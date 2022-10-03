Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
OLD BRIDGE: NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP WITH A FATAL ACCIDENT ON GSP
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Fatal Crash Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on September 19. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:27 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Police investigating alleged attempted abduction of a woman in Lakewood [PHOTOS]
Authorities this afternoon are investigating an alleged attempted abduction that occurred in broad daylight in Lakewood. According to preliminary information we received, at approximately 1:00 PM, the unknown suspect allegedly grabbed the woman, covered her mouth, and dragged her into the woods in the area of N. Lake Drive. The...
Ocean County Man Charged After Threatening Delivery Driver
LACEY – A Township man has been criminally charged after allegedly threatening to shoot an Amazon delivery driver in the head, authorities said. John Vincentini, 62, was charged with Bias Intimidation in connection with an incident that occurred in on September 5. According to officials, the Amazon delivery driver...
thelakewoodscoop.com
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Fatal Crash Investigation
The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on September 19. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:27 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Mini Cooper were traveling northbound in the express lanes of the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge Township, Middlesex County. In the area of milepost 121.6, a collision occurred between the two vehicles and a third unknown vehicle which fled the scene.
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS MAN WANTED FOR THEFT – PHOTOS IN STORY
The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man who allegedly stole a cell phone from a Verizon retail store in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Sunday, September 18, at approximately 4:25 p.m., a male suspect entered the retail store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BEWARE: Lakewood Askonim Warn about Car Rental Scam after Bachur Nearly Lands in Hot Water
Lakewood Askonim today reached out today to TLS to warn about a serious issue which has nearly landed a Bachur with serious issues. Askonim say there appears to be a person, or people, renting out uninsured and unlicensed vehicles to Bachurim for cheap prices, and while some may know it’s illegal, many unfortunately do not.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Three Local Residents Charged With Narcotics Distribution [VIDEO]
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration – High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean Post of Duty (HIDTA/MOPOD) Group 5, Lakewood Township Police Department, Lakewood Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department K-9 Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, and Toms River Township Police Department Special Enforcement Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of cocaine in the Ocean County area. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Lakewood and one in Toms River – as being utilized by Ivan Contreras-Cruz, 41, of Toms River, Alberto Vasquez-Ventura, 27, of Lakewood, and Natalia Mihok, 49, of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Letter: Thank You Lakewood Police for Ticketing my Husband
This might sound a bit weird, but I will say it anyway. Thank you Lakewood Police for pulling over my husband. Since we’ve gotten married several years ago, I’ve told my husband on numerous occasions to slow down while driving. He’s nearly been involved in several serious accidents because of his speeding, and once almost killed a mom walking her child in a stroller.
Three Ocean County Residents Charged For Selling Drugs
TOMS RIVER – A multi-agency investigation has led to three Ocean County residents to be arrested and charged for selling drugs, authorities said. Three homes, two in Lakewood and one in Toms River, were being used by 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Cruz of Toms River, 27-year-old Alberto Vasquez-Ventura of Lakewood, and 49-year-old Natalia Mihok of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics, police said.
ocscanner.news
BAYVILLE: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR
Emergency personnel was at the scene of a pedestrian who was struck by a car on Route 9 in front of Shop Rite. No additional information is available at this time.
Pennsylvania police identify remains found 10 years ago as teen who went missing in 1969
Authorities in Pennsylvania said human remains found nearly a decade ago have been identified as belonging to a Wilkes-Barre City teenager who went missing in 1969, and police are now looking for the person responsible
thelakewoodscoop.com
FBI Releases Uniform Crime Report: Despite Statistics, Lakewood Township is Trending Down | Ron Benvenisti
The FBI’s UCS Crime Data Explorer (CDE) aims to provide transparency, create easier access, and expand awareness of criminal, and noncriminal, law enforcement data sharing; improve accountability for law enforcement; and provide a foundation to help shape public policy with the result of a safer nation. On October 5,...
Pennsylvania state police kill man who allegedly left bar intoxicated and struck a trooper
State police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar, authorities said. State police and Luzerne County prosecutors said troopers from Wilkes-Barre were called to the Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub and Grill in […]
Donations Pour In For Family Of Beloved North Jersey Man Killed In 'Horrific Accident' At 30
Thousands have poured in for the heartbroken family of a 30-year-old North Jersey man who died following a “horrific accident.”. Born in Paterson, Jakeem Ortiz died on Tuesday, Sept. 13, three days after he was left with a traumatic brain injury due to a “horrific accident,” according to a GoFundMe launched for his funeral expenses.
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: POLICE FIND MISSING SUICIDAL MAN IN TIME TO SAVE HIS LIFE
On Sunday October 2nd The Holmdel Police received a report of a missing 23 year old suicidal subject. On October 3rd at 12:30, while continuing the investigation, Detective Lieutenant Bernard and Detective Maguire located the subject unresponsive in their vehicle on Route 9 in Old Bridge. Entry to the vehicle was gained and with the assistance of Old Bridge First Aid and Police, the subject was transported to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Did this Lakewood Bus Driver Take it Too Far?
Some parents in Lakewood are demanding answers after their children were not allowed onto their school bus this afternoon – for an apparent ridiculous reason. The children began walking onto the bus holding their lemon with Besamim in it (pictured) – something people use to smell in Shul during Yom Kippur – when the bus driver allegedly told the kids they could not bring that into the bus because it was food. The children who had it in their backpacks got on undetected.
NJ Murder Suspect Arrested After SWAT Standoff: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old murder suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of another man his age after barricading himself in a South Jersey home over the weekend, authorities announced. Ronin Austin Nevels has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Isaiah Shaw on Friday, Sept. 30, Camden County...
Police: Jersey City man arrested for murder in Pennsylvania
They say they found 33-year-old Sean Williams this past Saturday. Williams is accused of killing 28-year-old Jawon Purcell on Memorial Day weekend.
ocscanner.news
MANAHAWKIN: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON GSP
Emergency personnel was on the scene of an accident that occurred on the Garden State Parkway between the Barnegat and Manahawkin exits. No additional information is available at this time.
Two killed after truck crashes into overpass along I-94
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a crash along the eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Stephens Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove off the roadway, continued up an embankment and then crashed into the Stephens Road overpass support. The truck caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy report.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
