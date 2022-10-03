Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
SBC elections official receives the highest election professional designation
Information provided by the San Benito County Elections Department. The San Benito County Elections Department announced Francisco Diaz, 35, has been designated as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator (CERA), the highest professional achievement for election officials in the country as of August 2022. According to the release, the CERA designation is...
benitolink.com
Civil Grand Jury positions open
The Superior Court of California in San Benito County is located at 450 Fourth Street in Hollister. The court's website states the civil grand jury has two functions: Weighing allegations of misconduct against public officials and acting as the public’s “watchdog” by investigating and reporting upon various matters of county, city and special district governments. File photo.
metrosiliconvalley.com
Gilroy Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz Says She Will Not Resign
Following a testy Oct. 3 meeting where a majority of the Gilroy City Council requested she relinquish her seat if a recall effort against her qualifies for the ballot, Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz said she will not resign from her position. Of the 23 people who spoke during the public comment...
benitolink.com
Why the trash talk?
It’s a dirty subject, but it’s one that needs to be cleared up: the John Smith Road Landfill. For 30 years, the landfill, located at 2650 John Smith Road near Hollister, has accepted out-of-county trash as a source of revenue for San Benito County—a decision that has since sparked debate among county residents. At that time, the landfill was operated by the county.
pajaronian.com
Santa Cruz County Fair Board fires Dave Kegebein
WATSONVILLE—In a 7-2 vote Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Fair Board terminated Fairgrounds Manager Dave Kegebein’s employment, a decision that generated outcry from members of the public. Board Members Jody Belgard and Loretta Estrada voted no. “This is probably the darkest and most difficult day this board has...
benitolink.com
San Benito County CattleWomen recognize outstanding member
Every year, the San Benito County CattleWomen recognize one of their most dedicated and active members of the association. This year’s CattleWoman of the Year award went to Cheri Holiday, a longtime member and advocate for the beef industry. She was recognized at the CattleWomen’s Summer BBQ on Sept. 17 at the Brigantino Barn.
San Jose mayor’s race boils over at Vietnamese event
Shouting matches at a flag raising ceremony and a cease-and-desist letter. Those are the latest salvos in a growing fight in the Vietnamese community over San Jose’s mayoral election. Tensions are rising in Vietnamese political circles as two factions stake out support for their chosen candidates—Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez or San Jose Councilmember... The post San Jose mayor’s race boils over at Vietnamese event appeared first on San José Spotlight.
benitolink.com
Review of landfill draft EIR
Editor’s note: This article was updated as it incorrectly stated the certification of the DEIR was scheduled for Oct. 12. The county has yet to announce when the DEIR will be considered by the Planning Commission. The draft environmental impact report (DEIR) public comment phase for the John Smith...
kalw.org
New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County
The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
benitolink.com
Certification of landfill DEIR scheduled for Oct. 12
The San Benito County Planning Commission is scheduled to consider certification of the John Smith Road Landfill environmental impact (DEIR) report Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. Abraham Prado, assistant director of planning and building, announced the upcoming special meeting at the Sept. 27 San Benito County Board of Supervisors meeting. He added following the decision by the Planning Commission, there is a 10-day appeal period.
KSBW.com
'I'm going to be homeless;' CSUMB students given surprise housing bill
SALINAS, Calif. — On Monday, two days after rent was due, students at California State University, Monterey Bay were informed that for the past two months they were undercharged for housing. Now, the university is trying to collect payment. Factoring in the 10-day grace period, the final day for...
cityofsoledad.com
Economic Development Updates for Soledad
Please join us in listening to our Community & Economic Development Director Bryan Swanson talk about some exciting updates for new business development in Soledad. His entire department has been working hard to get the kinds of businesses here in town that residents need.
svvoice.com
Bill Kelly 1960 – 2022: Proud to Be on the Team
Anyone who ever worked with Bill Kelly agreed on one thing: The longtime City of Santa Clara Fire Chief had, in the words of Santa Clara County Fire Department Chief Tony Bowden,” a huge impact on my career.” But for himself, Kelly only wanted to talk about how the people he had worked with and their huge impact on him.
benitolink.com
Heritage Foundation Hog sold for $82,000
The Junior Livestock Auction at this year’s San Benito County Fair saw an outpouring of funds and community support for young agriculturalists and the 261 animal projects that crossed the auction block on Oct. 1. The capstone of the auction was the 2022 Heritage Hog, selling for $314 a pound and raising $82,000 for the San Benito County Heritage Foundation.
davisvanguard.org
The Blossom Hill Killer’s Private Judge
After taking the life of an elderly married man and dearly loved father, Jennifer Higgins Bradanini was supposed to go to jail for six months, complete 350 hours of community service, pay $183,857 in restitution, and be on probation for two years. Even though the initial sentence was considered lenient, and outraged the victim’s family, the sentence later was unexpectedly modified. The six-month jail time became home confinement with an electronic monitoring device. Shortly thereafter, Higgins was seen on social media dancing with an ankle bracelet on a rally stage in Los Angeles. In divorce court, a family law judge ordered she didn’t have to work to pay child support, she could pay a private judge instead. In civil court, she asked another judge to order the man who claimed she violated his civil rights to pay her attorney’s fees in an amount of $6,297.50, but her attorneys forgot the proof of service.
KSBW.com
Jets land in Monterey County for California International Airshow Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Starting Thursday, people in Salinas might hear a lot more flying in the air. Several jets have landed in Monterey County ahead of the California International Airshow Salinas this weekend. “It's an amazing event. It's patriotic, is family oriented and you couldn't ask for a better...
California International Airshow returns this weekend
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): A fall tradition returns to the Salinas Municipal Airport The California International Airshow will be taking to the skies on Saturday and Sunday. There will be plenty of thrills and family fun for all to enjoy. Active military members do get into the Airshow for free with a valid I.D. You can The post California International Airshow returns this weekend appeared first on KION546.
Morgan Hill Times
Anderson Dam project reaches ‘milestone’
Construction crews and Valley Water officials recently reached a “milestone” on the $576-million Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project in east Morgan Hill, with the completion of a massive concrete and “soil nail” wall next to the existing dam, according to water district staff. The wall is...
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara Will Enforce Residential Parking Permits Starting In January, 2023
Santa Clara has not been enforcing parking permits in neighborhoods since the pandemic because of stay-at-home orders and reduced City staff hours. But that’s changing next calendar year. Starting January 2, 2023 citations will be issued for Residential Parking Permits (RPP) program violators. The Santa Clara Police Department will...
Santa Clara Co. to consider creating gun task force
SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County is looking for ways to crack down on people illegally possessing guns. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will consider creating a gun task force. A recent study commissioned by Santa Clara County found that gun violence costs the county roughly $100 million a year and […]
