Many of us are spoiled by streaming services with hundreds, nay thousands, of movies and shows to watch on demand. Yet, the entertainment pause is a very real thing, where you sit down in front of your TV, and even with a huge collection of media at your fingertips, simply cannot decide what to watch. We’ve all been there, and it can certainly be frustrating. It can really grind your gears when you’re sitting around trying to decide, and all of that free time is slowly evaporating. No one wants to see their personal time go to waste — we get it. To help a little, we’ve gathered some excellent shows to watch on Hulu for the weekend. Don’t forget, there are some really great movies and shows coming to Hulu in October, just in time for Halloween and spooky season.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO