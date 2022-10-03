Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Petition drive to keep unofficial skatepark at landbanked Morgan Junction Park Addition site
We’ve been reporting for a decade on the site north of Morgan Junction Park that was bought by the city in 2014 and “landbanked” as a future addition to the park. As noted here over the summer, the actual park development won’t have funding until the next Park District cycle. (The city was working on design just before the pandemic – and then the project got shelved.) The site has been awaiting soil remediation from its past incarnation as a dry cleaners. In the meantime, you’ve probably noticed the guerrilla mini-skatepark that’s turned up on the previously long-idle site. Tonight we heard from supporters of skating at the site who are gathering petition signatures to ask the city to let them keep using it that way while the site awaits development. If you’re interested in supporting their campaign, the petition page is here. (Photo from August, sent by CJ)
westseattleblog.com
THURSDAY: Tour West Seattle light-rail station sites with Design Commission
As Mayor Bruce Harrell said in his budget speech, the city intends to be closely involved in planning for the West Seattle/Ballard Extensions of Sound Transit light rail – and one of the city entities keeping an eye on the project will be touring part of the planned route tomorrow (Thursday, October 6). Thanks to West Seattle community advocate Deb Barker for the tip on the Seattle Design Commission‘s plan to spend its regular meeting on this tour. The SDC is an advisory group and its meetings are open to the public. From the agenda:
westseattleblog.com
DEVELOPMENT: Feedback time for South Delridge microapartment project
Bus October 5, 2022 (2:11 pm) This looks fantastic! What a great opportunity to bring more neighbors (customers) to the area to support local businesses. And within a 5-minute walk to busses to just about everywhere. How soon will this be built?. TM October 5, 2022 (6:33 pm) I’m waiting...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: About the police response in Genesee Hill area
12:18 PM: Thanks for the tips. We’re told at least two schools – and West Seattle (at the former Schmitz Park) Elementaries – sheltered in place for a while earlier today because of a police response in the area. One reader saw the officers in the 51st/Charlestown vicinity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen yellow Jeep Cherokee
Its owner emailed this morning to say the 2001 yellow Jeep Cherokee was stolen last night between 8:30 and 11 pm at the West Seattle Health Club lot. Its unique components include front steel bumper with winch, 32-inch mud-terrain tires, and 15-inch black American Racing rims; its owner says this is the only yellow Jeep Cherokee you’d see in this area. Plate is CAS1799. We don’t have the police report number yet but will add when we get it; call 911 if you see this vehicle.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Seals on shore
The photo was sent by Lynne, who saw that harbor seal on the shore in the Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook area. She called Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network and alerted people with dogs to keep their distance. We followed up tonight with David Hutchinson of Seal Sitters, who tells WSB:
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday info
(new URL), many with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) –...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND CAT: Black – October 4, 2022 3:57 pm
Found an ALL BLACK male Bombay cat. Un neutered. Over a year old, sweetest boy, clearly domesticated. Kind of a funky meow(raspy? Or saliva heavy?) roaming the streets and parking lot of west Seattle Home Depot. Was very hungry and thirsty, had fleas, and a few bumps/scratches here and there. He is all cleaned up and fed and hydrated. Very very sweet male. Need to find owners or a foster placement while we look for owners. Please help if you can! 5037914587.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SKY: Another smoky sunset
Once again tonight, we have lower air quality because of smoke from the three-week-old Bolt Creek Fire, which continues to color the sky at sunset. The photo above is from Gene Pavola, with a state ferry; the one below is from David Hutchinson, with a Water Taxi:. Most stations on...
westseattleblog.com
Celebration of Life on Saturday for Albert A. Radelich, 1932-2022
Family and friends will gather Saturday for a reception celebrating the life of Al Radelich. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:. Al passed away July 23, 2022 at the age of 90. He was born May 21, 1932 to John and Theresa Radelich in Tacoma. He...
westseattleblog.com
THINK SNOW! West Seattle Ski Swap coming up
Hard to imagine with this extended summery weather, but snow season really isn’t far away, and that’s why Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) wants to help you get ready by presenting the annual West Seattle Ski Swap. M2SO has been presenting the Ski Swap for more than a decade! This year it’s set for Saturday and Sunday, October 22-23, at the West Seattle VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska, across the street from the M2SO shop). You can sell and/or buy gear for the season ahead. If you’re selling, the dropoff hours are 3-7 pm Friday, October 21, and you can register in advance here; if you’re shopping, the hours will be 10 am-5 pm Saturday and 10 am-4 pm Sunday on sale weekend. P.S. It’s not just for skis – you can sell/buy snowboards, boots, clothing, and other winter accessories.
westseattleblog.com
Zoning exceptions for new Alki Elementary? 10 more days to comment
(Rendering by Mahlum, from the info packet for proposed zoning ‘departures’) The Alki Elementary rebuild is proposed with nine elements that would be zoning exceptions – formally known as “departures” – and the city is seeking community comment by October 14th on whether they should be approved. If you haven’t already commented but would like to, here’s the overview from the city, including how to comment:
westseattleblog.com
Rainier Hair Studio: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!
Today we’re welcoming a new WSB sponsor, Rainier Hair Studio. New WSB sponsors get an opportunity to tell you about themselves; here’s what Rainier Hair Studio wants you to know:. Rainier Hair Studio has finally opened its doors after stepping into the former Illusions space at 5619 California...
westseattleblog.com
HALLOWEEN SEASON: Sporty skeletons
We continue spotlighting Halloween decorations. These two look like they grew old (and then some) waiting for the Mariners to finally make it back to the playoffs. The photo is from Katy, who saw these two in Gatewood. Katy says, “I love the combination of Halloween and excitement for the Mariners!” If you have, or have seen, some decorations you’d like to see spotlighted here, send photos and/or location to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
westseattleblog.com
LIFE-SAVING HELP: West Seattle appointments open for blood donors to replenish hurricane-depleted supply
If you can donate blood, now’s one of those times when Bloodworks Northwest could really use your help. This announcement explains the reason for the latest shortage:. Bloodworks Northwest has sent 130 units of blood to SunCoast Blood Center in Florida to help the region as many of their blood collections sites are not operational during their recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian. Sending these shipments has depleted local supplies. It will take a steady stream of donors over the next several weeks to help replenish blood inventory for the PNW area. All blood types are needed. You do not need to know your blood type to give blood.
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2022: 5 weeks until vote-counting begins. Here’s the most complicated issue you’ll be asked to decide (and what else is on the ballot)
Election Day, November 8th, is exactly five weeks away. But you’ll be able to start voting a lot sooner – King County Elections plans to send out ballots on October 19th, and you can vote as soon as you get yours. Here’s KCE’s one-stop info page for the election, including a link you can use to preview the ballot you’ll get. Here’s the sample ballot we downloaded, which is what you’ll receive if you’re in the city and the 34th State Legislative District.
