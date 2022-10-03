Read full article on original website
My North.com
Unforgettable Fall Vacations Start at The Homestead
Fall in Northern Michigan is irresistible. From September’s still-warm days and lakes to October’s brilliant color tours and November’s cozy vibes … well, it’s downright dreamy. For a fall vacation filled with gorgeous vistas, outdoor adventure and a relax-to-the-max attitude, book a room at The Homestead, a four-season resort located in Glen Arbor on the iconic M-22. “The slower pace of fall is all about spending time with family and friends, and allows us a more personal connection with our guests traveling to the area,” says Tony Farragh, The Homestead’s director of sales.
My North.com
Vacation in Traverse City & Leelanau: Downtown Vibes Meet Serenity
Explore downtown Traverse City’s shops and restaurants then escape to beautiful beaches and rolling vineyards. Bryant Wilson with State Farm Insurance and Laurentide Winery take us on a video escape to this stunning region of Northern Michigan.
Fall color drives near Gaylord, 2 scenic routes for autumn beauty
GAYLORD, MI - When it comes to fall leaf-peeping in Michigan, there are plenty of places to soak up those vibrant reds, oranges and yellows as you cruise under canopies of color. As much as we love our beach towns where the color tends to linger a bit longer, now is the time to head inland to bask in all our autumn beauty.
The Best Michigan Town to Visit This Halloween
While Halloween celebrations in big cities can be a blast, we believe the best Halloween towns are small towns. Complete with historic homes, charming downtown areas, and urban legends passed down from generation to generation, no one sets the Halloween mood quite like them.
Boat crashes into pier after 2 men fall overboard in Grand Traverse Bay
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man was arrested after his unoccupied boat crashed into a pier in Northern Michigan. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the scene in the 13000 block of S. West Bay Shore in Elmwood Township at 7:51 p.m. on Monday.
Cadillac Resident In Cape Coral Cleaning Up From Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 1,000 miles from Northern Michigan, but many people here have close ties to the sunshine state. Curtis Shultz grew up in the Naples area but has lived in Cadillac for the last two decades. He also has a house in Cape Coral. “As far...
Top Headlines: Two Men Rescued from Grand Traverse Bay After Crashing Boat into Breakwall, and More
Two Traverse City men were rescued from Grand Traverse Bay Monday night after their boat crashed into an Elmwood Township breakwall, the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says. Read More. Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 1,000 miles from Northern Michigan, but many people here have close ties to the...
Cherryland Humane Society Receives $11,000 Donation From Traverse City Restaurant
The Cherryland Humane Society just got a big donation, thanks to a local restaurant. The Good Bowl picks a local charity four times a year to donate to, and this quarter they chose the Cherryland Humane Society. The humane society received a donation of $11,001, which is the largest donation...
Up North Voice
Camp Grayling expansion battle heating up
GRAYLING – Anglers of the Au Sable is very engaged in the grassroots campaign to block the proposed addition of 231 square miles to the current footprint of Camp Grayling, doubling it, and the intrusion into public spaces that it represents. We are coordinating our activities with outdoors groups...
fox2detroit.com
Police find homemade bomb, meth, guns during northern Michigan traffic stop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A traffic stop last week in northern Michigan led police to a homemade bomb, meth, guns, and brass knuckles. According to Michigan State Police, troopers believed people in two vehicles were involved in a drug transaction in the parking lot of a business on Vance Road in Blair Township just after 6:50 p.m. Sept. 28. A passenger in one of the vehicles was recognized as a Buckley man named Vincent Patrick Kelly, a probation absconder with a warrant.
Top Headlines: Man Killed in Osceola County Crash, and More
A single-vehicle accident on Friday in Osceola County left one man dead. Michigan State Police say a Copemish man was arrested for brandishing a handgun in a Thompsonville park last Friday. Read More. Starting in 2023, bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinaw Bridge. . An accident...
recordpatriot.com
Latest Manistee County blotter: Fraud, larceny, cattle on the loose
MANISTEE COUNTY — The following includes reports made to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 13-15. All calls may not be reported. This is part of a lengthy report and is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. Sept. 13. • A suspicious situation was reported at 1:01...
Knife-wielding Michigan man threatened to kill woman’s family, burn house down, police say
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to cut her throat, kill her family and burn the house down. Andrew William Gang, 21, of Manton has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon following the alleged incident which occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Buckley Man Arrested With Bomb, Firearms, Drugs in Blair Township
A Buckley man was arrested with a bomb and firearms after conducting a drug deal in Blair Township, according to Michigan State Police. On Sept. 28, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post saw two vehicles in a parking lot on Vance Road doing what they believed was a drug transaction. A passenger in one of the vehicles, a Ford F-150 was Vincent Kelly, 33.
