Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Man stabbed to death at homeless camp under Downtown Houston bridge

A man was stabbed to death at a homeless camp under a bridge in Downtown Houston, police say. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Commerce Street around midnight Wednesday morning. According to police, two people had gotten into an altercation at the homeless...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

HFD responding to warehouse fire in north Houston

The Houston Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm warehouse fire in north Houston. Firefighters are currently battling the fire located at 4847 Blaffer. No injuries have been reported, but HFD is asking drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.
HOUSTON, TX

