ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

HHS launches mental health program directory

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCF8r_0iKRHH6Q00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — The state has launched a mental health program directory to help North Dakotans locate and access mental health services in the state.

According to a news release from the Behavioral Health Division of the North Dakota Health and Human Services agency, this is the latest development in the state’s efforts to enhance and streamline access to vital mental health services.

The new directory allows users to search for mental health programs by location, population served, type of mental health specialists, and treatment and intervention options.

People can also search for programs that offer telehealth services.

The directory is online .

“We often hear from people that they feel overwhelmed and don’t know where to start looking for mental health services for themselves or their loved ones,” said Behavioral Health Executive Director Pamela Sagness. “This directory will make it easier for people to find services that best meets their needs and will also make assessing the state’s need for additional services much easier.”

To date, 174 mental health programs are registered in the directory.

Mental health programs can be registered using the online portal .

If you need help paying your winter heating bills, relief may be here

There are step-by-step instructions and frequently asked questions that will help guide them through the process.

Sagness said the division has spent the last several months conducting outreach about the directory to all licensed mental health practitioners in the state.

Mental health programs must provide information at least annually for the directory.

During the 2021 legislative session, North Dakota lawmakers passed Senate Bill No. 2161 allowing the agency to develop and administer a mental health program registry.

Individuals and mental health programs with questions are encouraged to email programregistry@nd.gov or call the division at (701) 328-8920, or 711 (TTY).

Resources that can help

The launch of the mental health program registry coincides with Mental Illness Awareness Week, Oct. 2-8.

The division would like to remind North Dakotans that there is help for individuals who might be struggling with behavioral health concerns.

The division’s website offers a comprehensive collection of behavioral health resources and initiatives including where to find recovery services from private providers and the agency’s eight regional human service centers.

North Dakotans can also call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or call 211 if they are experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

Both numbers are answered 24 hours a day by FirstLink.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

ND hospitals meet at annual association conference

You never know when you’ll find yourself in an emergency, where you’ll have to dial 911 or even make a trip to the hospital. Members of the North Dakota Hospital Association (NDHA) are meeting at a conference in Bismarck to talk about accessibility, workforce shortages, and mental health care. “When it comes to behavioral health, […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hhs#Mental Health Services#Telehealth#Health Crisis#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#North Dakotans#Behavioral Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

US expanding Native American massacre site

DENVER (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made the announcement during a solemn ceremony at […]
COLORADO STATE
KX News

State hosts Non-Driver Photo ID events in October

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Those who do not have their own driver’s licenses will soon be able to receive Photo Identification cards that can be used for voting purposes. These licenses have been created as the result of a partnership between the North Dakota Department of Transportation, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, the Standing Rock […]
POLITICS
KX News

ND ranked #7 state least interested in moving, study says

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Changes in home prices and upkeep fees have made many people consider moving or selling their houses. But here in North Dakota, it seems that there’s no place like home… current home, at least. A study conducted by TexasRealEstateSource.com identified Google Trends data of search terms used by people interested in […]
REAL ESTATE
KX News

Trial set in North Dakota tribes’ lawsuit over redistricting

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A trial has been set in a federal lawsuit brought by two Native American tribes that allege North Dakota’s new legislative map dilutes tribal members’ voting strength. The bench trial is scheduled for June 12, 2023. A bench trial means the verdict is up to the judge alone. The lawsuit filed in February […]
POLITICS
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy