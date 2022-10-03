ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Level up ahead of Black Friday 2022 with these Best Buy deals on LG, Apple, HP and more

By Jon Winkler, Brittany Romano
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Update the essential tech in your home with these Best Buy deals in time for Prime Day. Samsung/KitchenAid/Apple/Best Buy/Reviewed

In case you missed the good news, Amazon Prime Day is coming back again this year in the form of the Prime Early Access event . Starting on Tuesday, October 11 , shoppers can get amazing savings on essential tech well before the Black Friday shopping rush. But, you don't have to wait another week for those savings, as Best Buy has a huge list of competing deals on everything from compact headphones to powerful dishwashers available right now.

Whether you’re shopping for the perfect TV to complete your home media setup or a reliable tablet that can tackle back-to-back zoom meetings, the tech retailer has tons of devices on sale now to rival Amazon's upcoming sales event. There are even daily discounts on top-tier tech at Best Buy!

Mattress deals: Cozy up to competing Prime Day mattress sales at Leesa, Awara and more before Black Friday

Indigenous Peoples' Day: 30+ best sales to shop this October

The best competing Prime Early Access deals at Best Buy

These are our top ten favorite Prime Day-level deals you can shop at Best Buy right now, including a fantastic stand mixer and a feature-rich smart TV .

  1. Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones for $9.99 (Save $10)
  2. SteelSeries Arctis 3 Wired Gaming Headset for PS5 and PS4 for $39.99 (Save $30)
  3. Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Analog Air Fryer for $49.99 (Save $50)
  4. HP 14-Inch 64GB Intel Celeron Laptop for $179.99 (Save $70)
  5. GE 250 Square-Foot 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Remote for $189.99 (Save $60)
  6. KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $299.99 (Save $150)
  7. Motorola Edge 256GB for $349.99 (Save $350)
  8. Arcade1Up The Simpsons 30th Edition Arcade with Matching Stool for $399.99 (Save $300)
  9. Vizio 55-Inch Class M7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $429.99 (Save $120)
  10. LG 48-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $899.99 (Save $100)

TV deals at Best Buy

Turn your living room into your own personal home theater, Best Buy has some great early Black Friday deals on incredible screens from LG , TCL and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvVOV_0iKRFoXD00
Get the most out of your favorite shows and movies at home with these Best Buy TV deals available ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day. LG/TCL/Best Buy/Reviewed

Laptop deals at Best Buy

Access your emails, documents, photos and more with relief courtesy of Best Buy's deals on laptops. Shop devices from Apple , HP and more that are super portable and ultra-powerful.

Cellphone deals at Best Buy

Whether you need to make calls or get all your work done on the go, these cellphone deals at Best Buy certainly won't disappoint. Shop savings on Samsung , Google and more today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2Iib_0iKRFoXD00
Get your calls, texts and more in better fashion with these Best Buy Prime Day deals on cellphones. Google/Samsung/Best Buy/Reviewed

Appliance deals at Best Buy

Streamline your household chores with these Best Buy deals on appliances from kitchen tools to air purifiers and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIdBF_0iKRFoXD00
Keep your kitchen and living room running smoothly with these Best Buy appliance deals before Prime Day. Yummly/Dyson/Best Buy/Reviewed

Tech deals at Best Buy

Early Black Friday deals at Best Buy feature everything you need at home or on the go, from powerful tablets to stylish headphones .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2ORT_0iKRFoXD00
Get more amazing tech deals at Best Buy before the Prime Day shopping rush. Apple/Beats/Best Buy/Reviewed

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's second Prime Day-level deals event of the year. It falls on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 and is expected to have spectacular deals, similar to the first Amazon Prime Day held in July. Get ready for discounts on everything from fashion, tech, appliances and more and get a head start on all your holiday shopping during the sitewide sale. As with the first Prime Day, this sale is exclusive to new and existing Prime members. Luckily, there's still plenty of time to sign up for a membership so you can enjoy the rock-bottom prices in just two weeks.

What stores are offering competing October Prime Day deals?

Best Buy is offering plenty of competing Amazon Prime Day deals available today. We're also tracking potential competing deals at Walmart , Target , Bed Bath & Beyond , The Home Depot and Wayfair . If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

When do Best Buy's early Black Friday deals start?

Early Black Friday deals are already rolling out at Best Buy. Right now you can get incredible deals on Sony headphones , Apple laptops , LG dishwashers and so much more. You can also find savings everyday before and after Prime Day at Best Buy's daily deals section

What are the best early Prime Day deals at Best Buy?

There are tons of savings you can score at Best Buy right now. The retailer has a Vizio M7-Series 55-inch class QLED HDR smart TV for $120 off at just $429.99. You can also add some style and power to your kitchen with the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus mixer , available in four different colors for $150 off at $299.99.

Should I shop Best Buy's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

Yes, especially if you want to get a jump on Black Friday 2022 shopping! If you're looking to turn your living room into a home theater or take the latest tech with you on the go, Best Buy is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as these deals can disappear before you know it.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Level up ahead of Black Friday 2022 with these Best Buy deals on LG, Apple, HP and more

