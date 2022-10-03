ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

My North.com

Unforgettable Fall Vacations Start at The Homestead

Fall in Northern Michigan is irresistible. From September’s still-warm days and lakes to October’s brilliant color tours and November’s cozy vibes … well, it’s downright dreamy. For a fall vacation filled with gorgeous vistas, outdoor adventure and a relax-to-the-max attitude, book a room at The Homestead, a four-season resort located in Glen Arbor on the iconic M-22. “The slower pace of fall is all about spending time with family and friends, and allows us a more personal connection with our guests traveling to the area,” says Tony Farragh, The Homestead’s director of sales.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Travel Maven

The Best Michigan Town to Visit This Halloween

While Halloween celebrations in big cities can be a blast, we believe the best Halloween towns are small towns. Complete with historic homes, charming downtown areas, and urban legends passed down from generation to generation, no one sets the Halloween mood quite like them.
Up North Voice

Camp Grayling expansion battle heating up

GRAYLING – Anglers of the Au Sable is very engaged in the grassroots campaign to block the proposed addition of 231 square miles to the current footprint of Camp Grayling, doubling it, and the intrusion into public spaces that it represents. We are coordinating our activities with outdoors groups...
GRAYLING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police find homemade bomb, meth, guns during northern Michigan traffic stop

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A traffic stop last week in northern Michigan led police to a homemade bomb, meth, guns, and brass knuckles. According to Michigan State Police, troopers believed people in two vehicles were involved in a drug transaction in the parking lot of a business on Vance Road in Blair Township just after 6:50 p.m. Sept. 28. A passenger in one of the vehicles was recognized as a Buckley man named Vincent Patrick Kelly, a probation absconder with a warrant.
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI
9&10 News

Buckley Man Arrested With Bomb, Firearms, Drugs in Blair Township

A Buckley man was arrested with a bomb and firearms after conducting a drug deal in Blair Township, according to Michigan State Police. On Sept. 28, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post saw two vehicles in a parking lot on Vance Road doing what they believed was a drug transaction. A passenger in one of the vehicles, a Ford F-150 was Vincent Kelly, 33.
BUCKLEY, MI

