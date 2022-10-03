'We cannot let the criminals win': Manhunt is on for Pensacola youth football game gunmen

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Pensacola Catholic, FSU football standout arrested for drug, gun charges: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Pensacola Catholic High School and Florida State University football standout was arrested in September for several drug charges, according to Pensacola Police. Officers arrested Devlin Purifoy after he was stopped on Pace Boulevard and LaRua Street. Purifoy was driving with an expired tag and illegal window tint, according to […]
Donor offering $10,000 reward for tips in deadly Bellview Ballpark shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can give information about the deadly shooting that happened at a Pensacola park. On Saturday, Sept. 1, shots were fired at the park while several football games were taking place. When deputies arrived, they found a 22-year-old man dead […]
Man shoots at car, 2 including child inside: Crestview Police
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police arrested one man after two people were shot at while sitting in a car. One of which was a child, according to police. Horace James Durden, 30, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 5, after police were called to Redstone Estates pool for shots fired off Redstone Avenue. Investigators believe Durden […]
Man runs onto youth football field, puts on helmet, hits child: ECSO reports￼
CORRECTION: The incident happened at a youth football practice. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday and charged with child cruelty after allegedly running onto a youth football field, placing a helmet on his head and striking a child last week. David Alan Taylor, 41, was charged with disorderly conduct and […]
Escambia Co. orders two Pensacola contractors to pay $480K in restitutions, $170K in fines
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Contractor Competency Board held special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The board ordered two Pensacola contractors to pay a total of $480,000 in restitution and $170,000 in fines. Matthew Banks of Banks Construction was ordered to pay a total of $161,947 in restitution to six victims and […]
ECSO searching for missing 59-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Barbara Jeanne Czapla, 59. Czapla was last seen on July 18, 2022, on the 700 block of Old Correy Field Rd, according to ECSO. She is 5’3″, 153 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have any information, contact […]
Traffic clears on Pensacola Bay Bridge after police respond to incident
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Traffic has cleared after Pensacola Police responded to the Pensacola Bay Bridge Wednesday evening. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are responding to an incident at Pensacola Bay Bridge Wednesday evening. Pensacola Police responded to the bridge around 5 p.m. FDOT cameras show traffic is backed up on the...
Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals 1 day after WKRG feature
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad Fugitive of the Week has surrendered after “he saw his profile on WKRG” a day prior, Oct. 4. Gerald Hall, surrendered to S.A.W.S. Tuesday. Hall was wanted for supervised release violation in the Southern District of Alabama. Hall’s original charge is […]
Okaloosa County Marine Unit deputy named 2022 National Officer of the Year
OCSO Marine Unit Deputy Sheriff Daniel Williams has been named the 2022 National Officer of the Year by the National Association of Safe Boating Law Administrators. He’s been with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office since April 2017 and was described by the OCSO as someone who consistently displays a strong work ethic and tackles new challenges with positivity and confidence.
Pensacola awarded $500K to restore historic library
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola was awarded a $500,000 grant from the State of Florida for the Alice S. Williams Library Restoration Project, which will help the city repair and restore the historic building while preserving as many of its historical elements as possible. The Alice S. Williams Library, located at 1015 […]
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
Shocking Security Footage Reveals Brave Store Owner Talking Gunman Into Peacefully Leaving Premises
A security camera at a convenience store in Pensacola, Flor., caught a shocking moment on film after a man walked in carrying a Benelli shotgun.In an exclusive recap obtained by OK! from the REELZ police ride-along series On Patrol: Live, the owner can be seen quickly disappearing into a back room just before the shotgun-wielding customer enters the shop. The gunman, wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a black knit cap, casually wanders into the store and looks around for a few moments before the store owner reappears offscreen with his own weapon in hand, seemingly pointed directly at...
Man killed after firing at Escambia County deputies had history of mental health struggles
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- WEAR News learned new information Tuesday about the man the Escambia County Sheriff's Office say they killed after claiming he shot at them during a standoff. The incident happened on Payne Road in Navy Point after investigators say they responded to a man threatening a woman...
Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
‘Shaggy’ arrested for attempted murder after drug deal gone bad: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 28-year-old Pensacola man is behind bars after a man was shot in Pensacola Police call a drug deal gone bad. Dustin Duayne Watkins, also known as “Shaggy,” was charged with attempted homicide and carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon. On March 15, 2022, officers were called to an area near Pace […]
Mother arrested, accused of shooting, killing son: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested and charged a 53-year-old mother with the murder of her 13-year-old son, according to a release from the MPD. Glenda Agee, 53, was charged with murder after officers found a 13-year-old shot at the 2000 block of Jones Lane. Officers were called to the block […]
Elberta schools burglarized, charges filed against juvenile, adult arrested
ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Elberta Police Department said they are investigating burglaries that have happened at Elberta schools Sunday night. Officers said on Monday, Oct. 3, they found out about burglaries that took place at Elberta Elementary, Middle and High Schools. No damage was reported to officers but many items were stolen. […]
M&M Food Mart murder suspect turns himself in: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man wanted for murder turned himself into Metro Jail Tuesday, Oct. 4. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, was wanted for the murder of Jamarcus Lewis. The 27-year-old was found shot Saturday, Sept. 24 outside the convenience store off Highway 90 in Thedore. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from […]
Middle schooler runs away from school, steals car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a child after their officers were called to a local middle school for a runaway. Officers arrived at Washington Middle School, on Andrews Street, around noon on Monday, Oct. 3 to find that a boy had left the school campus on foot. […]
