Family Engagement
Tacoma Urban League announcement. When the school year starts it can be a stressful time for our students and their families, but it doesn’t have to be. Please join us on Friday, October 14 at 6 PM to learn simple tips and tricks to help the year feel easier to manage for everyone!
Pierce College EDI CARES Empowers Students through a record number of 10 summer camps
Pierce College announcement. Pierce College EDI CARES successfully launched a record number of ten different culturally empowering summer camps to meet the needs of high school age youth in Pierce County this summer. Through these summer camps, EDI CARES served over 160 middle school and high school students in Pierce County. These camps were open to all students in Pierce County and our top six feeder schools included Curtis High School, Clover Park High School, Lakes High School, Lincoln High School, Harrison Prep (Middle School) and Washington High School. These camps were held in person at the Fort Steilacoom campus throughout July and August.
CPSD Staff Spotlight: Medley Long Jr.
A Clover Park School District story. Custodian Appreciation Day was Oct. 2, and our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Carter Lake Elementary School custodian Medley Long Jr. Medley has been on the Carter Lake team for six years after relocating from Boston. He became a school custodian when he...
Angel donor makes 84th Season at Lakewood Playhouse
Lakewood Playhouse announcement. It has been an exciting few weeks at Lakewood Playhouse and we have several announcements to make. We’ll start with a wonderful story of generosity and community support. We were recently left an endowment by Grace and William Meikle. As you may already know, our theater...
Pierce County Master Gardener FREE talks on new gardening topics
Submitted by Pierce County Master Gardeners. As part of their Speakers Bureau Intern Project obligations, four of our interns have completed the training and are ready to give their talks to the Pierce County Master Gardener community and to the public. These talks are free and the public is invited.
CPR Sunday
City of Tacoma social media post. CPR Sunday is this Sunday, October 9 at #Tacoma‘s Foss High School. Join @TacomaFire for this free event. Visit https://cprsunday.net for more details & to register for your preferred time slot. There are still some spots available so sign up to learn #CPR today!
Community Invited to Black Lives Matter Mural Public Dedication Event on October 7
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma community is invited to a public dedication event celebrating the completion of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) mural at Tollefson Plaza (17th and Pacific in Tacoma) on October 7, from 11 AM – noon. Lead artist Dionne Bonner describes this milestone as one that sets the stage for future community gatherings and healthy civic dialogue in Tacoma.
Memorial for William Gernon at Bellarmine Oct. 8
Submitted by Andie Gernon, Will’s Mom. William “Will” Gregory Gernon was born September 21, 1972, in Stuttgart, Germany to Dr. William H. and Norma Andrea “Andie” Gernon. Will died Sept. 2, 2022 doing what he loved most—riding his motorcycle on the Angeles Crest Highway north of Los Angeles, California.
Can I See it? Can I Touch It? – Modern Medicine: a Blessing and an Embarrassment
COVID has left numerous people beside the roadside as it stormed around the world. My wife Peggy and I had annual check-ups and more, that kind of fell by the wayside while COVID raged. Earlier this year we began putting our health-lives back together. I was shocked when I was...
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. In the past 2 weeks, more than 23,000 Pierce County residents got a COVID-19 bivalent booster. More than 35,000 have gotten a booster since they arrived in September. Thousands of our friends and neighbors are getting protection from the latest omicron variants. You can too!...
LASA awarded $3.5 million to build affordable housing
LASA is happy to announce an award of $3.5 million dollars towards their $11 million dollar housing project, Gravelly Lake Commons. Pictured is Jani Hitchens along with LASA staff and board members, painting in the arrow to the $3.5 million mark. The arrow represents the funds LASA needs to build 25 units of affordable housing.
The Lakewood City Council Oct. 5 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Oct. 5 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
Rail grinding on Hilltop Link Extension begins as early as Oct. 5
Sound Transit announcement. As early as Wednesday, October 5th, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin grinding and polishing Link railway within the City of Tacoma city limits. This work produces a smoother rail surface that improves safety, reduces noise, vibration, and long-term maintenance costs. Rail grinding may produce noise and...
Pierce Transit Breaks Ground on Spanaway Transit Center
Pierce Transit announcement. In a ceremony attended by elected officials and local dignitaries, Pierce Transit today broke ground on its new Spanaway Transit Center. The property, located at 20702 Mountain Highway East in Spanaway, will serve as the southern terminus for the current route 1 and the agency’s first Stream Bus Rapid Transit line, which is nearing 60 percent design. While the agency has recently renovated transit centers and Park & Rides throughout its system, this is Pierce Transit’s first new transit center since 1998, recognizing the increased need for services to support the significant growth in South Pierce County.
City of Fircrest seeks City Prosecutor
Due to the limited number of respondents, the City has chosen to extend the RFQ for prosecutor services. Learn more at the City's website.
DuPont September 30 Report from Mayor, Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council September 30 report by clicking here.
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. We answered many of your questions about new bivalent COVID-19 boosters a few weeks ago. But some of you still had questions. Should I wait to get a booster if I recently had COVID-19? It’s almost flu season. Should I get a booster and a...
Street racing charges filed
Street racing charges filed
$10,000 Relief Grants Available to Small Businesses in Pierce County
On Oct. 3 Comcast announced that small businesses owned by women and people of color in King and Pierce Counties, may now apply for a $10,000 grant from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund. Comcast will award a total of $1 million in grants to 100 eligible businesses in these two counties, as well as technology and marketing resources to eligible businesses statewide.
How do you get around Lakewood?
City of Lakewood announcement. How do you use Lakewood’s sidewalks, bike lanes, or other routes that don’t allow cars?. The city of Lakewood is updating its non-motorized transportation plan to reflect the improvements made over the last 10 years and to provide direction on how to expand its walking and rolling network.
