'Zero tolerance': Florida sheriff sends warning to would-be looters in town slammed by Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — As southwest Florida communities pick up the pieces in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation, residents now dealing with another problem: looting. During a press conference Tuesday, the sheriff of Lee County, Florida — which took a direct hit by Ian — announced that there were four arrests for looting, adding that three of the four are in the U.S. illegally.
Wawa coming to Southern, Coastal Georgia in 2024
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Wawa, the popular chain of convenience stores and gas stations, announced plans to expand to Southern and Coastal Georgia. The chain announced plans to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the future potential for up to 20 stores in the market. Our continued...
Chattanooga anglers say viral Ohio fishing tournament cheating scandal is 'unheard of'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A fishing cheating scandal has rocked the fishing community, with a video of Ohio fishing tournament contestants with lead stuffed fish going viral and making international news. We spoke to local Chattanooga anglers who come to places like this, and they say this type of cheating...
First Narcan vending machine in Kentucky emptied out one day after opening
VINE GROVE, Ky. (TND) — The city of Vine Grove, Kentucky, along with its police department, was proud to unveil the first Narcan vending machine in the state last Thursday. Narcan, the brand name for the drug naloxone, is a lifesaving medication used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose, particularly the effects of opioid overdoses. Police officers across America have used Narcan and naloxone to save lives.
'It's been all hands on deck,' Florida congressman says of Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
WASHINGTON (TND) — Major storm recovery efforts have been underway after Hurricane Ian slammed southwestern Florida last week. Homes and businesses were destroyed and at least 75 Floridians were confirmed dead due to the hurricane and its aftermath. My area is devastated," Congressman Byron Donalds, a Republican who represents...
SCCPSS classroom welcomes familiar face for Georgia Pre-K Week
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — It’s Georgia Pre-K Week and the Fox28 team and I visited a Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) classroom Thursday morning. Georgia Pre-K week is a week-long celebration and provides opportunities for leaders in the community and around the state to visit with and read a children’s book to Pre-K students.
After Hurricane Ian, some question if taxpayer dollars should go toward disaster relief
WASHINGTON (TND) — As Florida continues to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, some are raising questions about federal aid and whether taxpayers should continue paying to rebuild in high-risk disaster areas. It’s been just over one week since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, killing at least...
South Carolina State Fair returns for 153rd year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Whether you go to indulge in the many food options ride the rides, or for the entertainment, the South Carolina State Fair is back with a full lineup of food, entertainment, and traditional favorites. For food lovers, this year's event will feature more than 90...
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Schools across South Carolina Wednesday morning received shocking calls that were threatening and/or notifying officers of "shots fired" in the facilities. After hours of investigating, officials now say this is part of a "TikTok prank" where someone calls a school threatening to “shoot them...
SCCPSS releases graduation rates for '21-'22 school year, surpasses state average
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — SCCPSS released its high-school graduation rate for the 2021-2022 school year, and it surpassed Georgia's state rate for the eighth straight year. According to officials, Georgia's graduation rate increased from 83.7% in 2021 to 84.1% in 2022. SCCPSS outpaced the state rate, though, for the eighth consecutive year, with a graduation rate of 87.6%.
SC farmer sues SLED, Attorney General for allegedly destroying millions in legal hemp crop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina farmer is suing SLED, the SC Attorney General's Office, and the SC Department of Agriculture for an alleged conspiracy to illegally destroy millions of dollars of his legal hemp crop. According to his attorneys, the lawsuit details multiple and ongoing incidents where...
Cunningham calls chicken "Henrietta McMaster" during press conference
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham held a press conference this morning in North Charleston. He then brought a chicken to represent McMaster's cowardness in not having other debates outside of the one currently scheduled. "I'd like to introduce to all of ya'll little...
Time running out to get registered for statewide general election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The deadline to register to vote in the 2022 Statewide General Election is this Sunday, Oct. 9 and the State Election Commission is reminding all South Carolinians to make sure their registration is up to date. You must register by the deadline to be eligible...
South Carolina in-person voter registration deadline by Friday
Time is ticking! In-person, voter registration for South Carolinians ends Friday, October 7th. The deadline to register by email/fax or online is Sunday, October 9th. If you are registering by mail, it must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 11th. Visit the South Carolina Election Commission website for more information on...
Crash on Broad River Bridge results in overturned vehicle, lane closures
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash on the Broad River Bridge resulting in a vehicle rollover and lane closures. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to the incident. Burton firefighters found a passenger vehicle on its roof with the driver already outside.
McMaster-Evette campaign responds to Joe Cunningham chicken comment
“This is a total joke - Joe Cunningham must have forgotten that in this very year he repeatedly refused to debate his trailblazing primary opponent until the Friday before the election. The last refuge of a desperate, failing, unserious candidate is hypocrisy and name-calling, and Joe is on the run," said the McMaster-Evette campaign.
