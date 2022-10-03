ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Search and rescue efforts still underway across hard-hit parts of Florida

WASHINGTON (TND) — Search efforts for survivors of Hurricane Ian are growing more desperate nearly a week after the storm first made landfall. The state is prioritizing rescue efforts until they're confident that those missing have been accounted for. There is not a confirmed number of missing people at this point but officials in the state confirmed that the death toll — which has reportedly reached more than 100 — is still climbing.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
DC deputy mayor 'on leave' after alleged assault incident outside gym

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — D.C. Deputy Mayor Christopher Geldart has been placed on leave after he was accused of assaulting a man outside of a Gold's Gym in Arlington, Virginia, police said. We take any accusations seriously and are reviewing the matter. While it is under review, Deputy Mayor Geldart...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Illinois lawmaker wants special session to address SAFE-T Act, gas tax

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — State Representative Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, is urging lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session to address two issues: the SAFE-T Act and the state's gas tax. The SAFE-T Act, also known as the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, takes effect in January. It allows only...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois awards final payment for Rebuild Illinois capital program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the sixth and final $250 million installment as part of the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $1.5 billion spread out in six installments. Projects used with the money were road and bridge...
ILLINOIS STATE
Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri Legislature has passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers. The GOP-led Senate on Tuesday voted 26-3 to send the tax incentive package to Gov. Mike Parson. Lawmakers had passed a similar bill in May. Gov. Parson vetoed it, in part citing...
MISSOURI STATE
IDOC offering inmates chance to get college degrees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Monday marked the first day of the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) new policy on post-secondary education. The policy is designed to address long-standing challenges identified by two-year and four-year college partners that may have previously obstructed individuals in custody from completing degrees while incarcerated.
ILLINOIS STATE

