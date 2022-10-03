ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

West Michigan teenager found in North Carolina, man arrested

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Kent County authorities are seeking charges against a 19-year-old New York man for allegedly taking a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area to Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was found yesterday after the Kent County Sheriff's Office issued a missing persons advisory. Both bought bus tickets...
KENT COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WXII 12

Missing 13-year-old found in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 13-year-old girl from Michigan has been found in Winston-Salem, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. Watch more headlines in the video above. The girl, from Grand Rapids, was thought to have left with a 19-year-old man from New York, according to our NBC...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marquaress#Silent Observer
Detroit News

Dog torture videos, international manhunt leads feds to Michigan trucker

A truck driver from Grand Rapids sexually abused and tortured dogs in videos distributed around the world, according to federal court records that describe the rare use of a federal law targeting dark web wrongdoing. The case charges Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, with creating and distributing so-called "animal crush" videos,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy