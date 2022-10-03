ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wbfo.org

Buffalo, What's Next?: New Americans and Struggle at the West Side Bazaar

Today on Buffalo, What's Next?, we hear from Akec (A-ketch) Aguer of the Nile Restaurant on Grant Street inside the now burnt and temporarily shut down West Side Bazaar. He fled South Sudan as a refugee before eventually making Buffalo home. Also on the program Caroline Welch executive director of WEDI, the non-profit that runs the bazaar, and works with new Americans to ensure that all residents of Western New York can succeed and thrive in a culturally inclusive community.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Change For Goodwills in New York

This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Priest shortage headlines Diocese of Buffalo's Road to Renewal initiative

Todd Remick, 56, was ordained in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo in 2006. He was recently reassigned from Mayville and Bemus Point, and is now celebrating mass at a number of parishes in the Jamestown area under the Diocese Road to Renewal, which aims to group parish families geographically so they can consolidate programs, as well as share resources and priests.
BUFFALO, NY
Cornell University

Veggie Van takes on food deserts in Niagara County

Kevin O’Connor used to walk five miles from his apartment complex in Lockport, New York, to get to the nearest grocery store. But for the last two years, he’s had access to food from a more convenient location: the Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Niagara County’s Veggie Van mobile market.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Favorite German Restaurant Reopens Its Doors In Amherst

This is the perfect time of year for people who love German food. If that's you, you'll be excited to hear that a German restaurant is reopening in Amherst. Technically, we're a little late to celebrate Oktoberfest. In Germany they celebrate starting in September...but a technicality is not going to stop people from getting excited about this restaurant coming back or from celebrating Oktoberfest anyway.
AMHERST, NY
WKBW-TV

Sodexo looking to fill open hybrid positions in accounting at its Buffalo office

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Soxdexo is hiring for accountant, accounting analyst, and accounting assistant positions at its Buffalo office and will host a job fair on October 19. The job fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 400 Airborne Parkway. You will be able to tour the office, network with the hiring managers and have the opportunity to get a new free headshot.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is The Waffle House Moving To Hamburg, New York?

There is currently a project underway in Hamburg, along South Park Avenue, that has grabbed the attention of residents from Eden to Orchard Park! A new Starbucks with a drive-thru is being built and it is going to be a very busy place once it opens. I love coffee and there are already plenty of options, including a few Starbucks in and around the Village of Hamburg. Maybe it is time to get more creative and have more options?
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, NY Loves This Trolling Menu Item

You may have seen the video of the fisherman on Lake Erie who got caught cheating in a recent tournament...now he's getting trolled by a restaurant too. If you haven't seen the video of the tournament that happened just up the 90 near Cleveland on Lake Erie, it's pretty despicable.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Status of 2022 City of Buffalo snow removal plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo spokesperson said the Department of Public Works is on track to release its 2022 snow removal plan by Nov. 1 as dictated by the city charter, despite the concerns of a few members of the Common Council. University District Council member Rasheed...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Boat Crash Last Night in Buffalo, New York is Odd

What the heck happened here? Erie County Sheriffs Department, Lake Erie Towing, Buffalo Police & Buffalo Fire were all involved in a rescue at the Erie Basin Marina recently. Check out the picture below. If you missed it, the accident really happened on Tuesday night. The distress call was made...
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo, What's Next?: Lessons from Charleston, South Carolina, and Learning from Police in Buffalo

For three years, after the 2015 murder of 9 people in the historically Black Mother Emmanuel A-M-E church ins Charleston South Carolina, Tenelle Jones was one of the therapists who shared in the faith, hope and healing of that community. She is currently a full-time clinician at the Medical University of South Carolina Resiliency Center and will talk to Jay Moran about parallels to Buffalo and possible lessons we can take away from their experience.
BUFFALO, NY

