We’ve recently received some updates surrounding the injuries to Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies. Albies has yet to resume baseball activities after breaking his pinky a little over three weeks ago, so he’s still a ways away from returning. Strider, on the other hand, threw for the first time yesterday and didn’t experience any pain in his oblique, which is a substantial step in his recovery for the Braves.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO