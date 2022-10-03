ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

$50K offered for Dayton USPS theft information

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wv9gw_0iKRIGBU00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) who robbed a U.S. Postal Service employee last month.

2 postal carriers robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County

The incident occurred on Sept. 22, near the intersection of Melbourne Avenue and North Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton. The postal worker was robbed at gunpoint, but was not hurt.

The suspect was last seen entering a black Nissan sedan traveling west on Edison Street towards North Gettysburg Avenue.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wyso.org

Dayton Police Department won't be renewing ShotSpotter contract for 2023

ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection technology. Back in 2019, the city installed 60 microphones in a three-square-mile radius in Northwest Dayton. They were installed in response to a high rate of gun crimes, according to police. The technology allows DPD to dispatch police officers to an area where the microphones...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Gettysburg, OH
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Ohio teen receives award for saving mother’s life

From the passenger seat, Hayli successfully steered the vehicle as it crossed over the on-ramp from westbound State Route 125, down an embankment, across all four lanes of State Route 125, and then across the on-ramp from eastbound State Route 125.
WLWT 5

Court docs: Facebook marketplace sale leads to burglary in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — A Dayton man is accused of stealing a car with a gun in Monroe. Investigators said he found the victim on Facebook Marketplace. Butler County courts said Christopher Sanders-Clemons and a second suspect came up to the victim's porch. They say the two suspects forced him...
MONROE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Theft#Postal Worker#Fraud#Dayton Usps#U S Postal Service#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Kettering names new city manager

On December 12, incoming manager Matt Greeson will begin the transition of leadership, the city said. On January 1, 2023, Greeson will take over as Kettering's seventh city manager.
KETTERING, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Autopsy: FBI break-in suspect shot 5 times

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Autopsy results have been released for the man who attempted to break into the Cincinnati FBI office in August. On August 11, 42-year-old Ricky Walter Schiffer attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at the Cincinnati Division of the FBI.  FBI agents responded to the alarm and Schiffer fled the […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Cadrene Heslop

Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New Location

Shoppers' buying habits are changing. Many retailers across several industries are undergoing many changes. Why? These updates help with new shopping preferences, customer bases, and economic shocks. Walmart recently made some warehouse additions. The latest store to undergo improvements is Costco.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WDTN

WDTN

29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy