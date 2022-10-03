Read full article on original website
What led to Merced family of four being found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
Suspect worked for Merced family before kidnapping, sheriff says
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the kidnapping of four family members had previously worked for the family, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday night, investigators said they found 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri dead in an orchard near Dos Palos. All four […]
Candlelight vigil for kidnapped Merced family found dead
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil will be held in Merced on Thursday night for four family members who were found dead after being kidnapped from a business. The vigil for 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Bob Hart Square in […]
Man dies after west central Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in west central Fresno Thursday morning. Officers say the shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the area near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man in his thirties who had been shot. The […]
Fresno County coroner looking for relatives of man found deceased
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office is looking for the relatives of a 60-year-old man who was found deceased near a convenience store. Authorities say on Thursday, Sept. 1, Landious Hinton was found dead outside of a convenience store near Ventura and Van Ness Avenues in Fresno. Officials say […]
WATCH: What we know so far about the kidnapped family of 4 in Merced County
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday morning to provide an update on the investigation into the kidnapping of four family members, including a baby girl. The sheriff’s office identified 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado as a person of interest Tuesday in the kidnapping of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old […]
Missing Merced family of 4 found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
CHP: Woman killed after crashing into utility pole in Los Banos
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after she crashed her truck into a utility pole on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Dickenson Ferry and El Capitan School roads for a report of a crash. When officers arrived, they […]
Stanislaus County deputy arrested in domestic violence incident, sheriff’s office says
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies was arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident. He was identified by Roseville Police as 27-year-old Chad Kewen Lewis of Turlock. Police said they got a call around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 about a domestic dispute. Officers then responded […]
WATCH: Body camera footage released of Fresno officer-involved shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has released body camera footage of officers opening fire on a suspect accused of stabbing a K-9 deputy in January. On January 2, officers said they received information on the whereabouts of 27-year-old Gabriel Mata, a known gang member who was wanted for a felony domestic violence […]
freightwaves.com
California family kidnapped from Merced trucking business found dead
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that its focus has turned “to the prosecution of this horrific crime” after the bodies of four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, were found in an almond orchard in California on Wednesday. The family was abducted at gunpoint Monday...
Salinas man arrested after warrant searches in Greenfield and Salinas
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task Force arrested a man after finding a 9mm handgun and gang indicia on Wednesday morning. The South Monterey County Task Force served two search warrants in Greenfield and another in Salinas for firearms investigation, said police. In Greenfield, investigators found ammunition and gang indicia. A loaded 9mm The post Salinas man arrested after warrant searches in Greenfield and Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say
Police say multiple shots were fired toward the victim, who was hit at least once in the upper torso.
Suspected gang members arrested after drug bust in Coalinga
Suspected gang members connected to a Mexican drug cartel are behind bars after a large meth bust in Coalinga.
55-year-old woman killed in solo-car crash in Merced County, CHP says
A 55-year-old woman has died after a single-car crash in Merced County.
Person of interest identified in kidnapping of Merced family, deputies say
CORRECTION: An earlier image used showing a man using an ATM was not of the suspect. This error has been corrected. MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members from a business on Monday. Officials said 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado […]
KMPH.com
Bicyclist killed in Fresno County collision with car, now identified
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 51-year-old cyclist on Watts Valley Road in Fresno County Sunday morning. According to CHP spokesperson Mike Salas, a car driven by a 47-year-old Johnson Chang was traveling eastbound on Watts Valley Road just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
System error causes lockdown at Madera County school, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An error in an automated communication system caused a school to be put on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies were called out to Liberty High School for a report of a possible active shooter. As part of the school district’s […]
GV Wire
CHP Identifies Clovis Man as Driver of Car That Killed Cyclist
The California Highway Patrol identified Johnson Chang, 47, of Clovis as the driver of a sports car that drifted across the center line and killed a Fresno woman riding her bike on Watts Valley Road on Sunday morning. According to the CHP report, the 51-year-old woman died at the scene...
KTVU FOX 2
RAW: Merced family kidnapped from business
Surveillance video taken at a vehicle storage business in Merced shows a man in a hoodie and a medical mask walking two brothers out of a portable and then going back inside to get the mother and the baby. The family was found dead two days later.
