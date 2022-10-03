Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Binance Smart Chain Halted Over 'Potential Exploit,' $100 Million Taken Off Chain
The hack could have been "either the first or second biggest hack of all time," one blockchain developer says. Transactions on the Binance blockchain, also known as BNB Chain and Binance Smart Chain, were halted today after a potential exploit in the network was detected through a spike in "irregular activity."
decrypt.co
Three Arrows Capital’s Premium Ethereum NFT Collection Is on the Move
The insolvent crypto hedge fund’s Starry Night Capital NFT collection is being transferred into a new Ethereum wallet. NFTs belonging to Starry Night Capital, the NFT collecting fund from Three Arrows Capital, have been moved into a new wallet. The fund collected hundreds of valuable NFTs last year, with...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Incorporates in Australia, Expands Offerings for Retail Customers
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is expanding its services in Australia, which it described as “a hotbed of fintech innovation.”. America’s largest crypto exchange Coinbase has announced the expansion of its services to retail customers in Australia, making it easier to buy, sell, and trade digital assets. Coinbase, which first...
decrypt.co
Balcony DAO Co-Founder: There Are Clear Rules, People in Crypto Just Don't Like Them
A common refrain in the blockchain industry is that regulators have not provided "regulatory clarity" or fair regulatory frameworks for digital assets. John Belitsky, a co-founder of real estate DAO Balcony DAO, disagrees. "There are regulations in place" to launch a token, Belitsky told Decrypt at Chainlink's SmartCon event in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
decrypt.co
Ubisoft, Take-Two Back Ethereum NFT Game Maker Horizon in $40M Round
Skyweaver game developer Horizon just raised a Series A round with a pair of Web3-friendly video game giants onboard. Horizon, the Web3 startup behind NFT game Skyweaver, just raised a $40 million Series A funding round. Video game publishers Ubisoft and Take-Two Interactive are among the notable backers. Major video...
decrypt.co
Fidelity Reveals $5 Million Ethereum Index Fund
Unlike Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Index Funds only trade after hours at fixed prices. Fidelity already has $5 million invested in a new Ethereum index fund, according to registration documents filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The asset manager, which has $4.5 trillion on its books, registered...
World’s largest crypto exchange hacked with possible losses of $500m
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, may have lost half a billion dollars after a hack of its network. The company temporarily suspended transactions and the transfer of funds after detecting an exploit between two blockchains, a method of digital theft that has been used recently in at least one other major hack.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Unfazed by $81.3M Exposure to Bankrupt Data Center
Despite a hefty exposure to the now-bankrupt Compute North, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital denies any "negative impacts" on operations. In its latest monthly report, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital revealed exposure of $81.3 million in the now-bankrupt data center Compute North. The publicly listed mining firm had invested $10 million in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
decrypt.co
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Reveals Thousands of Users' Transaction Histories in Court Filing
The document contained key information of every user on Celsius' platform and shed new light on the financials of its top execs. Troubled crypto lender Celsius has revealed the names and transaction history of hundreds of thousands of its customers in a court filing. The 14,500-page long document contained information...
decrypt.co
Three Arrows’ CryptoPunks and Other 'Starry Night' Ethereum NFTs Set to Be Liquidated
The Starry Night Capital NFT fund is now in the hands of liquidators, which plan to sell off the assets to cover Three Arrows’ obligations. Ethereum NFTs belonging to Three Arrows Capital through its Starry Night Capital fund are now in the possession of liquidator Teneo, the firm said.
decrypt.co
Controversial Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Looks to Raise $22.8 Million
Despite lower profitability and hefty criticism from environmental activists, Bitcoin mining firm Greenidge is eyeing fresh funding. Controversial crypto miner Greenidge Generation is looking to raise up to $22.8 million as part of a Class A common stock offer. The proposed raise comes amid intense pressure from both environmental activists...
decrypt.co
Russia Blocks Access to Crypto Exchange OKX
Russia has blocked access to OKX—the world’s third-largest crypto exchange by volume—at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office on Tuesday. A search for the exchange’s domain under records from Roskomnadzor, Russia’s internet censorship agency, shows the site was blocked under article 15.3 of Russia’s law on Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection.
decrypt.co
Mythical Games Enlists Ubisoft, Animoca, Others to Launch Web3 Gaming DAO and Token
Mythical Games CEO John Linden says his company has been accused of “not being Web3 enough.” Buckle up, degens—that’s about to change. Blockchain gaming studio Mythical Games—along with 22 partner companies and a handful of big-name advisors—announced a foundation, DAO, and token Wednesday in an effort to bring decentralization to Web3 gaming.
NFL・
decrypt.co
SUSHI Jumps 14% After Asset Manager GoldenTree Reveals $5.3M Stake in SushiSwap
Big money’s involvement has lifted investor confidence, but it also raises questions as to just how decentralized SushiSwap really is. Global asset management firm GoldenTree revealed a $5.3 million token stake in decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap, with the SUSHI token soaring 13% as bullish investors piled in. GoldenTree has...
Comments / 0