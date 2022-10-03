Read full article on original website
Crypto volumes hit CHF 87.1 million at Switzerland exchange
Switzerland’s principal exchange has experienced a rebound in trading activities for September 2022, with monthly volumes increasing by more than 20 percent MoM. The Swiss Stock Exchange saw improved trading results with volumes aggregating to CHF 955.7 billion, up from a combined nominal value of CHF 78.3 billion in August. The statistical report shows that trading turnover at the exchange’s venues, including on SIX Structured Products Exchange Ltd, was down 2 percent from September 2021.
CME Group to launch reference rates and indices on Avalanche (AVAX), Filecoin (FIL), and Tezos (XTZ)
Several leading crypto exchanges and trading platforms will provide pricing data for these new benchmarks, starting initially with Bitstamp, Coinbase, Gemini, itBit, Kraken, and LMAX Digital. CME Group has announced plans to launch three new cryptocurrency reference rates and real-time indices, which will be calculated and published daily by CF...
Integral reports best monthly FX volume in 6 months
Currency trading on Integral’s platforms rose in September to its highest levels since March 2022 as increased volatility across financial markets led to greater activity on institutional FX venues. Average daily volumes totaled $51.2 billion in September 2022, which is up 16 percent compared to $44.2 billion for the...
OctaFX pre-launches new trading platform as MT4 and MT5 remain suspended by Apple
Like many other brokers within the FX and CFD industry, OctaFX had all its eggs in one basket, MetaQuotes, only offering access to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. OctaTrader will provide the much needed change. International FX and CFD broker OctaFX has announced it is about to launch its proprietary...
Blue Ocean ATS enhances price discovery and liquidity for after hours US stock trading
Liquidity and price discovery, missing from previous overnight trading solutions, are now possible utilizing the TNS network and managed service platform. Security of the private network and its access to all public clouds, uniformity of compliance and regulatory oversight, redundancy and recovery capabilities, plus the localized customer service around the world made TNS the best candidate for this major step in Blue Ocean Technologies’ growth.
Finalto sweetens offering for African traders with localized FX pairs
Finalto, the financial trading division of Gopher Investments, announced today that it has extended its offering with inclusion of a number of African Pairs to its trading platforms. The South African arm, which celebrates its 8th anniversary, described the milestone as a first stage with plans already in place to...
INFINOX launches IX Exchange platform with +20,000 markets in UK
“The launch of IX Exchange is a statement of intent for our growth strategy and a game-changer for our clients’ trading potential.”. INFINOX has announced the launch of a proprietary trading platform IX Exchange platform, giving clients access to over 20,000 investments – including equities, ETFs and bonds on all major global exchanges – from one account.
VT Markets wins 4 more awards including Best Forex Mobile App Global 2022
“Over the past few months, we have noticed a huge spike in downloads and daily active users on the VT Markets App. Our clients can trade multiple asset classes with ultra-low spreads, and access timely market news on our mobile app.”. VT Markets has won four awards from World Business...
CMC Markets’ stock climbs as H1 revenue to climb +20%
CMC Markets PLC (LSE:CMCX) shares spiked 5.6 percent to 235p in Thursday’s trading after the firm’s trading update for the first half of its fiscal year 2023 revealed results at the high end of company projections. The listed brokerage firm announced an expected FY H1 2023 net operating...
SIX integrates CryptoCompare’s cryptocurrency data feed
SIX will provide digital asset data to its clients via the same delivery channels as its leading reference, pricing, corporate actions, regulatory, tax and ESG data. SIX has made CryptoCompare’s cryptocurrency data available for its broad customer base as part of its efforts to further strengthen their activities in digital asset markets.
Is the Bank of England facing another storm? Op-Ed by Stuart Cole, macro economist at Equiti Capital
An analysis and opinion editorial by Stuart Cole, macro economist at Equiti Capital, 3 October 2022 on what triggered the UK gilt market sell-off and is the Bank of England facing another storm?. What triggered the UK gilt market sell-off and is the Bank of England (BoE) facing another storm?
CME Group taps Paul Woolman to lead Equity Index, Giovanni Vicioso to lead Crypto
“Our equity and cryptocurrency businesses have experienced tremendous growth in recent years, underpinned by strong customer adoption and continued innovation.”. CME Group has appointed two new global heads for its Equity Index and Cryptocurrency businesses amid a strong surge in growth from these two business lines. Paul Woolman was appointed...
Saxo issues gloomy report for Q4 2022 and beyond
Globalisation was the biggest driver behind low inflation over the past 30 years and instrumental for emerging markets and their equity markets. Globalisation in reverse will cause turmoil for trade surplus countries, put upward pressure on inflation and threaten the USD as the reserve currency. Saxo has published its Q4...
Bitcoin Suisse Vault taps Polkadot governance features
Bitcoin Suisse has added support for Polkadot protocol governance on its proprietary, hyper-secure cold storage solution, the Bitcoin Suisse Vault. Polkadot’s governance process is the most sophisticated governance system in the blockchain ecosystem, incorporating knowledge from many fields to enable stakeholders to vote on both community proposals and upgrades to the network.
Bitfinex Pay launches feature that minimizes volatility risk
The currency conversion will take place every five minutes on any amount above $10. Bitfinex Pay, a payment technology that allows online merchants a means of receiving contactless and borderless digital token payments, has launched a merchant dashboard. The dashboard offers vendors a suite of features including Auto-Convert, which enables...
DeFiChain tokenizes Walmart, Unilever, US Oil and Gas Funds
Bitcoin-based DeFi platform DeFiChain is opening up the opportunity for its users to trade crypto versions of Walmart, Unilever, US Oil Fund, and US Gas Fund. DeFiChain, which creates decentralized assets (aka dTokens) that perform similarly to stocks, said it community has voted to add $dWMT (Walmart), $dUL (Unilever), $dUSO (US Oil Fund), and $dUNG (US Gas Fund).
FlexTrade integrates Glimpse’s post-trade bond execution data
“Looking further ahead, this integration also presents multiple opportunities for how fixed-income traders could leverage the trading data. For example, traders could tap Glimpse data as an input to AI-driven automation workflow strategies in the future.”. FlexTrade Systems has announced the full integration of Glimpse trading data into its Fixed...
Interactive Brokers doubles client accounts to 2 million in 24 months
Electronic brokerage firm Interactive Brokers LLC (NASDAQ:IBKR) said its trading volumes took a slight step back in September, an indication that investor confidence is still fairly mixed over the past few months. During September 2022, the number of DARTs was reported at 1.961 million transactions, slightly down month-over-month from 1.968...
LMAX Digital onboards Bryan Christian and Cassandra Cox to lead sales
Institutional cryptocurrency exchange LMAX Digital continues to undergo a series of changes in its top ranks as it continues to build its presence globally. Two industry veterans, Bryan Christian and Cassandra Cox, have joined the group as its newest sales directors in Europe and USA. Both reporting to Jenna Wright,...
SETL helps SWIFT, CSDs and custodians develop common framework for tokenisation systems
London-based enterprise DLT and blockchain company SETL has delivered a pilot project for SWIFT which implemented a common framework linking tokenisation systems between central security depositories (CSDs) and global custodians. SWIFT, Clearstream, Northern Trust and other market participants joined SETL to explore the issuance, delivery versus payment (DVP), and redemption...
