CNBC

Samsung profit plunges in first drop since 2019 as chipmakers feel bite

Samsung forecast on Friday its operating profit likely plunged 32% in the third quarter of the year as weaker memory pricing and demand hit the technology giant. The forecast profit fall adds further concerns about the chip sector which is facing softer demand amid a weaker global macroeconomic environment. However,...
