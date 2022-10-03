ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgely, MD

Fast-Moving Blaze Causes $200K In Damage To Maryland Home: Fire Marshal

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycWmr_0iKRGKDK00
The fire broke out in a home at 202 Park Ave. in Ridgely. Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

An early-morning weekend fire in Maryland proved tricky to knock down and will be costly for a homeowner after it caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, officials said.

Two dozen firefighters from the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Company in Caroline County were dispatched shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, when there was a reported house fire on Park Avenue in Ridgely.

The fire tore through parts of the two-story home, and it took crews approximately 45 minutes to get the blaze under control, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

It caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.

Both the area of origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fire has been asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal by calling (410) 822-7609.

to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgely, MD
State
Maryland State
Caroline County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Caroline County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WBOC

Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin

BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.
BERLIN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Daily Voice Frederick
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall High School on lockdown, police pursuing suspect in woods

——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Perry Hall High School is on lockdown as of Thursday afternoon. Police were reportedly pursuing a suspect in the woods behind the school, according to a source who spoke with NottinghamMD.com on the condition of anonymity. Helicopter and K9 units were involved and unconfirmed reports...
PERRY HALL, MD
Daily Voice

Washington DC Man Charged With Hyattsville Mall Murder That Killed Young Maryland Man

A Washington D.C. man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting inside of a Hyattsville mall has been taken into custody, authorities announce. Stephon Edward Jones has been charged with the murder of Darrion Herring, 20, after shooting him in the food court of the mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to Prince George's County police.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Driver killed in crash near Lothian in Anne Arundel County

LOTHIAN, Md. - A driver was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Anne Arundel County near Lothian. The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. along Southern Maryland Boulevard and Lower Pindell Road. Police say the driver of a truck was heading southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard when it hit...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Police Still On Scene After Early Morning Murder Leaves One Dead In Prince George's County

One man was found dead inside of a home after a morning murder in Prince George's County, authorities announce. Detectives were on the scene at the home in the 50 block of Queen Anne Bridge Road all morning after a report of an unresponsive man found inside of the home around 7:10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Driver of Live Haul Truck Cited after Crash West of Laurel

A truck carrying chickens ended up in the woods west of Laurel Tuesday morning. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just before 6am the live haul truck was northbound on Columbia Road, but failed to stop at the posted stop sign at Sharptown Road and struck a stop sign and jackknifed ending up in a wooded area well off the roadway. The driver, a 57 year old man from Laurel was not injured, but was cited for inattentive driving. The chickens remained in the trailer and were recovered by the company without incident.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13

SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
375K+
Followers
55K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy