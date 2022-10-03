$50K offered for Dayton USPS theft information

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) who robbed a U.S. Postal Service employee last month.

The incident occurred on Sept. 22, near the intersection of Melbourne Avenue and North Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton. The postal worker was robbed at gunpoint, but was not hurt.

The suspect was last seen entering a black Nissan sedan traveling west on Edison Street towards North Gettysburg Avenue.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.





