Horseheads, NY

Where to pick your Halloween pumpkins in the Twin Tiers

By Cormac Clune
 3 days ago

(WETM) — Looking to pick up some pumpkins for the fall season? Whether it’s for Halloween decorations or making pumpkin pie, 18 News has compiled a list of places you can get pumpkins this October. Included in the list are U-Pick locations as well as local markets. If you know a patch or farm that isn’t on the list, let us know so we can add it!

Smithome Farms Pumpkin Patch – Big Flats

  • Days Open : October 8th, 9th & 10th (Columbus Day), October 22nd-23rd, October 29-30
  • Hours : 11:00AM – 5:00PM
  • Location : 2844 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903
  • Pricing: Pick your own pumpkin ranges from $1-$20 (small to large)
  • Website: http://smithomefarms.com
  • Contact: 607-562-3878
  • A family-owned business located on Route 352 in Big Flats N.Y. Guests of all ages can pick their own pumpkin in the field. Other activities include a corn maze, hayride, apple cannon, and fresh kettle corn.

Indian Creek Farm – Ithaca

  • Days Open: Tuesday-Sunday in October
  • Hours :  9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Location : 1408 Trumansburg Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850
  • Website: https://indiancreekithaca.com /
  • Contact:  (607) 227-8248
  • U-Pick Pumpkins are available in October. You should act quick though, Indian Creek’s website said that they sold out of pumpkins several weeks before Halloween last season. You can pick pumpkins in the field or at the farm stand.

Iron Kettle Farm – Candor

  • Days Open : Monday through Sunday for October
  • Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday
  • Location: 707 Owego Rd, Candor, NY 13743
  • Website: ironkettlefarm.com
  • Contact: (607) 659-7707
  • Family-operated farm in Candor N.Y. Offers pumpkins at their Farm Market every day in October. Other fall season events include a corn maze, pumpkin slingshot, hayride, and a haunted barn.

Bradley Farms – Elmira

  • Days Open: Open 7 days a week
  • Hours: Monday- Saturday 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
  • Location: 1543 Maple Ave. Elmira N.Y.
  • Website: https://bradleyfarmselmira.com/
  • Contact: (607) 732-0561
  • Pumpkins for sale in the shop or farmstand for the fall season. Other events include tractor-pulled hay rides, Phantom Phrightnights, haunted rides, a haunted trail, and a Trick-or-Treating event later in October.

Turks Market

  • Days Open : Open 7 days a week
  • Hours : 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday
  • Location : 3189 S Main St. Horseheads, N.Y. 14845
  • Website : https://www.turksproduce.com/
  • Fresh local produce, including pumpkins, in the town of Horseheads. Also offers baked goods, hanging baskets, and annual, and perennial bedding plants. Turks is currently hosting a contest where you can guess the weight of a giant pumpkin with a chance to bring it home!
City
Elmira, NY
