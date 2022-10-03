ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m 62 – the anti-aging routine I swear by to keep my skin glowing and to avoid it turning orange like my daughter

By Tatiana Louder
 3 days ago

A 62-year-old woman has shared the daily supplement regime she uses to maintain youthful skin.

She has shown viewers the right balance to stay healthy and how to avoid your skin taking on the orange tint that taking too many vitamins can sometimes cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GyJaI_0iKRGAO400
Tamara Staska is an online beauty guru that just so happens to have gray hair Credit: YouTube/Tamara’s Timeless Beauty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203qJz_0iKRGAO400
The 62-year-old showed her viewers how to get the ideal glow from their supplements without rising toxicity from too many vitamins that could turn them orange Credit: YouTube/Tamara’s Timeless Beauty

Tamara Staska is a gray-haired influencer showing her viewers how to maintain health, youth, and beauty on her channel Tamara's Timeless Beauty.

In a recent video, she showed YouTube how to get glowing skin with vitamins without making the skin the citrus hue indicative of something gone awry in the bloodstream.

Look how orange!

There's a major health risk when one decides to take up these additional nutrients, and excess levels of certain vitamins can even pollute the body and turn the skin orange, Staska explained using an anecdote about her daughter.

"About 10 years ago when my daughter was in her early 20s, she was super, super into juicing and exploring lots and lots of supplements.

"One day I looked at her and she was literally orange. It really scared me!

"I thought, maybe she has jaundice. So, I brought her to urgent care."

The medical professionals were able to confirm that the levels of vitamin A in the young woman's bloodstream were "near toxic."

This was from "way too much carrot juice" and mega doses of supplements," according to Staska, but all her daughter had to do was use moderation and she went back to normal.

Her routine aims to get the glow without the terror toxicity risk.

Prescribed Supplements

Staska began by introducing two of the supplements that her physician prescribed for her.

She takes K-Force, which she said is a dual supplement with "5,000 international units of vitamin D3, and 180 micrograms of vitamin K2.

"Vitamin D3 and Vitamin K2 work synergistically together, and science recommends taking them together."

She opts for K-Force to get a combined supplement.

This combination is supposed to aid in blood sugar balance, healthy mood, and productivity, heart health, immune health, and bone and tissue wellness, including the colon, breast, and prostate.

Staska was also prescribed vitamin D, "the sunshine vitamin."

Because the human body loses its natural ability to produce this vitamin as it ages, she finds it necessary in her regime.

"Even my aunt who lives year-round in sunny California tested a little low in her vitamin D levels."

Caution: Calcium Supplements Ahead

In her video, Staska cautions the supplement-curious to be careful with their use of calcium.

"Scientists have discovered that calcium supplements can lead to calcification of our arteries," she said.

"I haven't taken a calcium supplement in at least 10 or 15 years.

State of B12

Vitamin B12 is commonly found under the levels it should be, according to Staska.

It is naturally occurring in meats, and those who don't eat enough meat or a proper variety of B12-rich red meats are at risk of not having enough in their systems.

She uses a My Kind Organics B12 Sublingual Spray.

A spray makes taking the vitamin as easy as a few spritzes into the mouth.

Under the C

"Vitamin C is the one supplement I have been taking virtually for my entire life," Staska said.

It is a supplement that is "boosts immunity...it is antioxidant, it is anti-inflammatory" and, according to the video, it helps the body "produce, create, and build collagen."

Internally and externally, vitamin C is great for the skin.

She's Pro-Biotics

"I am a huge proponent of probiotics. I've been taking them pretty regularly for about 10 or 15 years.

Staska noted the widely researched topic of a bacteria-balanced gut biome.

It is necessary to "boost immunity, keep the bad bacteria from getting out of control, prevent and treat food poisoning."

Probiotics also help with the benefits of highly desirable vitamins K2 and B12.

Those that contain active cultures are the ones to look for, as well as a "variety of different bacterial species."

Getting Fatty

Omega 3-s are great for the "eyes, heart, brain, and yes, they're really beneficial for our skin as well."

They are also anti-inflammatory.

Naturally, Omega 3s come in fish oil, flax, walnuts, kidney beans, and leafy greens, according to the diagram in Staska's video.

Nordic Naturals is Staska's supplement recommendation for fatty acid, and she takes the 1,280mg version.

Co-enzymes

Both "as a serum and internally" Staska enjoys co-enzyme Q10.

The body declines in its natural production of this substance as it ages, much like Vitamin D.

Cholesterol-lowering medications can lower this skin-beautifying co-enzyme as well, so Staska said anybody on those prescriptions should seek out the Q10 supplement.

The NAD Decline

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) is a necessary co-enzyme for many of the body's metabolic processes.

Because the metabolism plays a key role in the aging process, Staska takes NMN supplements.

She recommends DO NOT AGE's NMN Powder.

Since taking it, Staska said her energy levels increased.

For Vanity

Staska calls BioSil one of her "Vanity Supplements," as they contribute to the part of health and beauty others can see.

"This stimulates collagen for skin, hair, nails, bones, and joints, she said of the vitamin.

Her preference is the vegan version because, instead of filling her body with the animal product's collagen, she is able to get her body to stimulate its own collagen production.

She also likes the restore 3-in-1 Hair Growth Formula vitamins, as they contain biotin that helps with hair growth and prevention of hair loss as a person ages.

The Mane Event

Staska uses RealMushroom's Lion's Mane supplement for cognition.

"I'm taking this based on the recommendation of my daughter who is a certified herbalist."

The medicinal mushroom is intended to boost mood and cognition in addition to reducing anxiety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUV0m_0iKRGAO400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0eQ9_0iKRGAO400

Lion's mane is also an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.

At 62 years of age, Staska said her interest in the magic of medicinal mushrooms is only growing.

Comments / 31

Olivia Bouvier
3d ago

She looks 70, not 62. Even Cyndi Lauper looks younger than her and she's older than her.

Reply(2)
9
