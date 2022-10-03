We’ve been reporting for a decade on the site north of Morgan Junction Park that was bought by the city in 2014 and “landbanked” as a future addition to the park. As noted here over the summer, the actual park development won’t have funding until the next Park District cycle. (The city was working on design just before the pandemic – and then the project got shelved.) The site has been awaiting soil remediation from its past incarnation as a dry cleaners. In the meantime, you’ve probably noticed the guerrilla mini-skatepark that’s turned up on the previously long-idle site. Tonight we heard from supporters of skating at the site who are gathering petition signatures to ask the city to let them keep using it that way while the site awaits development. If you’re interested in supporting their campaign, the petition page is here. (Photo from August, sent by CJ)

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO