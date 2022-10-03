ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KATU.com

Man struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 99E in Clackamas County

A 67-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver Tuesday night along Highway 99E in Clackamas County, Oregon State Police said. According to state troopers, the collision took place at about 7:45 p.m. on Highway 99E at the Risley Avenue intersection. Initial reports say someone was driving north on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Gladstone's Timothy Harpole killed in McLoughlin Boulevard crash

Pedestrian walking across Highway 99E struck by vehicle on the evening of Oct. 4.Timothy Harpole, 67, of Gladstone was walking across McLoughlin Boulevard (Highway 99E) near Risley Avenue on Oct. 4 when he was fatally struck by a Subaru Outback heading northbound, according to Oregon State Police troopers. At approximately 7:48 p.m., OSP's preliminary investigation determined that Kathleen Sanetel, 67, of Milwaukie struck Harpole as the vehicle passed through the Risley intersection. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision, troopers said. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GLADSTONE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Oct. 4

On September 29, 2022 at approximately 5:27 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 70. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Toyota 4Runner, operated by Tysa Marie Judd (37) of Tillamook, turned onto South Prairie Road into the path of a northbound Harley Davidson FIS motorcycle, operated by Carl Anderson (73) of Tillamook. The Harley Davidson collided with the side of the Toyota and Anderson was thrown from the motorcycle. Anderson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Judd was uninjured. Hwy 101 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

ARREST AND LARGE HEROIN SEIZURE ON U.S. 97 IN JEFFERSON COUNTY, OREGON DURING TRAFFIC STOP OF A VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON DRIVER FOR SPEEDING

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at about 12:53 P.M., an OSP Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on U.S. 97 near milepost 84, about 13 miles north of Madras. During the course of the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for drug trafficking.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

TRIPLE FATALITY HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 36. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 1 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near milepost 270. OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled.
SALEM, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 4

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:51 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 270. Preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner, operated by Katharine Deluca-Carroll (58) of Salem, was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into northbound traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled. Deluca-Carroll sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Woodburn Fire Department and ODOT.
SALEM, OR
oregontoday.net

Triple Fatal, Hwy. 99E, Marion Co., Oct. 4

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 36. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by Epifanio Jose Ruiz (21) of Beaverton, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda Accord, operated by Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz (36) of Woodburn. Epifanio Jose Ruiz was life-flighted to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. A passenger in Ruiz’s car, Jorge Valencia Cortez (22) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz also sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased and the passenger in his vehicle, Omar Jeu Pastor Martinez (26) of Woodburn, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. Alcohol is being investigated as the contributing factor to the crash as Ruiz’s BAC was determined .24% at the hospital. OSP was assisted by Woodburn Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
WOODBURN, OR
californiaexaminer.net

Police Block Roads In Lloyd District After Sheriff’s Deputy Is Shot

On Wednesday, a deputy of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office opened fire, injuring one person, causing the closure of a section of Northeast Grand Avenue near the Oregon Convention Center for an investigation by the Portland Police Bureau. Police have revealed no details regarding the wounded person’s health or...
KATU.com

Fatal crash on I-5 claims the life of a Salem woman Friday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when her SUV left I-5 and rolled over. Just before 1:00 p.m., Oregon State Police and Woodburn Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, south of Woodburn. Police say a Toyota 4Runner driven by 58-year-old...
SALEM, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn man dies in 99E crash

Oregon State Police reported that a crash on 99E near Gervais early Sunday claimed three livesOregon State Police responded to a triple-fatal crash on Hwy. 99E near Gervais early Sunday morning. OSP troopers and emergency personnel were dispatched at about 2:46 a.m. to the site. Police said preliminary investigation indicated that a southbound gray Toyota Corolla operated by Epifanio Jose Ruiz, 21, of Beaverton crossed into the northbound lane and collided head on with a silver Honda Accord driven by Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz, 36, of Woodburn. Ruiz was transported by Life Flight to an area hospital where he was pronounced...
WOODBURN, OR
ksro.com

Man Convicted of Deadly Stabbing at SSU Dies in Crash Near Portland

A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
PORTLAND, OR

