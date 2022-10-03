ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil

Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader

Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments

Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division

After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Wacha
Yardbarker

The Mets Get To Avoid A Questionable Jacob deGrom Plan

After holding a 10.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves back in May, the New York Mets have fallen out of the top spot and will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team in the National League. The Braves won in Miami to secure their fifth straight NL...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#The Toronto Blue Jays#Nesn
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos comments on Spencer Strider’s and Ozzie Albies availability for the playoffs

We’ve recently received some updates surrounding the injuries to Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies. Albies has yet to resume baseball activities after breaking his pinky a little over three weeks ago, so he’s still a ways away from returning. Strider, on the other hand, threw for the first time yesterday and didn’t experience any pain in his oblique, which is a substantial step in his recovery for the Braves.
MLB
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Pittsburgh Penguins, and the St. Louis Blues

Penguins defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph available for trade. Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the Daily Faceoff Show with Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna. Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall has let all teams know that defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph is available for trade. “So, when you get to this time of year, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees may be facing problem with DJ LeMahieu in playoffs

The New York Yankees were hoping to have a healthy DJ LeMahieu during the postseason, but that is far from the reality after he suffered a right big toe injury several weeks ago. LeMahieu spent some time on the injured list trying to recover and put himself in a spot...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Astros Lead An Important MLB Postseason List

Ladies and gentlemen, the postseason is finally here. We’ve got October baseball in full swing starting tomorrow with the Wild Card Series. So, before we start, it’s important to see how the teams are being ranked based on their strengths heading into October. Pitching is usually your foundation...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy takes shot at Justin Fields’ decision making

Luke Getsy’s offense has a low completion percentage. Balls hitting a wide receiver’s gloves and staying there for the duration of a play has been a rarity for freshman offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense this season. According to Next Gen Stats, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ completion percentage is the worst in the NFL for any player with at least 38 attempted passes this season. His completion percentage is just 50.7 heading into Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

A.J. Minter: “The Mets didn’t blow it”

Anytime a team that trails by 10.5 games in the division comes back and wins said division, the immediate reaction will be that the team that once led the division collapsed in epic fashion. In most cases, that would be correct, but Braves super-reliever A.J. Minter doesn’t believe that’s what happened in the NL East this season.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy