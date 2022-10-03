Read full article on original website
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman living in a motorhome was arrested Wednesday for selling fentanyl, the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced in a Facebook post. Over the past two weeks, police received reports that Tammerina Shimel, 55, was selling the drugs near Howarth Park on Summerfield Road. Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, SRPD […]
A Sonoma County man serving 23 years in Folsom State Prison is suspected of killing another inmate. On Tuesday afternoon, Felipe Rodriguez of San Bernardino County was attacked by two inmates armed with hand made weapons in the prison yard. Rodriguez was declared dead a half hour later. The suspects include Selso Orozco Jr. of Rohnert Park who is in prison for robbery with the use of a firearm, among other charges. The other suspect is Mike Calderon from LA County, who is serving life without parole for first-degree murder and other enhancements.
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — A man suspected of driving under the influence of a narcotic and tossing a gun into the Bay was arrested in San Rafael on Wednesday, police said. San Rafael police received reports of a person driving erratically at 7:52 p.m. in the area of Point San Pedro Road and Riviera […]
Santa Rosa police have announced the arrests of two people on suspicion of embezzling more than $50,000 from a local non-profit. Back in May, representatives at Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) contacted police regarding suspicion of embezzlement from within the organization. The following month, after obtaining financial documents from SAY, Santa Rosa PD Property Crimes detectives began an investigation.
MARTINEZ, Calif. - A Lafayette man pleaded not guilty Thursday to 12 counts related to a Sept. 24 armed home invasion involving kidnapping and child abuse. Kenneth David Mcisaac, 31, was arraigned Thursday in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez on 12 felony counts of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, criminal threats, and child abuse. The victims were allegedly held hostage for hours.
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens.
ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
VACAVILLE, Calif. - An inmate cleaning crew and a correctional officer are being credited with saving the life of woman who had just been stabbed on a walking trail in Vacaville. The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4 on the Alamo Creek bike trail near Brookdale...
A 20-year-old man from Ukiah is behind bars on suspicion of killing his friend, whose body was found in a shallow grave. The body of 18-year-old Aaron Joseph Vossler was found at the home of Christopher Franklin Hill’s relative in Potter Valley. Hill and Vossler were supposed to drive together from Laytonville to Ukiah on September 26th. But, the Vossler was reported missing after never returning from the trip. Investigators believe Vossler might have been killed inside the suspect’s car.
Federal agents have joined the hunt for a serial killer who Stockton police said has gunned down at least six people and wounded another in a city gripped by the slayings. Stockton leaders in a Wednesday community town hall said FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents are among those now part of the growing effort to find the killer or killers, according to news reports, as a reward in the deadly shootings has swelled to $125,000.
A homeless woman and man had head injuries after they were attacked by five to 10 teenagers in downtown Berkeley on Sept. 30, police said.
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) — A Lafayette man faces 12 felony counts for allegedly holding a family at gunpoint, according to a press release on Thursday from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the victims were held hostage for more than five hours. Kenneth David Mcisaac, 31, pulled a gun on a […]
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was stabbed Tuesday morning on the Alamo Creek Bike Trail, the Vacaville Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. regarding the incident in the area of the bike trail near Brookdale Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned […]
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Antioch, accused by police of stabbing a 58-year-old man in a robbery at a Smart and Final location, according to a press release. Officers responded at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a robbery at 2638 Sommersville Road. When they arrived, they found […]
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
DAVIS – A Davis man is under arrest after police say he got out of his car, pulled out a gun, then pointed it at someone at an intersection. Davis police say, back on Oct. 3, the suspect and victim got into a short argument at a business near Olive Drive and Richards Boulevard. The two left in separate cars, but then stopped at the nearby red light. It was at this point that both people got out of their cars for another confrontation. However, this was when the suspect – 19-year-old Davis resident Isaac Salas – pulled out a...
OAKLAND, Calif. - Twelve of 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who had their peace-officer powers removed over poor psychological entrance examinations are now back on the job, sheriff's officials said Wednesday as protesters came to their headquarters in Oakland. "Sheriff Ahern! No rehire! No retest!" they chanted outside the sheriff's...
BERKELEY, Calif. - A Berkeley man said he wasn't thinking about the 60-year-old Oakland general contractor who was killed this week when he confronted catalytic converter from his Glenview neighborhood when a similar theft happened to him. The man, who asked to be identified only as Joe, said he saw...
The Concord Police Department responded to the Sunvalley Shopping Center at approximently 2:45 pm after a person was carrying some type of bag with the threat of using a firearm. By 4:40 pm, the suspect was taken into custody. The incident prompted a large police response including the Concord Police,...
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rudsdale High School students are back on the King Estates Campus in East Oakland, just over a week after six people were shot there. It was a slow morning and not a lot of students showed up for class. But many that did were greeted with hugs from staff members.
