Join SAPD at National Night Out on October 4th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department is inviting the public to join them as they host National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and the San Angelo Fire Department will be in attendance from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the San Angelo Stadium on Johnson Street.

SAPD will have a K9 display at 5:30 p.m. and Fort Concho Elementary will perform at 6 p.m. Along with these special performances, the local police department shares the Central cheerleaders, Lake View cheerleaders, Angelo State ram Dominic and cheerleaders will also be at the event.

Hot dogs and drinks will also be provided. Children will get the chance to jump in a bounce house or catch a train ride with the Railway Museum of San Angelo. SAPD says they will also be providing a fingerprint booth for children. All participants of the fingerprint booth will be entered for a chance to win one of several prizes including; a $50 Walmart gift card, scooters donated by Target, A Senor Chang’s gift card, a Central Firehouse gift box and more.

SAPD says that this National Night Out helps to bring back a true sense of community while enhancing the relationships between law enforcement and neighbors. This event is free for all families.

