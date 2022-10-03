Read full article on original website
Related
CD Projekt RED plans Cyberpunk sequel and lots more Witcher games
The sloppy launch of 2020’s Cyberpunk 2077 and the years devoted to repairing the game have not clipped the ambitions of its studio, CD Projekt RED. Driving the news: The Polish game-maker announced a slew of new games today, most many years out, including a Cyberpunk sequel and a new trilogy in its hit fantasy series The Witcher.
TV Guide is media's iconic hot potato
TV Guide has been sold. Again. This time as part of a digital media portfolio that switches hands from Red Ventures to TPG-backed Fandom for around $50 million. Right now you're likely thinking one of three things, depending on your age: (1) TV Guide still exists? (2) What is TV Guide? (3) What is TV?
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0