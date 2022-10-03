Ukrainian Ambassador Tells Elon Musk to ‘F— Off' After Billionaire Infuriates Nation With Twitter Poll

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Activists From Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, a strong rebuke to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday. Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Kremlin Behaved ‘Like a Drug Dealer' Over Gas Supplies, Polish PM Says
The Kremlin behaved "like a drug dealer," Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told CNBC's Charlotte Reed in an exclusive interview. European Union leaders are due to consider possible caps to gap prices at the Prague summit Friday. Also speaking in Prague, EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the bloc needed...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Belarusian Activist Ales Bialiatski and Two Human Rights Groups Win 2022 Nobel Peace Prize
The Nobel Peace Prize is one of six awards given each year since 1901 by a five-person committee elected by the Norwegian Parliament. It is intended to recognize those who have "conferred the greatest benefit to humankind." Bialiatski, 60, helped spark the democracy movement that began in Belarus in the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After a gangbusters two days to start the week, stocks have declined two days. Despite the 2-2 record, however, equities are on pace to finish their best week since late June. A lot of that will have to do with how investors interpret September's jobs numbers, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday morning. The economy added 263,000 jobs last month, below the 275,000 economists had projected. The unemployment rate came in at 3.5%, under the estimated 3.7%. Market watchers were concerned a hot jobs report would strengthen the Federal Reserve's resolve to raise rates in its battle against inflation. Read live market updates here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Washington Sees OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts as a Political ‘Blow Against Biden,' Says Dan Yergin
Washington sees OPEC+'s decision to slash oil production by more than 2 million barrels a day as political interference and a "blow" against U.S. President Joe Biden, said Dan Yergin, vice chair of S&P Global. "This is seen as, first of all, a blow against Biden who came to Saudi...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Europe's Gas Storage Is Almost Full for Winter. But the IEA Fears Next Year May Be Very Difficult
The International Energy Agency's executive director says close to 90% of European gas storage is full. "So this winter is difficult, but next winter may also be very difficult," the executive director of the International Energy Agency warned. Faith Birol's comments come at a time when Europe is scrambling to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nearly Half of the Coal Industry Is Still on an Expansion Course in ‘Reckless' Mining Rush
An annual update from Urgewald and 40 partner NGOs found that 46% of companies on its Global Coal Exit List were pursuing new coal power plants, coal mines or new coal transport infrastructure. "Investors, banks, and insurers should ban these coal developers from their portfolios immediately," said Heffa Schuecking, director...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
European Markets Mixed Ahead of Key U.S. Jobs Report
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were mixed on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors await a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally higher by noon, with tech stocks falling 1.4% while...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden Signs Executive Order With New Framework to Protect Data Transfers Between the U.S. and EU
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement a new framework to protect the privacy of personal data shared between the U.S. and Europe. A European court undid an earlier version of the framework in 2020. The new Privacy Shield seeks to address European concerns of surveillance by U.S....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DOJ Suspects Trump Still Has Classified Documents He Removed From White House, Even After FBI Mar-A-Lago Raid
The Department of Justice suspects that ex-President Donald Trump might still have classified documents that he removed from the White House when he left office in January 2021. The DOJ's head of counterintelligence, Jay Bratt, recently told Trump's attorneys that the department believed he had not turned over all government...
Comments / 0