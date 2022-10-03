ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ukrainian Ambassador Tells Elon Musk to ‘F— Off' After Billionaire Infuriates Nation With Twitter Poll

By Christina Wilkie,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Activists From Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, a strong rebuke to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday. Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said...
ADVOCACY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Kremlin Behaved ‘Like a Drug Dealer' Over Gas Supplies, Polish PM Says

The Kremlin behaved "like a drug dealer," Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told CNBC's Charlotte Reed in an exclusive interview. European Union leaders are due to consider possible caps to gap prices at the Prague summit Friday. Also speaking in Prague, EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the bloc needed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After a gangbusters two days to start the week, stocks have declined two days. Despite the 2-2 record, however, equities are on pace to finish their best week since late June. A lot of that will have to do with how investors interpret September's jobs numbers, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday morning. The economy added 263,000 jobs last month, below the 275,000 economists had projected. The unemployment rate came in at 3.5%, under the estimated 3.7%. Market watchers were concerned a hot jobs report would strengthen the Federal Reserve's resolve to raise rates in its battle against inflation. Read live market updates here.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Mixed Ahead of Key U.S. Jobs Report

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were mixed on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors await a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally higher by noon, with tech stocks falling 1.4% while...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden

Comments / 0

Community Policy