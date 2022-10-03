Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Search and rescue efforts still underway across hard-hit parts of Florida
WASHINGTON (TND) — Search efforts for survivors of Hurricane Ian are growing more desperate nearly a week after the storm first made landfall. The state is prioritizing rescue efforts until they're confident that those missing have been accounted for. There is not a confirmed number of missing people at this point but officials in the state confirmed that the death toll — which has reportedly reached more than 100 — is still climbing.
khqa.com
Missouri ranks 14th in the country for potential vehicle-animal collisions
MISSOURI (KHQA) — It's not uncommon to see more dead deer and other wildlife along the nearly 34,000 miles of state roads during the fall in Missouri because of an increase in wild animal movement. Missouri has inched up a notch in state rankings for deer collisions. The Show-Me...
khqa.com
DC deputy mayor 'on leave' after alleged assault incident outside gym
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — D.C. Deputy Mayor Christopher Geldart has been placed on leave after he was accused of assaulting a man outside of a Gold's Gym in Arlington, Virginia, police said. We take any accusations seriously and are reviewing the matter. While it is under review, Deputy Mayor Geldart...
khqa.com
Illinois lawmaker wants special session to address SAFE-T Act, gas tax
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — State Representative Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, is urging lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session to address two issues: the SAFE-T Act and the state's gas tax. The SAFE-T Act, also known as the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, takes effect in January. It allows only...
khqa.com
Illinois awards final payment for Rebuild Illinois capital program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the sixth and final $250 million installment as part of the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $1.5 billion spread out in six installments. Projects used with the money were road and bridge...
khqa.com
Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri Legislature has passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers. The GOP-led Senate on Tuesday voted 26-3 to send the tax incentive package to Gov. Mike Parson. Lawmakers had passed a similar bill in May. Gov. Parson vetoed it, in part citing...
khqa.com
IDOC offering inmates chance to get college degrees
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Monday marked the first day of the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) new policy on post-secondary education. The policy is designed to address long-standing challenges identified by two-year and four-year college partners that may have previously obstructed individuals in custody from completing degrees while incarcerated.
