was still assessing North Korea's launch — the 39th ballistic missile launch in 2022 — saying it "posed an unacceptable threat to the Japanese public" and was destabilizing the region.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 7
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:50 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said in its latest Ukraine assessment that Ukrainian forces likely continued counteroffensive operations in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast near Kupyansk and operations to threaten Russian positions along the Kreminna-Svatove road in western Luhansk Oblast on Oct. 6.
Voice of America
After Russian Atrocities, Ukraine’s Bucha Inches Toward Normalcy
The Ukrainian city of Bucha was the scene of one of the worst massacres in Russia's war against its neighbor, with hundreds of bodies discovered in mass graves back in April. Now, against many expectations, a robust reconstruction effort is making it possible for children to return to school. For VOA, Anna Chernikova reports from Bucha. Camera - Serhii Smychok.
Voice of America
Risk of ‘Armageddon’ Highest Since 1962, Biden Says
The risk of Armageddon is the highest it has been since the early 1960s, President Joe Biden said Thursday night as Russian losses in Ukraine prompt Russian officials to discuss the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons. “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban...
Voice of America
Greece Warns Turkey on Illegal Drilling
ATHENS — Greece is warning it is ready to use all its diplomatic and military might to defend its sovereignty against what it calls hostile plans by its historic foe Turkey. The direct warning follows a controversial energy deal Turkey recently signed with an element of Libya’s divided government. But the tensions that have been building up recently between the two NATO allies is sparking fears of a crisis that could spill out of control and destabilize the military alliance.
Voice of America
Putin Faces ‘Most Perilous Moment’ as Russian Forces Retreat in Ukraine
In recent days, Ukraine has seized control of large areas in the east and south of the country from invading Russian forces. With the Kremlin troops' retreat, the war could be entering a critical new phase, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Voice of America
The Inside Story-The Peoples' Protest TRANSCRIPT
Protests rage across the globe as the people demand change. What's driving unrest, and how are governments reacting?. We’ll take you around the world for the latest …. Now on The Inside Story… The Peoples’ Protest. The Inside Story:. ELIZABETH LEE, VOA Correspondent:. Hi. I’m Elizabeth Lee,...
Voice of America
US Strikes IS Leadership Twice in 24 Hours
Washington — A weakened and wary Islamic State terror group suffered a new round of setbacks when U.S. forces targeted three key leaders in two operations across northern Syria in a single day. The U.S. confirmed the first operation, announcing that U.S. special forces had conducted a helicopter raid...
Voice of America
US Sanctions Iranian Officials Over Crackdown on Protesters
Washington — The United States on Thursday sanctioned seven senior Iranian leaders for their role in shutting down the country's internet access and the crackdown on dissidents protesting the death of a young woman in the custody of the country's morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.
Voice of America
OPEC to Cut Oil Production in Boost for Russia, Rebuke to Biden
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with Russia and other oil producers, announced on Wednesday that they would cut production targets by 2 million barrels a day, an action that could help Moscow pay for its war with Ukraine and hurt U.S. President Joe Biden’s chances to further cut gasoline prices for American motorists.
Voice of America
Blinken Announces Aid for Migrants, Refugees
Lima, Peru — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced new humanitarian aid to migrants and refugees in the Americas, on a visit to Peru. Blinken is on a regional tour that has taken him to Colombia, Chile and now Lima, where he was attending the annual meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly, which closes Friday.
Voice of America
Japan, South Korea Urge UN Security Council Response to North Korea
United nations/seoul/washington — Japan and South Korea urged the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday to send a "clear and unequivocal" message to North Korea, following its latest and most dangerous launch of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan. "This council should be mindful that it is being tested...
Voice of America
New US Aircraft Carrier Deploys in North Atlantic Ocean
The United States' newest aircraft carrier is now on its first deployment to train with allies in the Atlantic. The move comes during a time of increased tensions around the world. The aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, began its deployment in the North Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday as the...
Voice of America
North Korea Launches Missiles as US Aircraft Carrier Returns to Peninsula
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired two more short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) early Thursday, as diplomats at the U.N. Security Council were locked in debate over how to respond to the launch of another missile over Japan two days earlier. North Korea's latest ballistic missile test marked the...
Voice of America
US Secretary of State: No Change in Venezuela Sanctions
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says any change in the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela could only come in response to constructive steps by the Maduro regime to restore democracy. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Organization of the American States meeting in Lima, Peru, on Thursday, the...
Voice of America
Biden Announces Federal Marijuana Pardons, Moves Toward Softening Federal Stance
White house — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new executive actions aimed at decriminalizing the U.S. stance on marijuana, which is now legal for medical use in 37 states and available for recreational use in 19 states, the national capital and Guam. In a recorded video message, Biden...
