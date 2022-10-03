Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Fall Festivities return to Downtown Indianapolis!
INDIANAPOLIS- It’s that time of the year. Fall is now in full swing with many fun activities happening right here in Central Indiana. From corn mazes to haunted hayrides, nothing beats those fall traditions, including those in Indianapolis. Max Wing, Public Relations and Communications Manager of Downtown Indy, Inc.,...
Indiana’s Little Nashville is Actually a Whole Lot Like Gatlinburg-Here’s Why
Did you know Indiana has its own Nashville? Yep, it's true however the town is actually a whole lot like big ole' Gatlinburg on a much smaller scale and it's awesome. My husband and I love to find new places to visit so when I found out Indiana had a town just like Gatlinburg and only half the distance away from where we lived I was immediately sold on the idea.
Children's Museum of Indianapolis to host sensory sensitivity night on Oct. 11
The Indianapolis Children’s Museum will host a Sensory Sensitivity Day next week to create a fun experience for visitors with disabilities and/or sensory sensitivities.
Fox 59
Send your friends lasagnas and more!
INDIANAPOLIS — Owner of Send A Friend Lasagna, Stephanie Daily, stopped by to share her new fall lasagna flavor!. To order or learn more visit SendAFriendLasagna.com.
WATCH: A woman started cartwheeling, an Indianapolis Zoo dolphin joined in, and it's the cutest thing we've seen today
INDIANAPOLIS — Alysa Bradshaw has always felt most at peace among the dolphins at Indianapolis Zoo, but when she visited with friends recently, she had no idea one of the dolphins would join in on the fun!. "I've been obsessed with dolphins ever since I was a little girl....
Allrecipes.com
We Tried Chipotle's New Chicken Al Pastor and Here's What We Thought
Chipotle Mexican Grill is known for lots of things — the guac, the hope-they-bring-it-back carne asada, the TikTok-fueled hacks, that queso controversy — but not so much for spicy offerings. So when we heard Chipotle was test-marketing a "fiery" Chicken Al Pastor at 94 of its restaurants in...
tmpresale.com
‘Tis the Season: The Beach Boys ft. Holiday Vibrations Orchestras show in Indianapolis, IN Dec 13th, 2022 – pre-sale passcode
The ‘Tis the Season: The Beach Boys ft. Holiday Vibrations Orchestra pre-sale password everyone has been looking for is available for members to use. Everyone with a presale info will have a great opportunity to purchase presale tickets before their public sale!!!. If you can’t buy your tickets to...
indyschild.com
Anderson Orchard in Mooresville
There are lots of places to get farm-fresh produce in Central Indiana, but only a handful of farms where you can pick your own produce. Anderson Orchard, located just south of Indianapolis in Mooresville, is one of the more well-known orchards in the area offering U-pick apples, a pumpkin patch and other produce. And if you’d rather have someone pick your produce for you, Anderson Orchard also has a store that offers fresh, seasonal vegetables and fruit, as well as other locally made items. This is a great place to enjoy the summer and fall season with family and friends, because there are lots of things for all ages to do here.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Popularity for Indy-bound Savannah Bananas tour crashes team’s website
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Savannah Bananas baseball team is coming to Indianapolis in 2023. The Banana Ball World Tour will make a stop at Victory Field on June 30. The Bananas will play their rivals, the Party Animals, under the rules of Banana Ball. A time for the game hasn’t been announced yet.
Nonprofit Occupies Old Victoria’s Secret Storefront in Indianapolis Mall to Create Space for Black Businesses
Dollars are being circulated back into the Black community as Black businesses unite under one storefront. On the second floor of Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis, the SHE.Xperience occupies the old Victoria’s Secret storefront. It has become a space to display 12 Black-owned businesses that offer accessories, beauty products, home décor, candles, clothing, and more.
indianapolismonthly.com
Good Bones Recap: Risky Business, Episode 5
Happy PSL season, everyone! Good Bones: Risky Business is in the home stretch with the penultimate episode. Contributing editor Megan Fernandez and art director Kristin Sims have the rundown. Last week left off with Mina Hawk booking the first wedding at Charlotte Hall, which isn’t really close to being finished....
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Amazon hiring 2,400+ holiday workers in Indianapolis area
INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon is looking to hire 4,000 workers in Indiana during the holiday shopping season. Around 2,400 of those will be in the Indianapolis area. The roles will be full-time, seasonal, and part-time. They range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. Employees can earn, on average,...
Fox 59
Coldest since late April; Freeze watch tonight!
The cold front is clearing Indiana and cooler air is now seeping across the state! Expected temperatures around 10 a.m. will hover in the upper 40s. Dry weather will remain for today too, as winds turn breezy from the northwest at 12-20 mph. Under this new air mass, afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s. Today will also mark our 14th day straight with no measured rainfall for downtown Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Recorder
IndyGo unveils city’s 1st ‘super stop’
IndyGo hosted a ribbon cutting Oct. 3 for its latest project, the “super stop,” at the intersection of Delaware and New York streets. This $6.6 million dollar project combines multiple bus stops into one stop, which is intended to make the IndyGo bus experience smoother to navigate. The stop has a dedicated bus lane to keep the bus separate from regular traffic.
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
WIBC.com
NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana
STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
Anderson rallies behind 'The Can Man'
Rachel Landers has been Larry “The Can Man” VanNess’s caretaker for the last seven years. VanNess, 75 has been collecting pop tabs around Anderson for the last 19 years.
Celebrating 31 Bridges, the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival is Indiana’s Largest
Tis the season for covered bridges! I don't know if it's my age or just the time of year --perhaps a little of both, but it's like a switch suddenly flipped in my brain and I find myself with an insatiable urge to see scenic covered bridges. It is a...
Fox 59
Dog attacks Indy toddler; IACS searches for owners
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is searching for the owners of a dog they say viciously attacked a 3-year-old boy and his mother at their Indianapolis home last Friday. Shannon Maple told FOX59 her young grandson was playing in her fenced-in backyard in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood in...
