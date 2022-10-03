ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Man shot, killed on Antoine Drive in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Thursday evening. Details are limited, but we're told the shooting occurred on the 5600 block of Antoine Drive, around 7 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man dead on the...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 men found shot in northwest Houston had reportedly gone to club

HOUSTON - Houston police are trying to determine where a shooting occurred that left two men hospitalized. According to police, around 3:15 a.m. Friday, a driver and a passenger pulled up to a complex in the 7800 block of Green Lawn Drive. They each had two gunshot wounds and were...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Store clerk death: Houston police searching for 2 suspects

HOUSTON - Houston police have released surveillance video and photos of two suspects in the shooting death of a convenience store clerk. A shirtless man seen in the surveillance video is the suspected shooter. The victim was shot and killed on September 27 after closing up the store on Weston...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 men shot to death inside SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — Two men were killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a southwest Houston restaurant. Houston police were called just after 11 p.m. to Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Boulevard near Cook Road for reports of the shooting. Officers found the bodies of two men in their 50s and 60s with multiple gunshot wounds in a booth, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
motor1.com

TeslaCam catches truck driver shooting at Model S in road rage incident

A shocking shooting incident was captured by a Tesla's on-board cameras in Houston, Texas, on September 25. Tesla Model S owner Chris Harclerode was returning home from the airport at around 8:30 pm, when he says he noticed a Ford pickup truck driving aggressively behind him on Westpark Toll Road. Footage from the Tesla's rear camera shows the truck accelerating, changing lanes erratically and tailgating, coming within inches of hitting the EV's bumper.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Key thief returns to steal truck, leads HPD on chase

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A couple of weeks ago, a southeast Houston family had their home broken into with the thief getting away with the keys to their pickup truck. Early Wednesday morning, the thief returned and stole the truck itself that was sitting in their driveway. The family was...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE

A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
BRENHAM, TX
conroetoday.com

Who killed Willie Williams?

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the victim was walking their dogs when shot and killed in the 7600 block of Phoenix Dr. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, an unknown suspect approached, produced a firearm and shot the victim. Afterwards, the suspect fled the location in a gray 4-door Nissan sedan in an unknown direction of travel. The victim sustained major injuries from the gunshot wound resulting in their death.
HOUSTON, TX

