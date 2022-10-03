Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
AZFamily
Shocking video shows police shooting armed suspect walking inside Phoenix 7-Eleven
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women. Linda and Tiffany say they called and emailed Ideal Image for weeks asking for their $3,500 loan to be waived since they received no services. 80 people displaced after fire destroys north Phoenix apartment. Updated:...
KTAR.com
Stalking, public indecency suspect arrested by Chandler police
PHOENIX – Police in Chandler said Thursday they arrested a man suspected of public indecency and felony stalking. Bryant James Walker, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail, the Chandler Police Department said. Walker, from Mesa, is accused of one count of stalking and...
AZFamily
Videos show officers shooting armed man at Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shocking surveillance and body-cam videos released on Thursday show officers opening fire on an armed suspect walking into a Phoenix 7-Eleven store with customers and staff just inches away. Several customers and a store clerk were inside as bullets started flying, but no one was hurt.
ABC 15 News
Phoenix officers seize 1K+ guns, make 1K+ arrests in three months
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they have seized more than 1,000 guns and made more than 1,000 arrests in three months as part of an ongoing operation. Operation Gun Crime Crackdown was launched in July 2022 in an effort to get firearms associated with crimes off the streets. Earlier...
AZFamily
A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s
See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye’s Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Neighbors of UA murder suspect said they've had issues with him for a year
Neighbors of the man whose accused of killing the University of Arizona professor said they’ve felt threatened by Murad Dervish for more than a year.
AZFamily
Gun crackdown operation leads to nearly 1,200 guns seized 1,100+ arrested, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police announced on Wednesday it’s extending its “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown” as it released new numbers of gun seizures and arrests. Since the operation started in early July, police said officers have seized 1,181 guns citywide and arrested 1,114 people. The police department team up with county and federal authorities to get the weapons and suspects off the streets. Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the operation will continue for at least another month. “We’ve taken a lot of guns off the street, so, now is not the time to let up,” he said in a statement.
AZFamily
Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at...
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of attacking father, setting Phoenix home on fire after being told to move out
PHOENIX - A sword-wielding domestic violence suspect was taken into custody in north Phoenix after he barricaded himself inside a home and set it on fire, police said Wednesday. Police visited a home near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard on a domestic violence call after a man reportedly punched...
KTAR.com
Police investigating allegations against photographer at Buckeye school
PHOENIX — Police said Thursday they are investigating allegations of sexual offenses by a photographer contracted by a Buckeye elementary school. The Buckeye Police Department said they were notified about the situation on Sept. 2. Administrators at Freedom Elementary School said the photographer was on campus last month. The...
Phoenix New Times
Family of Man Gunned Down by Phoenix Police Calls for Justice
A crowd of hundreds of people assembled at the Islamic Community Center of Tempe, heads bowed in prayer, on Friday. Friends, family, and community members gathered to pay their respects to Ali Osman, a man who was shot and killed days earlier by Phoenix police. In the days since police...
ABC 15 News
Valley man speaks after surviving wrong-way crash
PEORIA, AZ — "I don't remember anything... like the pair of headlights that I saw, I thought it was coming from the other side," says Julian Cano. Twenty-three-year-old Cano is miraculously alive and talking after being hit head-on in a wrong-way crash along Loop 101 Tuesday night. His father, Oscar, shared a video with ABC15 in hopes this tragedy serves as a warning to others.
fox10phoenix.com
Melanie Bernas' mother takes the stand in day 3 of the 'canal killings' trial
A 17-year-old junior at Arcadia High school in Phoenix who loved sports and riding her bike. Melanie Bernas' mother testified virtually in court on Oct. 5. She says her daughter was not allowed to ride her bike at night.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dies after crashing into barrier near I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A woman has died after crashing into a barrier near the I-10 freeway off-ramp at 16th Street overnight, according to Phoenix police. Officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 6. The driver, 26-year-old Vanessa Garcia Degante, was taken to the hospital...
AZFamily
Phoenix auction house owner indicted with nearly two dozes felony counts
On Your Side worked hard to help save or recover more than $26,000 for viewers in September. Are you spending too much at the store, even the grocery store?. Groceries are up 13.5%, according to the Consumer Price Index. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of...
ABC 15 News
What to know if you come across fentanyl
PHOENIX — With fentanyl becoming increasingly common across the country and here in Arizona, you may come across it at some point and law enforcement experts want you to be prepared. It's been reported that fentanyl can be extremely deadly if you ingest it; according to the DEA. It...
AZFamily
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:18...
fox10phoenix.com
Man running with a rifle and reportedly firing it off is arrested, Phoenix Police say
PHOENIX - It was a scary scene Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near 20th Avenue and Indian School Road as officers responded to reports of a man running with a rifle. The man was apparently firing it along the way, but there are no reports of anyone being hurt.
downtowndevil.com
Phoenix Police struggle to hire officers of color
Amid existing hiring shortages, the Phoenix Police Department is struggling to hire diverse officers. A report given to the Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee earlier this month put the current number of sworn officers at about 1600, nearly 500 short of ideal operations, according to Assistant Chief of Police Bryan Chapman.
