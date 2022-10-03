Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Related
greenwichfreepress.com
Resident Appeals Housing Authority’s Vinci Gardens MI to RTM: “The housing authority has created a huge political problem for the town”
This week Byram resident, Al Shehadi, exercised his right as a Greenwich property owner to appeal the Municipal Improvement for Vinci Gardens Senior Housing to the Representative Town Meeting. There is no RTM meeting in November, so the earliest the item might appear on an RTM agenda is in December.
greenwichfreepress.com
Town Planner Katie DeLuca to Retire to California after 23 Year Career at Greenwich P&Z
This week Planning & Zoning Director and Town Planner Katie DeLuca announced her plans to retire to California. Though she sent in her official notice mid-July, the position was just posted on Monday. To ensure a smooth transition and seamless service to the Town, she has agreed to continue service through the end of the year while the town works to fill the position.
greenwichfreepress.com
Cos Cob Elementary School Community Grateful to Crossing Guard, “Miss Barbara”
This is a note of appreciation and gratitude to “Miss Barbara”, crossing guard for Cos Cob Elementary. Last Friday, Miss Barbara retired from her post at Strickland Road, where she had been nearly every morning, greeting children and families, caregivers and car drivers with her warmth, friendship and caring.
greenwichfreepress.com
Paul Cappiali Appointed Greenwich Harbor Master
The Greenwich Harbor Management Commission page on the town website announced that Paul Cappiali was appointed Harbor Master for Greenwich. The announcement was posted Friday. The statement said Cappiali, a Greenwich resident, succeeds Sean Jordan, and will serve a term ending on June 30, 2023, or until a successor is appointed and is qualified.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
greenwichfreepress.com
GEMS Appoints New Chair and Two Members to the Board of Directors
The Greenwich Emergency Medical Service (GEMS), held its annual meeting over the summer to celebrate the organization’s accomplishments between May 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022 and to appoint new Board members. The Board recognized Jennifer A. Baldock for her tremendous contributions as the Chair of the Board from...
greenwichfreepress.com
12th Greenwich Alliance for Education’s Turkey Trot Returns November 26, 2022
Lace up those running shoes! The 12th annual Turkey Trot returns to Greenwich on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Greenwich Alliance for Education, organizer of the fundraising event for Greenwich Public School programs, expects nearly 2,000 participants and spectators for the largest community event of the Thanksgiving weekend. For the first time in 2022, the First Selectman’s Youth Commission will be actively involved – as both volunteers and fundraisers – for the event.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich’s Ray Dalio Cedes Control of Bridgewater Associates to the Next Generation
On Tuesday, Greenwich resident Ray Dalio shared some big news on Twitter, announcing he would transition control of Bridgewater Associates to the next generation. “I feel great about the people and ‘machine’ now in control,” he wrote in a series of 11 Tweets. Dalio, 73, a billionaire...
greenwichfreepress.com
Women Face Multiple Charges Following Incident at Greenwich Avenue Bank
On Sept 23 Greenwich Police responded to Greenwich Avenue on a report of a possible fraudulent bank transaction where suspects used a fraudulent Massachusetts Driver’s License with a victim’s personal identity information in an attempt to inquire about the balance of the victim’s account. Police say a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
greenwichfreepress.com
LETTER: Meskers takes care of his constituents
I am writing in support of Stephen Meskers our incumbent candidate for the 150th along the coastline of Greenwich. I live on Keofferam Road in Old Greenwich and we have been “under construction” for the better part of this year. Between the water main project and the never finished telephone pole project, it has been challenging.
greenwichfreepress.com
Yale to Pay $308K to Resolve Allegations of Violations of Controlled Substances Act
Yale University, on behalf of Yale Medicine and the Yale Fertility Center, has entered into a civil settlement agreement with the federal government in which it will pay a total of $308,250 to resolve allegations that it violated civil provisions of the Controlled Substances Act. The announcement was made on...
greenwichfreepress.com
Christ Church to Host All Saints Halloween Dinner Dance Party!
Get into the Halloween spirit at the All Saints Party. Christ Church Parish Hall will be turned into Heaven for one night only. Opt in to come dressed as your favorite saint, or if you think you are a saint, come-as-you-are! Bring your fun-loving friends and enter through St. Peter and the Pearly Gates to this fantastic evening of a deliciously divine catered dinner and boogie the night away to a DJ and Heavenly disco. Special prizes for the most creative and inspired costumes!
Comments / 0