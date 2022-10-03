ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Over the past couple of weeks, rumors have been circulating about a possible investigation into New York State Police Superintendent, Kevin Bruen. Political Correspondent, Jamie DeLine, reached out to the Governor’s Office weeks ago and each time, was not provided any information. That is until Wednesday, when she got a statement which said, “Governor Hochul has directed her counsel to work with investigative bodies as appropriate. We will not comment further on this personnel matter.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO