Some parents in Lakewood are demanding answers after their children were not allowed onto their school bus this afternoon – for an apparent ridiculous reason. The children began walking onto the bus holding their lemon with Besamim in it (pictured) – something people use to smell in Shul during Yom Kippur – when the bus driver allegedly told the kids they could not bring that into the bus because it was food. The children who had it in their backpacks got on undetected.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO