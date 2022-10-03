Read full article on original website
30 New Fashion and Beauty Items I'll Be Telling Everyone About This Fall
It's inevitable that I'm most inclined to shop at the start of a new season. There's just so much new stuff, and it's likely that I just cleaned out my drawers and closet for a fresh start going into the changing season. So it's time to replenish. And I don't mean just fashion items—my beauty-product collection is also getting an overhaul for fall, so I'm sharing those items on my wish list as well.
We Stalk Shopbop and Nordstrom Every Day—These 9 Brands Always Get Us Excited
If you're an avid Who What Wear reader, you may have noticed that we like to dial up the coverage on Shopbop and Nordstrom. After all our shopping efforts, we like to think of ourselves as experts on the matter. We've covered each site from top to bottom, bringing you everything from the best wardrobe basics to the trendiest buys of the moment. And while both retailers are home to thousands of products from the buzziest of brands, we've got into the habit of prioritizing certain ones while shopping. Sometimes, our favorite brands get added to the retailers, and that makes shopping on them even more exciting.
Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
Fall Fashion: The 11 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last week, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather predicament looks like, there’s no harm in stocking up on seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of nearly a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $8. For more fall essentials, read our roundup of cozy UGG boots. Pilcro Micro Fisherman Sweater $69.95 $130 46% OFF Buy Now 1 This fisherman sweater from Anthropologie can be dressed up with a leather skirt like the photo above,...
I Went on a Nordstrom Deep Dive—29 Epic Fall Shoes I'm Staring At Right Now
If you're already planning ahead for what you'll be wearing for fall, I've curated a list of cool finds to add to your cart for the upcoming season, specifically in the shoe department. For this edit, I headed straight to Nordstrom—a destination for everything from designer investment buys to great pieces at an affordable price point. With quite literally tens of thousands of shoes on the retailer's website, I sifted through all of the pieces to bring you the key items I'm eyeing for the upcoming season.
Sick of Jeans? Check Out These Flowy Palazzo Pants for Your Fall Wardrobe
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One thing we know a lot of people dread about summer coming to an end is having to make the switch from shorts and skirts to jeans. We’ll always have an appreciation for denim, but we don’t want […]
Good American Just Launched Compression Denim Jeans That Blend the Comfort of Sweats With the Power of Shapewear
Have you ever wished you could blend the comfort of sweatpants, the support of shapewear, and the compression element of workout clothes with the look of your favorite women’s jeans? Well, now, thanks to Good American, you can. Today, Good American, the Emma Grede and Khloé Kardashian-backed label, launched a new denim compression system that includes the brand’s best-selling silhouettes like Good Icon, Good Legs, and Good Waist, all newly constructed with proprietary denim fabrication. From its straight-leg jeans to its plus-size jeans, this new material promises to hold you in, smooth you out, and sculpt you where you want it....
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
These Classic Guess Jeans Are Over 50% Off at Macy’s — Limited Time
These beautiful and comfy everyday jeans from Guess are up for grabs for an incredibly low price during Macy's VIP sale — details
Katie Holmes Is Fall’s Ultimate Fashion It Girl—Here’s How to Shop Her Best Looks
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Katie Holmes steps out on the streets of New York (or anywhere for that matter), like clockwork, fashion folk immediately flock to see—and shop!—her latest looks. The Katie Holmes fashion formula is one where solid wardrobe essentials shine—think go-to pairs of denim, plain but perfect white T-shirts, covetable cardigans, and city-stomping boots. For fall fashion specifically, Holmes defines what it means to be a modern bohemian woman, stepping out in boho-inspired frocks from her favorites, Ulla Johnson, Khaite, and Jonathan Simkhai. At this season’s New York Fashion Week, she continued to cement herself as fall’s ultimate fashion It girl, donning a matching floral set from Ulla Johnson paired with black knee-high boots from Khaite. We’d call this a total sartorial success. The boho style isn’t the only trend she’s mastered, Holmes also knows how to toughen up any look with a platform boot or an edgy black blazer. While she’s often seen sporting several of the season’s hottest new items, her style feels approachable for the everyday woman, which is why we continue to reference—and revere—her polished looks season after season.
I Tried On the J.Crew Pieces That Are About to Be Everywhere in Fall—See My Pics
Welcome to The Great Try-On. We're gearing up for fall, and that includes freshening up our wardrobes with some new pieces. We got to try on some of the best fall pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for fall wardrobe builders and trend-forward pieces that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
Nordstrom's Fashion Director Told Me the 4 Most Important Fall Shopping Buys
Earlier this year, Nordstrom brought on Rickie De Sole as the newly appointed Women’s Designer Fashion and Editorial Director to bring her perspective to the retailer. A Vogue veteran who has been a key voice in shaping fashion, De Sole is bringing her sharp editorial eye to Nordstrom, decoding what is important in the designer space each season. “I work closely with our buying team and help bring designer fashion to life in our stores and online through editorial and storytelling. I also partner with our visual, PR, events, and marketing teams to showcase our designer edit, thus providing a 360 omnichannel point of view for our customers,” De Sole tells Who What Wear. “A key part of my role is to sift through what’s happening for the season and underline to the teams what is bubbling in the industry and from various designers, then help decide what we’re going to stand for that season.” Consider her to be the whisperer of the coolest things to know from the runways.
My Fall Fragrance MO in One Word Is "Hygge"—Here Are 15 Scents I'm Eyeing
Fall is the season of slowing down. After an entire summer of activity and engagements, it's a reminder to look inward, seek comfort, and cultivate intentional routines. In other words, I see fall as an opportunity to embrace the concept of hygge (you know, the Danish word that describes a feeling of coziness and contentment?).
8 Cool Trends You Can Buy Right Now From the Epic & Other Stories Sale
As we embark on the new season, there are plenty of cool trends to have on your radar. If you're interested in test-driving some of the most talked-about trends for fall but don't want to make a major investment, that is where the latest sale from & Other Stories comes in. With pieces marked down by up to 50% through October 3, there are great pieces that hit on some of the coolest trends to own right now.
Don't Worry Darling Inspired All My New Purchases—26 Items to Nail the Aesthetic
While Harry Styles's favorite thing about Don't Worry Darling is that it "feels like a movie," I happen to be quite partial to the film's impeccable costumes. (ICYMI, we interviewed the costume designer to get all the deets.) Set in 1950s Palm Springs, the movie has some stellar mid-century outfits, décor, and scenery that really make me want to hit the 10 freeway and head out to the desert pronto.
Goodbye, Skinnies—Hello, Flares: 30 Pairs I'm Shopping as We Speak
Every year when fall rolls around, a switch unconsciously flips in my head, transferring my every waking thought from dresses, miniskirts, and shorts to trousers—period. From September until April, if I'm not wearing jeans, you can bet big money that I'm in some sort of trousers, be it a wide-leg style or a more fitted one. This season, though, my options are looking a little less broad and a lot more focused on one particular style of pants: flares.
Comfort Meets Cute: The Evolution of Undergarments Is Here
The notion of shapewear conjures visions of archaic, rib-fracturing corsets and uncomfortable undergarments that cut off your circulation. However, modern shapewear is actually functional and comfortable (and fully sans rib-maiming). While you might reserve shaping garments for special occasions, today’s options are so cozy, they’re worthy of replacing your everyday underwear.Enter Shapermint, a shapewear line that offers affordable undergarments that are as comfortable as yoga pants, but which snatch in the bits you wish were smoother or lifted. Previously, I had sworn off bras. I have a C/D cup, so this was not the cry of the small chested, but...
Honestly, I Love It: The New Face Mist That Banished My Redness—Instantly
Welcome to Deep Reviews—your one-stop destination to discover the absolute best products and brands the beauty industry has to offer. Every month, the Who What Wear staffers you already know and trust will research, test, and review the market’s most sought-after and buzzed-about products to see which formulas (of the hundreds up for consideration) are truly worth your hard-earned money and attention. You can expect honest, completely uncensored feedback and no-BS recommendations our hard-to-please testers endorse without reservations. To put it simply, stick with us, and buyer’s remorse will be a thing of the past.
Maddie Ziegler on How She Creates an Entire Glam Makeup Look in Under 5 Minutes
Say hello to Unfiltered, a fresh, new beauty series where you’ll get an exclusive glimpse into the dressed-down beauty routines of our favorite celebrities. They’ll reveal their guilty-pleasure beauty practices, the five-minute-routine product lineup they can’t live without, the one good-skin tip they’ll be forever thankful for, and so much more. To bring every conversation full circle, we ask each celebrity to send us a selection of self-shot, filter-free photos of their choosing to capture the essence of their Unfiltered beauty philosophy.
Denim Is the Star of Our Fall Wardrobes (Duh)—These 4 Styles Are Always Winners
When it comes to the amount of denim one should own, the limit does not exist. I've long accepted my fate as a denim lover, so this season, I turned to a handful of stylish people—content creators Claire Most and Mecah Wirht and WWW editors Indya Brown and Anna LaPlaca—for some insight about where I should get my next pair. The vote was unanimous: AG. But when I tried to decide which style should I get, well, that's where things got tough. While one friend made the case for a classic straight-leg, another made a convincing argument for the trendier boyfriend style. And don't get me started on the wide-leg and bootcut fanatics. So many denim trends, so little time, am I right? At the end of the day, I'm going to try all of them. But if you want to know which hero style is worth investing in for fall, keep scrolling to see how fashion editors and influencers are styling each pair, and decide for yourself. Hint: There's no wrong answer.
