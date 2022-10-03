Switzerland’s principal exchange has experienced a rebound in trading activities for September 2022, with monthly volumes increasing by more than 20 percent MoM. The Swiss Stock Exchange saw improved trading results with volumes aggregating to CHF 955.7 billion, up from a combined nominal value of CHF 78.3 billion in August. The statistical report shows that trading turnover at the exchange’s venues, including on SIX Structured Products Exchange Ltd, was down 2 percent from September 2021.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO