Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man’s body found inside burning building in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found inside a burning building Thursday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to the 12:20 p.m. call regarding a body being found at the location, located in the 1200 block of...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot by girlfriend’s co-worker at west Houston apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s male co-worker at an apartment complex in west Houston Thursday. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 12401 Overbrook Ln. around 10:10 p.m.
2 men shot and killed inside Alief-area Vietnamese restaurant may have been targeted, police say
Witnesses told police that one to three men entered the restaurant with handguns and shot and killed two men who were sitting in a booth having dinner.
HPD investigating deadly shooting in northwest Houston
Officers say one man was chasing another man with a rifle, and now one of them is dead.Police didn't immediately say who the victim was.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man outside food truck in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument outside a food truck, according to Houston police. Ernest Christopher Nathan, 43, is charged with murder and felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle. According to police, on Sept. 25...
Click2Houston.com
Sketch photo, surveillance video released of suspect involved in fatal shooting in west Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released a sketch photo and surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting in hopes someone will recognize the man. On March 4, two Spring Branch Police Department officers were patrolling an area in west Houston when they heard several gunshots shortly after 7 p.m.
cw39.com
Gunman shoots 2 victims sitting in their car in east Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman and man are recovering in the hospital Thursday morning after a gunman fired shots at their car. It happened shortly before midnight in east Houston. Police said the victims were in a parked car on Park Drive when shots were fired at them. The...
Police search for man accused of biting part of victim's ear off at downtown Houston business
In addition to biting a portion of an ear off, police said the wanted suspect struck the victim in the face from behind and tackled them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Massive backups on Gulf Freeway and Calder North following 2-vehicle crash, TranStar says
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Multiple lanes are closed on the Gulf Freeway in League City after a major two-vehicle crash Friday, authorities said. Massive backups are happening on the Gulf Freeway and Calder. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route. See more information on this from KPRC 2...
fox26houston.com
Man stabbed to death at homeless camp under Downtown Houston bridge
A man was stabbed to death at a homeless camp under a bridge in Downtown Houston, police say. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Commerce Street around midnight Wednesday morning. According to police, two people had gotten into an altercation at the homeless...
Man shot and killed after fight with suspects outside NE Houston convenience store
Officers arrived at the scene and found the man dead in the parking lot. Police said the victim got into a fight with a group of men, and was then shot and killed.
Workplace death: 22-year-old man dies in collapsed hole at Spring warehouse construction site
The 22-year-old man died inside a drilling hole in what authorities call a "tragic accident." His grandfather was operating the drilling equipment at the time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Explosive material causes explosion, large fire at SW Houston scrap yard
HOUSTON — A huge plume of smoke could be seen Thursday coming from an area near Highway 288 and the South Loop. The Houston Fire Department said it received reports of multiple cars on fire at 2820 Holmes Road, which appears to be a recycling company. Hazmat and arson...
Click2Houston.com
HFD responding to warehouse fire in north Houston
The Houston Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm warehouse fire in north Houston. Firefighters are currently battling the fire located at 4847 Blaffer. No injuries have been reported, but HFD is asking drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.
Victim flown to hospital after shooting that may be road rage related, Harris Co. sheriff says
SkyEye captured multiple constable and sheriff's office cruisers, as well as an SUV with its doors open Wednesday evening.
New video shows 2 suspects wanted in shooting death of convenience store worker during carjacking
The surveillance video shows the wanted gunman and a woman walking into the store, police said. Investigators hope the public might recognize them.
Woman robbed while paying bill in northeast Houston convenience store, police say
Surveillance video gives police hope in finding a robbery suspect who snatched more than $200 from a woman in northeast Houston.
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shooting
KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY - (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area driver is recovering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks following an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 10.
KHOU
Police find woman dead in car in southeast Houston; person of interest identified
Pasadena police say they received a call about a woman forced into a vehicle at gunpoint. A woman was later found dead in a vehicle in a wooded area.
Click2Houston.com
Suspected drunk driver in hit-and-run that killed HCSO sergeant accused of violating her bond
HOUSTON – The suspected drunken driver accused of fatally striking a sergeant from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office violated conditions of her bond after traces of alcohol were reported in her system, court documents and sources with direct knowledge of the case confirmed Thursday to KPRC2. Lavillia Spry,...
Comments / 1