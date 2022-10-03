ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

ocscanner.news

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Fatal Crash Investigation

The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on September 19. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:27 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Mini Cooper were traveling northbound in the express lanes of the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge Township, Middlesex County. In the area of milepost 121.6, a collision occurred between the two vehicles and a third unknown vehicle which fled the scene.
TEANECK, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Three Local Residents Charged With Narcotics Distribution [VIDEO]

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration – High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean Post of Duty (HIDTA/MOPOD) Group 5, Lakewood Township Police Department, Lakewood Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department K-9 Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, and Toms River Township Police Department Special Enforcement Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of cocaine in the Ocean County area. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Lakewood and one in Toms River – as being utilized by Ivan Contreras-Cruz, 41, of Toms River, Alberto Vasquez-Ventura, 27, of Lakewood, and Natalia Mihok, 49, of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Letter: Thank You Lakewood Police for Ticketing my Husband

This might sound a bit weird, but I will say it anyway. Thank you Lakewood Police for pulling over my husband. Since we’ve gotten married several years ago, I’ve told my husband on numerous occasions to slow down while driving. He’s nearly been involved in several serious accidents because of his speeding, and once almost killed a mom walking her child in a stroller.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three Ocean County Residents Charged For Selling Drugs

TOMS RIVER – A multi-agency investigation has led to three Ocean County residents to be arrested and charged for selling drugs, authorities said. Three homes, two in Lakewood and one in Toms River, were being used by 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Cruz of Toms River, 27-year-old Alberto Vasquez-Ventura of Lakewood, and 49-year-old Natalia Mihok of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: POLICE FIND MISSING SUICIDAL MAN IN TIME TO SAVE HIS LIFE

On Sunday October 2nd The Holmdel Police received a report of a missing 23 year old suicidal subject. On October 3rd at 12:30, while continuing the investigation, Detective Lieutenant Bernard and Detective Maguire located the subject unresponsive in their vehicle on Route 9 in Old Bridge. Entry to the vehicle was gained and with the assistance of Old Bridge First Aid and Police, the subject was transported to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
HOLMDEL, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Did this Lakewood Bus Driver Take it Too Far?

Some parents in Lakewood are demanding answers after their children were not allowed onto their school bus this afternoon – for an apparent ridiculous reason. The children began walking onto the bus holding their lemon with Besamim in it (pictured) – something people use to smell in Shul during Yom Kippur – when the bus driver allegedly told the kids they could not bring that into the bus because it was food. The children who had it in their backpacks got on undetected.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Detroit

Two killed after truck crashes into overpass along I-94

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a crash along the eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Stephens Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove off the roadway, continued up an embankment and then crashed into the Stephens Road overpass support. The truck caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy report.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI

