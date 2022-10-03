ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

WLOX

Saucier murder suspect rams police cars, apprehended by K-9 unit

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a murder in Saucier on Thursday. Deputies responded to 2173 East Adams Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a male in the front yard deceased due to multiple gunshot wounds.
SAUCIER, MS
WLOX

Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to 15-year-old in hospital, multiple suspects in custody

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Gulfport on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., Gulfport PD received reports of a car with multiple people inside waving guns at drivers. The car was stopped by an officer at a Family Dollar at the corner of 8th Avenue and Pass Road, causing its occupants to flee..
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Officer-involved shooting at Gulfport Family Dollar

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulfport police reported an officer-involved shooting at the Family Dollar on Pass Road. The Sun Herald reported at lead one person was shot by a Gulfport police officer outside the store around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. According to Police Chief Adam Cooper, the department received a call that several […]
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport PD responding to officer involved shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in Gulfport. The incident took place around 3 p.m. Thursday near Pass Road and 8th Avenue. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to...
GULFPORT, MS
George County, MS
George County, MS
Lucedale, MS
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Lucedale, MS
WLOX

Gautier PD searching for suspects after fatal shooting leaves one dead

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Quintavious Quintalle Griffin, 30, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in Gautier on Thursday. At around 1:50 p.m., officers with Gautier PD arrived to a house on Whitewood Drive to find Griffin unresponsive due to a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WDAM-TV

Stolen trailer, mower sought in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a stolen trailer and mower. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating a grand larceny case involving a utility trailer and SCAG mower stolen from a residence on J.B. Horne Roads Sunday. FCSO also...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD: Video shows alleged car break-in

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted in connection to an ongoing auto burglary investigation. In a video posted by HPD, the man is shown allegedly breaking into a vehicle on North 31st Avenue on Sept. 19. If you can identify the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
James Woods
WLOX

Pedestrian killed in early-morning hit-and-run in Hancock County; arrest made

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run early this morning in Hancock County’s Lakeshore community, and deputies have arrested a suspect. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam says the driver fled the scene, but the driver and vehicle were found later in the day at a nearby trailer park. Deputies took 35-year-old Christopher Peterson into custody and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Police investigating Tuesday night death of woman in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal domestic violence incident that happened Tuesday night. According to lead investigator Lt. Don Hopkins, the police department received a call of a domestic violence incident around 10:57 p.m. Officers found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound at her home.
WAYNESBORO, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspect charged in Tuesday night murder of Waynesboro woman

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department issued multiple charges against a suspect in a fatal domestic violence incident that happened Tuesday night. According to lead investigator Lt. Don Hopkins, Chance Fabian Jones is charged with one count of residential burglary, one count of aggravated domestic violence with a firearm, and one count of first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Joslin Napier.
WAYNESBORO, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Prosecutor: Mobile woman shot teenage son while he was sleeping

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors said Thursday they believe a 13-year-old shooting victim was asleep in his bedroom when the mother fired her gun. The revelation came as a judge denied bond for the defendant, 53-year-old Glenda Marie Agee. Initially, Mobile police reported that Agee shot Ja’mil Autry in the...
WLOX

Woman who escaped from Hancock County jail captured

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman who escaped from a Hancock County jail on Friday has now been captured by authorities. Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also worked with Pike and Walthall county authorities. “While this was an unfortunate incident,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gulfport murder suspect found dead a month before trial

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man set to stand trial for the stabbing death of his father in 2021 is dead. John Anderson was out of jail on bond waiting for his November trial to start. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said a toxicology test will be conducted to determine how Anderson died.
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police at a loss over woman’s possible motive for fatally shooting teenage son

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say they are at a loss to explain why a mother fatally shot her teenage son in the back late Monday. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Jones Lane in Mobile’s Plateau community. An ambulance rushed the 13-year-old boy to the University of South Alabama University Hospital, but he did not make it.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Pascagoula Police search for 3 missing teens

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police are asking for the public’s help to find three missing teenage girls, including two sisters, who may have run away from home. Leah Eubanks, 13, could be in the Lucedale area. She was last seen on Sunday, October 2, leaving her home on Melton Drive in Pascagoula. She’s 5′6″ tall and weighs 112 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pink sweatpants.
PASCAGOULA, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Suspects Arrested and Sought by Long Beach Police

The Long Beach Police Department has arrested and charged two individuals with commercial burglary and has arrest warrants for two additional suspects after investigating multiple storage unit burglaries in Long Beach. Long Beach Police was assisted in the investigation by the Bay St. Louis Police Department. *Dylan Moore W/M –...
LONG BEACH, MS

