Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Woman’s coworker allegedly shot man to death at her Houston apartment on Overbrook Ln
HOUSTON - A woman’s coworker is accused of shooting a man to death at the woman's apartment in west Houston. The shooting occurred around 10:10 p.m. Thursday in the 12400 block of Overbrook Lane. Police described the man who was shot to death as the woman’s boyfriend but said...
fox26houston.com
Man shot, killed on Antoine Drive in Northwest Houston
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Thursday evening. Details are limited, but we're told the shooting occurred on the 5600 block of Antoine Drive, around 7 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man dead on the...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man outside food truck in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument outside a food truck, according to Houston police. Ernest Christopher Nathan, 43, is charged with murder and felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle. According to police, on Sept. 25...
fox26houston.com
2 men found shot in northwest Houston had reportedly gone to club
HOUSTON - Houston police are trying to determine where a shooting occurred that left two men hospitalized. According to police, around 3:15 a.m. Friday, a driver and a passenger pulled up to a complex in the 7800 block of Green Lawn Drive. They each had two gunshot wounds and were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Sketch photo, surveillance video released of suspect involved in fatal shooting in west Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has released a sketch photo and surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting in hopes someone will recognize the man. On March 4, two Spring Branch Police Department officers were patrolling an area in west Houston when they heard several gunshots shortly after 7 p.m.
HPD investigating deadly shooting in northwest Houston
Officers say one man was chasing another man with a rifle, and now one of them is dead.Police didn't immediately say who the victim was.
fox26houston.com
Store clerk death: Houston police searching for 2 suspects
HOUSTON - Houston police have released surveillance video and photos of two suspects in the shooting death of a convenience store clerk. A shirtless man seen in the surveillance video is the suspected shooter. The victim was shot and killed on September 27 after closing up the store on Weston...
2 men shot to death inside SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — Two men were killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a southwest Houston restaurant. Houston police were called just after 11 p.m. to Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Boulevard near Cook Road for reports of the shooting. Officers found the bodies of two men in their 50s and 60s with multiple gunshot wounds in a booth, police said.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox26houston.com
Jury seated in retrial for Antonio 'AJ' Armstrong, Jr., accused of killing Bellaire parents as a teen
HOUSTON - Opening arguments in the retrial for Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong, Jr., who is accused of killing his parents inside their Bellaire home back in 2016, will begin on Tuesday, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. That's after a jury was seated on Thursday afternoon. A...
motor1.com
TeslaCam catches truck driver shooting at Model S in road rage incident
A shocking shooting incident was captured by a Tesla's on-board cameras in Houston, Texas, on September 25. Tesla Model S owner Chris Harclerode was returning home from the airport at around 8:30 pm, when he says he noticed a Ford pickup truck driving aggressively behind him on Westpark Toll Road. Footage from the Tesla's rear camera shows the truck accelerating, changing lanes erratically and tailgating, coming within inches of hitting the EV's bumper.
cw39.com
Key thief returns to steal truck, leads HPD on chase
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A couple of weeks ago, a southeast Houston family had their home broken into with the thief getting away with the keys to their pickup truck. Early Wednesday morning, the thief returned and stole the truck itself that was sitting in their driveway. The family was...
Click2Houston.com
Month-long investigations ends with illegal game room bust in SE Harris County, Pct. 2 says
HOUSTON – Deputies have reportedly shut down an illegal game room in southeast Harris County after a major bust on Wednesday. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 2 say the bust took place on Oct. 5 in the 1300 block of Spencer Highway. According to investigators, deputies received several...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE
A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
fox26houston.com
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Houston clothing store along Southwest Freeway
HOUSTON - One person is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting at a Houston clothing store, police say. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 11500 block of the Southwest Freeway. Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. Authorities...
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shooting
KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY - (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area driver is recovering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks following an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 10.
Vigil held for Maira Gutierrez, mother of 4 who was kidnapped, killed earlier this week
HOUSTON — Family and friends held a vigil Wednesday night for the mother of four who was found shot to death after police said she was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend. Dozens gathered where 38-year-old Maira Gutierrez’s body was found inside her SUV near Mykawa and the South Loop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who is Maira Gutierrez, the woman who was kidnapped and killed in SE Houston?
HOUSTON — Family members and police have identified the woman found dead in an abandoned SUV as Maira Gutierrez, a mother of four. According to investigators, Gutierrez was abducted from a Pasadena apartment complex Monday morning. Witnesses called the police when they saw her being forced inside her own SUV at gunpoint.
Man accused of kidnapping mother of 4 found dead in SUV is now in Pasadena police custody
HOUSTON — Daniel Chacon was taken into custody in Mexico Wednesday night after his ex-girlfriend, Maira Gutierrez, was found dead in her abandoned SUV in southeast Houston. Pasadena police said Chacon was found in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico around 11:30 p.m. "Our officers and the federal agencies worked tirelessly...
conroetoday.com
Who killed Willie Williams?
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the victim was walking their dogs when shot and killed in the 7600 block of Phoenix Dr. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, an unknown suspect approached, produced a firearm and shot the victim. Afterwards, the suspect fled the location in a gray 4-door Nissan sedan in an unknown direction of travel. The victim sustained major injuries from the gunshot wound resulting in their death.
Horrific: Houston, Texas Nursing Home Videoed Abusing Elderly Man
A nursing home in Houston, Texas is now facing anger from one resident's family a recently released surveillance video seemed to prove their accusations of abuse true. KHOU 11 has the story and video. The family first learned of the suspected abuse when the 87-year-old grandfather told them staff was...
Comments / 0