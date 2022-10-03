Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (October 6, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at approximately 7:48 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E at SE Risley Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Subaru Outback,...
KATU.com
Man struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 99E in Clackamas County
A 67-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver Tuesday night along Highway 99E in Clackamas County, Oregon State Police said. According to state troopers, the collision took place at about 7:45 p.m. on Highway 99E at the Risley Avenue intersection. Initial reports say someone was driving north on...
1 in critical condition after car crashes into Clackamas Wing Stop
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to Public Information Officer Izak Hamilton, it is not confirmed whether the injured person was a driver or customer.
Gladstone's Timothy Harpole killed in McLoughlin Boulevard crash
Pedestrian walking across Highway 99E struck by vehicle on the evening of Oct. 4.Timothy Harpole, 67, of Gladstone was walking across McLoughlin Boulevard (Highway 99E) near Risley Avenue on Oct. 4 when he was fatally struck by a Subaru Outback heading northbound, according to Oregon State Police troopers. At approximately 7:48 p.m., OSP's preliminary investigation determined that Kathleen Sanetel, 67, of Milwaukie struck Harpole as the vehicle passed through the Risley intersection. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision, troopers said. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. {loadposition sub-article-01}
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Oct. 4
On September 29, 2022 at approximately 5:27 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 70. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Toyota 4Runner, operated by Tysa Marie Judd (37) of Tillamook, turned onto South Prairie Road into the path of a northbound Harley Davidson FIS motorcycle, operated by Carl Anderson (73) of Tillamook. The Harley Davidson collided with the side of the Toyota and Anderson was thrown from the motorcycle. Anderson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Judd was uninjured. Hwy 101 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
clayconews.com
ARREST AND LARGE HEROIN SEIZURE ON U.S. 97 IN JEFFERSON COUNTY, OREGON DURING TRAFFIC STOP OF A VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON DRIVER FOR SPEEDING
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at about 12:53 P.M., an OSP Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on U.S. 97 near milepost 84, about 13 miles north of Madras. During the course of the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for drug trafficking.
clayconews.com
TRIPLE FATALITY HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 36. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by...
kptv.com
Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 1 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near milepost 270. OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 4
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:51 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 270. Preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner, operated by Katharine Deluca-Carroll (58) of Salem, was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into northbound traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled. Deluca-Carroll sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Woodburn Fire Department and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Triple Fatal, Hwy. 99E, Marion Co., Oct. 4
On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 36. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by Epifanio Jose Ruiz (21) of Beaverton, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda Accord, operated by Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz (36) of Woodburn. Epifanio Jose Ruiz was life-flighted to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. A passenger in Ruiz’s car, Jorge Valencia Cortez (22) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz also sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased and the passenger in his vehicle, Omar Jeu Pastor Martinez (26) of Woodburn, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. Alcohol is being investigated as the contributing factor to the crash as Ruiz’s BAC was determined .24% at the hospital. OSP was assisted by Woodburn Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Block Roads In Lloyd District After Sheriff’s Deputy Is Shot
On Wednesday, a deputy of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office opened fire, injuring one person, causing the closure of a section of Northeast Grand Avenue near the Oregon Convention Center for an investigation by the Portland Police Bureau. Police have revealed no details regarding the wounded person’s health or...
kptv.com
Polk County deputy narrowly misses being shot in the head by fleeing suspect: Police
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - A Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy narrowly escaped with their life early in the morning on Wednesday while trying to apprehend a fleeing suspect. Around 4:17 a.m. in Rickreall, Oregon, a deputy attempted to pull over a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche for speeding. Brandon Pruett, the driver, sped off in the car in the direction of Dallas.
KATU.com
Fatal crash on I-5 claims the life of a Salem woman Friday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when her SUV left I-5 and rolled over. Just before 1:00 p.m., Oregon State Police and Woodburn Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, south of Woodburn. Police say a Toyota 4Runner driven by 58-year-old...
Alleged drunk driver, 2 others killed in Hwy 99E crash
A man accused of driving drunk and two others died in a head-on collision on Highway 99 East in Marion County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
WWEEK
Hardesty Calls for Transferring Southeast Powell Boulevard to Local Control After Beloved Chef Is Killed
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty today called on the Oregon Department of Transportation to transfer Southeast Powell Boulevard to city control after local chef Sarah Pliner was killed while cycling there. Earlier this year, the city won ownership of 82nd Avenue from the state and vowed to slow drivers and...
kptv.com
Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in deadly NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help finding who shot and killed a 36-year-old man in the Wilkes neighborhood on Saturday. Nicholas Scott Hammann died after he was shot in the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and...
Woodburn man dies in 99E crash
Oregon State Police reported that a crash on 99E near Gervais early Sunday claimed three livesOregon State Police responded to a triple-fatal crash on Hwy. 99E near Gervais early Sunday morning. OSP troopers and emergency personnel were dispatched at about 2:46 a.m. to the site. Police said preliminary investigation indicated that a southbound gray Toyota Corolla operated by Epifanio Jose Ruiz, 21, of Beaverton crossed into the northbound lane and collided head on with a silver Honda Accord driven by Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz, 36, of Woodburn. Ruiz was transported by Life Flight to an area hospital where he was pronounced...
Are the warped beams on the Lewis and Clark Bridge a safety concern?
Some of the metal supports on the Lewis and Clark Bridge that spans the Columbia River between Rainier and Longview are not the straight rods they used to be. Instead, they’re starting to warp and people traveling across the bridge have noticed.
KATU.com
Rollover accident in SW Portland; roads closed while officials investigate, clean up
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire, Portland Police, and AMR responded to a rollover accident just after 9 a.m. Monday morning in Southwest Portland. Officials say two cars and one motorcycle were involved in the crash at Southwest Park Place and Southwest Vista Avenue. Photos sent by Portland Fire show...
ksro.com
Man Convicted of Deadly Stabbing at SSU Dies in Crash Near Portland
A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
