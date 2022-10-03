HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run early this morning in Hancock County’s Lakeshore community, and deputies have arrested a suspect. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam says the driver fled the scene, but the driver and vehicle were found later in the day at a nearby trailer park. Deputies took 35-year-old Christopher Peterson into custody and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident.

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO