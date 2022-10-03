Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Family Photos With Daughter Sterling
Sweet Sterling! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews became parents in February 2021 and have been documenting their lives with their little one ever since. The couple started dating in high school and got engaged in August 2020. The proposal came on the heels of Mahomes’ Super Bowl LIV win, and he told 610 Radio at […]
Sara Lee, WWE Wrestler and Mom of 3, Dead at 30: 'We Are All in Shock'
"We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete," Sara Lee's mother wrote as she announced the pro wrestler's death WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died. She was 30. Her mother, Terri Lee, announced the news in a heartbreaking Facebook post Thursday. "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete." She continued, "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need...
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
Meri Brown 'Hurt' After Husband Kody Suggests She Move into Bed & Breakfast: It 'Didn't Need to Be Said'
Meri Brown is uncertain about the future of her Bed & Breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn. In an exclusive clip from Sunday's upcoming episode of Sister Wives, Meri, 51, reveals she temporarily shut down her B&B following the unexpected death of her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom. As she struggles to determine the...
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo
Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins
Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
Loretta Lynn Survived Multiple Falls and a Stroke Prior to Her Death at 90 — but She Never Gave Up
"As long as you dwell on the bad, it's taking the life away from you that you need to be living," the late country icon told PEOPLE in a 2017 interview about her health struggles Loretta Lynn persevered through several health struggles in the years leading up to her death on Tuesday at age 90. Known for hit singles including "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" and "Coal Miner's Daughter," the country icon released dozens of albums and earned three Grammy awards over her 60-plus years in the industry —...
Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: 'A Total Miracle'
Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is expanding her family — by two! The Oscar-winning actress, 48, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." The Alaska Daily star went on...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Cute PJ Set: 'Dress for the Job You Want'
The cookbook author and husband John Legend are currently expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is staying comfy as she prepares to welcome another baby. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, showed off her bare baby bump on Instagram Wednesday, posting a mirror selfie of the soon-to-be mom of three in a pajama set from her company Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. In the snap, Teigen, 36, lifts up her printed pajama top to reveal her bare bump as she makes a kissy...
Tori Roloff Handcrafts Daughter Lilah's Dress for 'First Tea Party' with Mom and Grandmas: Photos
"Such a special afternoon," Tori Roloff shared of daughter Lilah's first tea party with Tori and both of her grandmas Tori Roloff is introducing her little girl to a real-life tea party! On Wednesday, the Little People, Big World star shared sweet photos on her Instagram Story from a very special tea party, the first for daughter Lilah, 2. In photos from the special outing — where they were joined by Tori's mom, Kim Williams-Patton and husband Zach Roloff's mom, Amy Roloff — Lilah is dressed up in a...
Kourtney Kardashian Says Daughter Penelope, 10, Sleeps with Her Almost 'Every Night': 'My Girl'
Kourtney Kardashian Barker has a close bond with her baby girl. Opening up about her 10-year-old daughter Penelope during an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Lemme founder says that she and her only daughter have co-slept for years. "She's slept with me every day...
Watch Megan Fox Create a Futuristic Inspired Makeup Look on Machine Gun Kelly
Thousands on followers watched as Megan Fox gave fiancé Machine Gun Kelly a makeover on Instagram Live Monday night Machine Gun Kelly was given quite the makeover by fiancée Megan Fox and his assistant Olivia Stone on Instagram live. On Monday night in a London hotel room, roughly 15,000 of his 9.7 million Instagram followers tuned in as the 32-year-old musician requested an Avatar and Doja Cat inspired look from the future — the year 3050 to be exact. MGK is currently in Europe for his Mainstream Sellout world...
Ed Sheeran's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have two kids: Lyra Antarctica and their newborn daughter Ed Sheeran is loving life as a father of two. The "Bad Habits" singer and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020, and the musician has been open about how much his lifestyle has changed since becoming a dad. "Well, I became a dad and I feel like my lifestyle shift has changed. Instead of going to bed at six [a.m.], I'm getting up at...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's 'Enjoying Every Moment of Growing Our Boy'
"I want to be present, involved, loving and supportive," Heather Rae El Moussa wrote ahead of the birth of her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is "enjoying every moment" of her first pregnancy. On Wednesday evening, the mom-to-be, 35, shared two new professionally-taken shots on Instagram that show off her baby bump in an open-button tan blazer and pants against a matching background. In the caption of her post, the Selling Sunset star — who is expecting her first baby with...
Tamera Mowry-Housley Spills a 'Sweet' Memory of Babysitting 'Very Young' Olsen Twins with Sister Tia
Tamera Mowry-Housley and twin sister Tia Mowry had a pretty busy schedule as the teen stars of Sister, Sister , but they did occasionally moonlight as babysitters to the stars — specifically Full House stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen!. In her new memoir You Should Sit Down for This,...
'Bachelor' Alum Tia Booth Teases Baby Boy's Name as She Reveals Stunning Maternity Photos
The pregnant reality star, who is expecting her first baby with fiancé Taylor Mock, shares maternity photo with PEOPLE as she opens up about naming her baby boy on the way Tia Booth is opening up about her pregnancy ahead of becoming a mom for the first time. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, says she's "feeling good" as she prepares to welcome a baby boy with fiancé Taylor Mock. Noting she's been "a little uncomfortable" in the home stretch," Booth says the "rib pain lets...
Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a proud girl dad. The Fast & Furious star has three daughters: Simone Johnson, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian. Johnson has never been shy...
The Challenge's Melinda Stolp Welcomes a Baby Boy: 'Introducing Hayden Thomas to the World!'
Melissa Stolp Collins is already mom to son Camden, 2, with husband Matt Collins The Challenge's Melinda Stolp Collins is taking on a new role — being a mom of two! The reality star, 39, announced the birth of her second child — son Hayden Thomas — on Instagram Thursday, sharing a carousel of sweet pictures of the newborn. "Introducing Hayden Thomas to the world! 🥹 💙" she captioned the sweet pics. Hayden joins big brother Camden, who turns 3 next month. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free...
Loretta Lynn Was a Passionate Home Cook Whose Chicken and Dumplings Dish Was a Family Favorite
The country music icon, who died on Tuesday, was an amateur chef — and even released a cookbook in 2004 Loretta Lynn was a longtime country music icon — but friends and family say she was also legendary in the kitchen. On Tuesday, the "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer died at age 90 on her beloved Tennessee ranch. Aside from forging a trailblazing path in the country music industry, she was passionate about her time in the kitchen and even released a cookbook of her favorite recipes in 2004. Lynn's ranch, located in Hurricane...
Mastering Engineer Emerson Mancini Says a Kendrick Lamar Song Led Him to Share His Trans Identity
Mancini, a mastering engineer known for his work on music by Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth and more A-list musicians, tells PEOPLE about his coming out journey Emerson "Em" Mancini is ready to share his story. The Grammy-winning mastering engineer, known for his work on music by Camila Cabello, Halsey, Charlie Puth and other artists, came out as a transgender man in an open letter via Billboard on Friday. Ahead of its publication, Mancini (who uses both he/him and they/them pronouns) spoke to PEOPLE about his journey and how...
