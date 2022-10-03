ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden to tout $20B IBM investment in Hudson Valley

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WTEN) — IBM said Thursday that it plans to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley over the next 10 years. The announcement coincides with a visit by President Joe Biden to the computing company’s Poughkeepsie site, as the presidential administration looks to tout industrial and technological investment in the U.S. ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
Drug companies in opioid crisis donated $27K to Ohio’s Ryan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who has made his opponent’s questionable record fighting the opioid epidemic a central theme of his campaign for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, has received campaign donations over the years from drug distributors blamed for key roles in the crisis, an Associated Press review found.
Siena Poll: Riley leads Molinaro in 19th congressional district race

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new poll from Siena College and Spectrum News shows that Democrat Josh Riley has a lead over Republican Marc Molinaro in New York’s 19th congressional district race. Riley holds a five-point, 46% to 41% lead over Molinaro. The poll also has Republican Lee...
Winners announced for Erie Canalway photo contest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 12 stunning images have been selected out of 230 entries for this year’s Erie Canalway Photo Contest, representatives with the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor (ECNHC) announced Tuesday. The winners — and the 12 honorable mentions — hail from all along the Canalway corridor,...
NYSP Superintendent under investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Over the past couple of weeks, rumors have been circulating about a possible investigation into New York State Police Superintendent, Kevin Bruen. Political Correspondent, Jamie DeLine, reached out to the Governor’s Office weeks ago and each time, was not provided any information. That is until Wednesday, when she got a statement which said, “Governor Hochul has directed her counsel to work with investigative bodies as appropriate. We will not comment further on this personnel matter.”
Liz Cheney says Arizona GOP candidates threaten democracy

PHOENIX (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday said the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state pose a huge risk for democracy because both say they will refuse to certify election results if they don’t like the results. Cheney, a prominent critic of former...
Bear attack claims life of Lucy the donkey

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bears are expanding out of their core populations over the past few decades as an increase in forest cover has meant a more suitable habitat. Bear attacks could become more prevalent as one Columbia County woman has learned this week when her pet donkey was attacked and mauled to death.
Mostly sunny skies Wednesday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s Tuesday night with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the 60s with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Mainly clear skies continue throughout the night into Thursday. Partly cloudy skies are...
