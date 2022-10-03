ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

MySanAntonio

Here are all the changes coming to Beaumont's Target

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you've been inside the Beaumont Target recently, you might notice some construction going on. A temporary bathroom is currently in place outside of the location. Construction storage containers are located in the parking lot. Some areas of the store are closed off, such as the former Pizza Hut. Some merchandise has been moved around, too.
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont residents waiting for LNVA to compensate them for flood damages

BEAUMONT — It's been two-and-a-half months since a levee breach at the Lower Neches Valley Authority canal caused massive flooding in a north Beaumont neighborhood. Several of those residents are still waiting on the LNVA to compensate them for flood damages. It was July 21 when that levee breached.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Fire destroys barn and storage building west of town

The quick response and immediate action of local firemen saved a home and at least two other nearby structures on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in a large barn located west of Jasper. The volunteers of both the Japer and Beech Grove Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
JASPER, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation believes potential leader could be “breath of fresh air”

After months of searching and meetings, Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation selected a new leader. Now it’s up to the Port Arthur City Council to give final approval of that selection. Council is scheduled to consider a resolution approving an agreement with Terry Stokes for professional services and employment as CEO of the PAEDC during the 9:30 a.m. council meeting Tuesday at city hall, per information from the city.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Angel Carol Bock

Angel Carol Bock was born on February 2, 2002, at Mid Jefferson Hospital in Nederland, Texas. As the attending nurse at her delivery, the Lord asked for prayers for a home for her and a family to take her. She immediately became our 2-2-02 baby on the wings of God’s word Isaiah 22:22 – The key of the house of David will I lay on his shoulder; so he shall open, and no one shall shut; and he shall shut; and no one shall open. It was the begging of doors, hearts, provisions, finances, Aid Workers; almost whatever her heart desired or needed was answered in signs, miracles and wonders – doors were opened.
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can you drive in your underwear?

Sal from Bridge City asks: My question is in relation to my girlfriend driving in her panties and bra. Sometimes my girlfriend will go jump in the car to go get something to eat from a drive thru restaurant and just have on her bra and panties. I am worried that is some kinda of indecent act against the law in the state of Texas. She’s not bothered telling me I need to chill. I’m not insecure, I just don’t want her to get into trouble. So is a bra and panties OK to go pick up food in a drive thru?
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

3 people shot at Rogers Park in Beaumont Wednesday evening

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after three people were shot Wednesday evening. On October 5 at around 7:27 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Rogers Park, located at 1455 Dowlen Road, in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont foundation collectively donated more than $2M to non-profit over the last 16 years

BEAUMONT, Texas — After 16 years of donating to a non-profit organization, a Beaumont foundation has reached a major milestone while helping more than 11,000 children. The Beaumont Foundation of America has donated more than $2 million to Buckner Children and Family Services. The foundation reached this milestone following their second installment of a $95,700 donation pledge for 2022.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Tyler County enacts burn ban

TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County on Tuesday joined Sabine County in enacting a burn ban, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS radio. This comes after local fire departments have been urging people not to burn outdoors due to extremely dry and breezy conditions. Sabine County...
TYLER COUNTY, TX

