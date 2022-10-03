Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Charles American Press
10/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jethro Dewayne Howard, 53, 522 N. Cherry St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $25,000. Matthew Ryan Jouett, 27, Sulphur — failure to register and notify as a sex...
Girl missing from Louisiana rescued in AP, kidnapping suspect arrested
A concerned citizen reported seeing a suspicious young female who "looked out of it" and slept on a park bench which ended up being a missing juvenile from Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Texas man charged with burglarizing 2 Calcasieu pharmacies
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An incarcerated Texas man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two pharmacies in Calcasieu Parish earlier this year. Brandon M. Hamilton, 29, of Baytown, broke into pharmacies on Hwy 171 and Ryan Street on Feb. 16 and May 11, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He reportedly shattered the glass on the front doors of each store and stole prescription medications.
kjas.com
Suspect in Jasper Co RV theft sentenced to prison after breaking probation
Daily News & More in Hemphill is reporting that a Bronson woman, who was accused of stealing a travel trailer from Troy Shanks in Jasper County in July of this year, has been sentenced to serve out a term in state prison after breaking probation in Sabine County. Althea Aileen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer. The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the fire...
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Man Sentenced in Beating of News Paper Delivery Man
Vernon Parish, La. - A man found guilty of beating a newspaper delivery man received the maximum sentence for second-degree battery on Wednesday. Douglas Paul James, 33, was sentenced to eight years in prison, with one year suspended. The judge also ordered him to serve three years of probation and pay a $2,000 fine once his prison term is up.
KPLC TV
Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
kalb.com
Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
kalb.com
Third Circuit Court of Appeal reverses conviction of Rapides Parish rapist
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - On Sept. 28, an Alexandria man found guilty of first-degree rape in August 2021 had his conviction and sentence vacated by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal. The appellate court ordered a new trial. Ryan Jimmerson, 30, was accused of raping his girlfriend’s nine-year-old daughter...
kalb.com
Maximum sentence handed down in beating of newspaper delivery man
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A man found guilty of beating a newspaper delivery man received the maximum sentence for second-degree battery on Wednesday. Douglas Paul James, 33, was sentenced to eight years in prison, with one year suspended. The judge also ordered him to serve three years of probation and pay a $2,000 fine once his prison term is up.
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
Brandon Francisco pleads guilty in 2018 attempted second-degree murder case
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Brandon Francisco, 36 of Mansura, has entered a “guilty” plea to a charge of attempted second-degree murder one week before his trial was set to begin for the second time in Rapides Parish. Francisco will serve 30 years in prison without the benefit...
westcentralsbest.com
Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Makes Large Drug Bust
Sabine Parish, La - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports the arrest of SASHA L GASAWAY (age-32) of Many late Saturday night, October 1, 2022. The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Tactical Narcotics Team had been investigating Gasaway's illegal narcotic activity. T.N.T. Agents were able to obtain a search warrant for Gasaway's apartment at...
Lake Charles American Press
8-year sentence handed down in newspaper carrier attack
A DeRidder man found guilty in August of second-degree battery for his role in last year’s attack of an American Press newspaper carrier has received the maximum sentence allowed. After deliberating for about one hour, jurors unanimously found Douglas Paul James guilty of beating 67-year-old Woodie Blanks after he...
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
Lake Charles American Press
Three injured in Sunday shooting
Lake Charles Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left three hospitalized. Sgt. Brenda Treadway said the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Anita Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned that one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital by private means, Treadway said. Acadian Ambulance...
Comments / 1