Gardner, MA

Gardner police investigating after pedestrian fatally stuck by city vehicle

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Local and state police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a Gardner city vehicle Monday morning.

According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, a city of Gardner Department of Public Works truck hit the pedestrian at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Coleman Street.

The pedestrian died as a result of the injuries suffered.

The identity of the victim was not released.

The Worcester County DA, State Police CARS unit and Gardner Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

