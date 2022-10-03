ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBP seizes over $4.1M in one week from multiple busts

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Border Patrol agents in San Diego made multiple busts and seized over $4.1 million in narcotics in one week span.

According to US Customs and Border Protection, the busts happened during the week of September 18 to 24. Officers at the ports of entry used K-9 teams and imaging systems to discover the following:

September 18

  • CBP officers seized two firearms, four magazines, and 205 rounds of ammunition from a male driver and female passenger at the San Ysidro port of entry.
  • CBP officers seized 105 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 157.41 pounds, and four packages of fentanyl, weighing 10.27 pounds, from a male driver at the San Ysidro port of entry.

September 19

  • CBP officers seized five bottles of pesticides, prohibited in the U.S., from a male driver and female passenger at the San Ysidro port of entry.

September 20

  • CBP officers seized six packages of methamphetamine, weighing 53.44 pounds, from a female driver, SENTRI holder, at the San Ysidro port of entry.

September 21

  • CBP officers seized 56 packages of fentanyl, weighing 74.03 pounds, and five packages of methamphetamine, weighing 6.17 pounds, from a female driver at the Calexico East port of entry.

September 22

  • CBP officers seized 140 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 144.09 pounds, from a female driver at the Otay Mesa port of entry.

September 23

  • CBP officers seized one package of methamphetamine, weighing 5.20 pounds, from a male driver, SENTRI holder, at the San Ysidro port of entry.
  • CBP officers seized eight packages of cocaine, weighing 21.25 pounds, three packages of fentanyl pills, weighing 7.23 pounds, and two packages of fentanyl powder, weighing 9.35 pounds, from a male driver and female passenger, at the Otay Mesa port of entry.
  • CBP officers seized five packages of methamphetamine, weighing 23.24 pounds, three packages of fentanyl powder, weighing 24.65 pounds, and two packages of fentanyl pills, weighing 16.98 pounds, from a male driver at the San Ysidro port of entry.

September 24

  • CBP officers seized 31 packages of fentanyl pills, weighing 65.25 pounds, from a male driver at the Calexico West port of entry.
  • CBP officers seized ten packages of methamphetamine, weighing 54.01 pounds, from a female driver, SENTRI holder, at the San Ysidro port of entry.

CBP says the methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine have a combined estimated street value of $4.1 million. Officers seized the narcotics, pesticides, guns, magazines, ammunition, and vehicles.

All parties involved were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, and Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.

