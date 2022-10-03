ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

'We cannot let the criminals win': Manhunt is on for Pensacola youth football game gunmen

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Former Pensacola Catholic, FSU football standout arrested for drug, gun charges: Pensacola Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Pensacola Catholic High School and Florida State University football standout was arrested in September for several drug charges, according to Pensacola Police. Officers arrested Devlin Purifoy after he was stopped on Pace Boulevard and LaRua Street. Purifoy was driving with an expired tag and illegal window tint, according to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shoots at car, 2 including child inside: Crestview Police

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview Police arrested one man after two people were shot at while sitting in a car. One of which was a child, according to police.  Horace James Durden, 30, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 5, after police were called to Redstone Estates pool for shots fired off Redstone Avenue. Investigators believe Durden […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
City
Bellview, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

ECSO searching for missing 59-year-old woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Barbara Jeanne Czapla, 59. Czapla was last seen on July 18, 2022, on the 700 block of Old Correy Field Rd, according to ECSO. She is 5’3″, 153 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have any information, contact […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Traffic clears on Pensacola Bay Bridge after police respond to incident

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Traffic has cleared after Pensacola Police responded to the Pensacola Bay Bridge Wednesday evening. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are responding to an incident at Pensacola Bay Bridge Wednesday evening. Pensacola Police responded to the bridge around 5 p.m. FDOT cameras show traffic is backed up on the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals 1 day after WKRG feature

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad Fugitive of the Week has surrendered after “he saw his profile on WKRG” a day prior, Oct. 4. Gerald Hall, surrendered to S.A.W.S. Tuesday. Hall was wanted for supervised release violation in the Southern District of Alabama. Hall’s original charge is […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Youth Football#Youth Sports#Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#The Bellview Packers
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa County Marine Unit deputy named 2022 National Officer of the Year

OCSO Marine Unit Deputy Sheriff Daniel Williams has been named the 2022 National Officer of the Year by the National Association of Safe Boating Law Administrators. He’s been with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office since April 2017 and was described by the OCSO as someone who consistently displays a strong work ethic and tackles new challenges with positivity and confidence.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola awarded $500K to restore historic library

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola was awarded a $500,000 grant from the State of Florida for the Alice S. Williams Library Restoration Project, which will help the city repair and restore the historic building while preserving as many of its historical elements as possible. The Alice S. Williams Library, located at 1015 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OK! Magazine

Shocking Security Footage Reveals Brave Store Owner Talking Gunman Into Peacefully Leaving Premises

A security camera at a convenience store in Pensacola, Flor., caught a shocking moment on film after a man walked in carrying a Benelli shotgun.In an exclusive recap obtained by OK! from the REELZ police ride-along series On Patrol: Live, the owner can be seen quickly disappearing into a back room just before the shotgun-wielding customer enters the shop. The gunman, wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a black knit cap, casually wanders into the store and looks around for a few moments before the store owner reappears offscreen with his own weapon in hand, seemingly pointed directly at...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mother arrested, accused of shooting, killing son: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested and charged a 53-year-old mother with the murder of her 13-year-old son, according to a release from the MPD. Glenda Agee, 53, was charged with murder after officers found a 13-year-old shot at the 2000 block of Jones Lane. Officers were called to the block […]
WKRG News 5

M&M Food Mart murder suspect turns himself in: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man wanted for murder turned himself into Metro Jail Tuesday, Oct. 4.  Anthony Malek Alston, 19, was wanted for the murder of Jamarcus Lewis. The 27-year-old was found shot Saturday, Sept. 24 outside the convenience store off Highway 90 in Thedore. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Middle schooler runs away from school, steals car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a child after their officers were called to a local middle school for a runaway. Officers arrived at Washington Middle School, on Andrews Street, around noon on Monday, Oct. 3 to find that a boy had left the school campus on foot. […]
MOBILE, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy