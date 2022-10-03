Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Voter registration deadlines looming for Nov. elections
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is a month away. Some of the deadlines to be able to cast your ballot are coming up soon. Registering to vote has to be done by Tuesday, Oct. 11. So if you have not registered to vote or checked your status, be sure...
abccolumbia.com
Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah seeking feedback on alcohol regulations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday the City of Savannah is taking the first steps in making possible changes to the alcohol beverage ordinance. As they begin this process they will be hosting public input sessions later on Wednesday. The city has been kind of vague about what exactly these changes...
wtoc.com
Debate around alumni fundraiser, delayed project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a controversy sparked by delays and a lack of transparency. We’re talking about a proposed brick display to honor alumni at the new Herschel V. Jenkins High School. The school opened last year. The Jenkins Alumni Association collected thousands of dollars for the...
wtoc.com
Beaufort Shrimp Festival returns this weekend
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A popular annual event returns to the Lowcountry this weekend. The 28th annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival will take place Friday and Saturday at the city’s Waterfront Park. “We have such amazing things planned, such amazing restaurants so we are ready to go. Let’s do...
The Post and Courier
Hilton Head moves forward with 6-lane bridge plan
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — For the past few months, public conversation has swirled around the topic of the bridge: Will Town Council agree to the Beaufort County proposal on how to address the island's four aging spans?. A vocal group of residents, citing a petition with nearly 10,000 signatures,...
wpde.com
McMaster-Evette campaign responds to Joe Cunningham chicken comment
“This is a total joke - Joe Cunningham must have forgotten that in this very year he repeatedly refused to debate his trailblazing primary opponent until the Friday before the election. The last refuge of a desperate, failing, unserious candidate is hypocrisy and name-calling, and Joe is on the run," said the McMaster-Evette campaign.
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
Town Council agrees to next step in Highway 278 corridor expansion
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – The plan to change how drivers get on and off of Hilton Head Island for the better is one step closer to becoming a reality. A divided Hilton Head Town Council voted 4-3 Tuesday to approve Beaufort county’s latest memo of approval for the Highway 278 project. It is […]
live5news.com
High school in Beaufort County under lockdown because of report of weapon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating a report of a high school student who potentially has a weapon on campus at a high school, prompting a lockdown. Deputies received the report at Battery Creek High School at approximately 9 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown while...
wtoc.com
Faith and Blue event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is national Faith and Blue weekend and the Effingham county Sheriff’s office is coming together with several organization to continue bringing the community together and you are invited to join. Sammy Mcduffie is from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and is also the...
wtoc.com
Discussion for new southside community center happening Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday the City of Savannah is getting one step closer to opening a community center on the southside. Thursday is about getting to speak with the community about what you want to see at the community center and what would be important for you to have.
beaufortcountysc.gov
County Paving Projects Begin This Week
This week, Beaufort County is beginning roadway repairs and paving on several roads in Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Beaufort and Yemassee. Beaufort County hired F&ME Consultants, Inc. in 2021 to conduct a pavement condition survey on all County-owned roads five years after implementing the 2017 Five-Year Pavement Preservation Program. The results of the study helped develop the 2022/2023 paving plan.
wtoc.com
Hilton Head leaders meet to determine fate of 278 bridge project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nearly 300 million dollar project is in jeopardy on Hilton Head Island. Over the past few months, we’ve been following the negotiations between Beaufort County and Hilton Head regarding this massive project. All of those conversations come down to today, as town council decides whether or not to accept the county’s final offer.
wtoc.com
Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Willie Faulkner
Beaufort’s Willie Faulkner, 90, was drafted out of Livingstone College, N.C. in 1952. After basic training at Fort Jackson, he was assigned to infantry duties in Kirchen, Germany. After the Korean Armistice, he was released from active duty in 1954 to return to college under the GI Bill. He earned his degree from Barber-Scotia College, N.C. in 1959 and began to teach English in Beaufort County. He earned a Masters of Education in 1975 from Pepperdine University. He taught at Robert Smalls High School, Beaufort High School, Battery Creek High School, and Adult Ed classes at Technical College of the Lowcountry over a 31-year career. He also found work on the Belk Senior Board and as a “background artist” (extra) in 16 films shot locally including Forest Gump, Prince of Tides, Ace Ventura II and many others. And he’s worked in locally produced commercials, theater productions and promotional modeling.
WJCL
Chatham County Health Department confirms rabid bat following attack
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Hilton Head Island visitor attacked by a raccoon. A bat in Savannah has tested positive for rabies after health officials say it bit the hand of a resident. That resident is now recovering from the bite and is expected to be OK. The...
wtoc.com
71st annual Savannah Greek Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After three years of modifications due to COVID, the Savannah Greek Festival returns in-person and in-full Thursday. There will be crowds at the Hellenic Community Center enjoying Greek food and culture over the next three days.
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says city was prepared for Ian, will help those impacted
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah was spared from serious impacts from Ian last week, Mayor Van Johnson says he’s grateful the city was equipped for the storm. Better safe than sorry is the point Mayor Van Johnson wanted to drive home as he says Savannah was well prepared for if Ian did hit our area. Because Ian took another path, the Mayor says Savannah is a blessed city.
wtoc.com
2 days since toddler disappeared from his Chatham Co. home
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It has now been two days since a toddler was last seen at his home on Buckhalter Road. Quinton Simon was last seen at his home around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. He was reported missing to police that same morning after 9 a.m. Chatham County...
