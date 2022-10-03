Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KGNS teams up with Cigna for community health fair
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Your good neighbor station, KGNS, is teaming up Cigna Health for a health fair. This is a great opportunity to head out and take advantage of the different services being offered by Cigna and our other health partners. The fair is this Saturday, October 8 at...
FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo man
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The FBI is looking for any information regarding a missing man from Laredo. According to authorities, 38-year-old Celerino Guadalupe Jasso III was last seen on September 30, 2022 after being dropped off by a family member at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge and made his way to visit family in Nuevo Laredo. He never made it back home.
LISD holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new administrative offices
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo ISD hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new administrative building located in central Laredo on Thursday, October 6. The new offices are located where the former Civic Center used to be at 2400 San Bernardo Avenue. LISD officials say it will house about 200 staffers and will have space for the theater community.
Laredo Police hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police officers sat down with the community for a cup of joe this morning. Wednesday, October 5, is National Coffee with a Cop Day, but this is usually a monthly event for the Laredo Police Department. They take some time on Saturday mornings to share a cup of joe with Laredo residents at different McDonald’s across town.
Multiple people injured in Loop 20 accident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is seriously injured in a multiple vehicle accident along the Loop 20 Wednesday evening. It happened a little after 7 p.m. along Loop 20 and University Blvd near the entrance of TAMIU. The Laredo Police Department says it was four vehicles but the fire...
Three men injured after shooting in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting that sent three men to the hospital Thursday afternoon. It happened at the 800 block of Nafta and Delta right behind the Alamo Drafthouse theater at around 1 p.m. Laredo Police said they received a call regarding shots...
North American boxcar tour to help save the monarch butterfly
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A historic north American tour makes its way to Laredo and Nuevo Laredo this week, all to raise awareness about the plight of the monarch butterfly. It’s called the 60,000 Tree Challenge North American Boxcar Tour. It began in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and will end...
Laredo Fire Department warns public about scam calls
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department and the Laredo Fire Department is advising the public about a scam that was reported by a local business. The scammer called a local business claiming to be a Laredo Fire Department code inspector. The person stated that they needed to collect...
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to hold women’s self-defense course
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is helping local women learn how to defend themselves during a free event. In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Sheriff Martin Cuellar has decided to launch a self-defense workshop for women. The workshop will go over some self-defense techniques...
‘Noche Bohemia’ at Casa Ortiz to take place this weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Under a full moon, one of downtown Laredo’s historical buildings will host a live music event in its garden. The Webb County Historical Commission and the Laredo Cultural District are hosting “Noche bohemia” featuring music from --- Trio Los Principes. The event is taking place this weekend and best of all, it’s free.
Tecos Could be Leaving Laredo .... Again
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a 5-2 decision Monday night by the Laredo City Council to move on from negotiations with the Tecolotes after the two sides could not come to an agreement. For more headlines. click here.
Vehicle crashes into utility pole in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident knocks out power to large portions of south Laredo. It happened at around 9 p.m. near Highway 83 and Napoleon Street. According to reports, an electric pole was knocked over by Highway 83. The Laredo Police Department has shut down traffic for the highway...
‘Lady of the Water’ sculpture unveiled on San Isidro Drive
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Another piece of public art for the city of Laredo is unveiled as a towering sculpture on San Isidro Drive. It’s called “Lady of the Water,” an original design by artist Liz Hinojosa. It depicts a proud queen with a carafe-shaped body, spreading water from her containers in place of her hands. Instead of fingers, the extensions represent positivism and love flowing through the water in all directions.
Man wanted for breaking into former employer’s house, police say
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man allegedly breaks into his former employer’s house and the Laredo Police Department needs your help in finding him. Twenty-four-year-old Sergio Zamorano Mendez is wanted for Burglary of Habitation. The case was reported back in July 2022. It’s believed he broke into a home...
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
Body found by train tracks in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A body was found close to some of the train tracks in downtown Laredo. On Monday, October 3, around 8 p.m., Laredo police arrived close to the intersection of Santa Isabel Avenue and Zaragoza Street where they found the body. Currently, police report that there is...
Laredoans voice concerns regarding low water pressure
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several Laredoans are experiencing issues with their water pressure, and they are saying this is not the first time. During Monday’s City Council meeting the issue was brought up by District Six Council member Dr. Marte Martinez. It’s not just the people in north Laredo,...
City Council reduces speed limit on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been 22 years since the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has not reported a day without deaths on the road. The tragic statistic is a reason why city officials are taking action. City council approved reducing the speed limit on one part of Loop 20.
City of Laredo decides not to renew contract with Tecos
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After multiple back-and-forth conversations, the Laredo City Council voted not to renew the contract for the Tecos of Los dos Laredos. The discussion was held behind closed doors but in the end, it came to a five to two vote. Council members for Districts 4,5,6,7 and...
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fifth suspected wanted in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide is arrested. Laredo Police spotted Javier Contreras on Tuesday evening walking near McPherson and Manor Street. After a brief chase, authorities were able to detain and apprehend Contreras. A total of five people have been...
