Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Stalking, public indecency suspect arrested by Chandler police

PHOENIX – Police in Chandler said Thursday they arrested a man suspected of public indecency and felony stalking. Bryant James Walker, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail, the Chandler Police Department said. Walker, from Mesa, is accused of one count of stalking and...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix officers seize 1K+ guns, make 1K+ arrests in three months

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they have seized more than 1,000 guns and made more than 1,000 arrests in three months as part of an ongoing operation. Operation Gun Crime Crackdown was launched in July 2022 in an effort to get firearms associated with crimes off the streets. Earlier...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s

Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye's Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Gun crackdown operation leads to nearly 1,200 guns seized 1,100+ arrested, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police announced on Wednesday it’s extending its “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown” as it released new numbers of gun seizures and arrests. Since the operation started in early July, police said officers have seized 1,181 guns citywide and arrested 1,114 people. The police department team up with county and federal authorities to get the weapons and suspects off the streets. Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the operation will continue for at least another month. “We’ve taken a lot of guns off the street, so, now is not the time to let up,” he said in a statement.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time

Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at...
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Police investigating allegations against photographer at Buckeye school

PHOENIX — Police said Thursday they are investigating allegations of sexual offenses by a photographer contracted by a Buckeye elementary school. The Buckeye Police Department said they were notified about the situation on Sept. 2. Administrators at Freedom Elementary School said the photographer was on campus last month. The...
BUCKEYE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Family of Man Gunned Down by Phoenix Police Calls for Justice

A crowd of hundreds of people assembled at the Islamic Community Center of Tempe, heads bowed in prayer, on Friday. Friends, family, and community members gathered to pay their respects to Ali Osman, a man who was shot and killed days earlier by Phoenix police. In the days since police...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley man speaks after surviving wrong-way crash

PEORIA, AZ — "I don't remember anything... like the pair of headlights that I saw, I thought it was coming from the other side," says Julian Cano. Twenty-three-year-old Cano is miraculously alive and talking after being hit head-on in a wrong-way crash along Loop 101 Tuesday night. His father, Oscar, shared a video with ABC15 in hopes this tragedy serves as a warning to others.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dies after crashing into barrier near I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A woman has died after crashing into a barrier near the I-10 freeway off-ramp at 16th Street overnight, according to Phoenix police. Officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 6. The driver, 26-year-old Vanessa Garcia Degante, was taken to the hospital...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

What to know if you come across fentanyl

PHOENIX — With fentanyl becoming increasingly common across the country and here in Arizona, you may come across it at some point and law enforcement experts want you to be prepared. It's been reported that fentanyl can be extremely deadly if you ingest it; according to the DEA. It...
PHOENIX, AZ
downtowndevil.com

Phoenix Police struggle to hire officers of color

Amid existing hiring shortages, the Phoenix Police Department is struggling to hire diverse officers. A report given to the Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee earlier this month put the current number of sworn officers at about 1600, nearly 500 short of ideal operations, according to Assistant Chief of Police Bryan Chapman.
PHOENIX, AZ

