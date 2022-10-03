Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees' Michael Kay: Aaron Judge probably made 'over $100M' from historic season
Less than 24 hours after New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge set a new American League single-season record for home runs at 62, some fans of the club understandably had moved on to wondering where Judge will play home games next spring. Judge, of course, rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million...
Yardbarker
Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
Yardbarker
Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil
Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
Angels' Shohei Ohtani becomes first player in baseball history to qualify as both a hitter and pitcher
Los Angeles Angels' two-way dynamo Shohei Ohtani has made Major League history, again. In a 2022 MLB season that's seen several historic feats reached, Ohtani added another accomplishment to the record books on the final day of the regular season. Ohtani took the mound for the final time this season...
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader
Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Yardbarker
White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments
Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
Yardbarker
The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division
After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
The Mets Get To Avoid A Questionable Jacob deGrom Plan
After holding a 10.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves back in May, the New York Mets have fallen out of the top spot and will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team in the National League. The Braves won in Miami to secure their fifth straight NL...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Steal Pitcher From Rays With Waiver Claim Prior To Season's End
The Boston Red Sox added some depth to their organization by swiping a 6-foot-6, 205-pound pitcher from their American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays prior to the final game of the regular season. The Red Sox claimed Easton McGee off of waivers just days after his Major League Baseball...
Yardbarker
Which team is better? Digging into the history and head-to-head between the Blue Jays and Mariners
It’s the clash that baseball fans have been waiting for since the late-70s. The Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, cousins from Major League Baseball’s expansion in 1977, are meeting in the playoffs for the first time. This is just the fifth time that the Mariners have been...
Yardbarker
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Will Reportedly Sell The Team At A Record-High Price: "It'll Be The Highest Ever Paid For An NBA Team."
Fresh after ending last season with the NBA's best record, the Phoenix Suns are undergoing a change at the top that could have major implications on the future of the franchise. According to various sources, team owner Robert Sarver has started the process of selling his stake and it is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Spencer Strider’s and Ozzie Albies availability for the playoffs
We’ve recently received some updates surrounding the injuries to Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies. Albies has yet to resume baseball activities after breaking his pinky a little over three weeks ago, so he’s still a ways away from returning. Strider, on the other hand, threw for the first time yesterday and didn’t experience any pain in his oblique, which is a substantial step in his recovery for the Braves.
MLB・
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Pittsburgh Penguins, and the St. Louis Blues
Penguins defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph available for trade. Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the Daily Faceoff Show with Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna. Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall has let all teams know that defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph is available for trade. “So, when you get to this time of year, the...
Yardbarker
Yankees may be facing problem with DJ LeMahieu in playoffs
The New York Yankees were hoping to have a healthy DJ LeMahieu during the postseason, but that is far from the reality after he suffered a right big toe injury several weeks ago. LeMahieu spent some time on the injured list trying to recover and put himself in a spot...
Yardbarker
The Astros Lead An Important MLB Postseason List
Ladies and gentlemen, the postseason is finally here. We’ve got October baseball in full swing starting tomorrow with the Wild Card Series. So, before we start, it’s important to see how the teams are being ranked based on their strengths heading into October. Pitching is usually your foundation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Lonzo Ball update: Point guard back in Chicago and will now rehab with the team
After undergoing surgery on his left knee for the second time this year, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is back in the Windy City and will start rehabilitation, taking the first step of what many hopes will be a full and speedy recovery. Long road back. Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy takes shot at Justin Fields’ decision making
Luke Getsy’s offense has a low completion percentage. Balls hitting a wide receiver’s gloves and staying there for the duration of a play has been a rarity for freshman offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense this season. According to Next Gen Stats, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ completion percentage is the worst in the NFL for any player with at least 38 attempted passes this season. His completion percentage is just 50.7 heading into Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Yardbarker
A.J. Minter: “The Mets didn’t blow it”
Anytime a team that trails by 10.5 games in the division comes back and wins said division, the immediate reaction will be that the team that once led the division collapsed in epic fashion. In most cases, that would be correct, but Braves super-reliever A.J. Minter doesn’t believe that’s what happened in the NL East this season.
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors
Nov 24, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) stands next to guard Jordan Poole (3) during action against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Comments / 0