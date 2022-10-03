Get into the Halloween spirit at the All Saints Party. Christ Church Parish Hall will be turned into Heaven for one night only. Opt in to come dressed as your favorite saint, or if you think you are a saint, come-as-you-are! Bring your fun-loving friends and enter through St. Peter and the Pearly Gates to this fantastic evening of a deliciously divine catered dinner and boogie the night away to a DJ and Heavenly disco. Special prizes for the most creative and inspired costumes!

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO