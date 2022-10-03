WASHINGTON (TND) — Search efforts for survivors of Hurricane Ian are growing more desperate nearly a week after the storm first made landfall. The state is prioritizing rescue efforts until they're confident that those missing have been accounted for. There is not a confirmed number of missing people at this point but officials in the state confirmed that the death toll — which has reportedly reached more than 100 — is still climbing.

