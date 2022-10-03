ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wanderwisdom.com

Man's Visit to the 'Least Visited National Park' in Alaska Sounds Like a Dream Come True

While some of America's biggest national parks, such as Yosemite, Grand Canyon, and the Everglades, have earned their stellar reputation for a reason, they also take up a lot of the attention from other equally spectacular national parks- and due to their immense popularity, they're often flooded with tourists. Many outdoor enthusiasts and national park lovers might find themselves wanting to switch up the scenery. But where to?
activenorcal.com

Is This Yosemite Trail the Most Dangerous in America?

If you Google the most dangerous trails in America, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a list that doesn’t include the iconic trail to the top Half Dome in Yosemite National Park. The trail is one of the most iconic in the country, but it comes with a high level of difficulty and danger.
Time Out Global

Where to stay in Glacier National Park

From homesteads to cabins, these are the best places to stay in Glacier National Park. Glacier National Park is one of the US’s most stunning conservation areas. For astounding mountain ranges and breathtaking lakes, the protected land – close to the Canadian border – is seriously hard to beat. For activity junkies, its numerous hiking trails and oppurtunities for kayaking, cycling and camping are irresistable. But it’s also perfect for that romantic getaway or family trip: expect days spent wandering among the wildlife, or evenings gazing at the stars together.
IFLScience

Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
Daily Montanan

Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists

USGS geologist and the founding Scientist-in-Charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory Robert “Bob” Christiansen died on Sept. 15, 2022, in Palo Alto, California. Bob, or “Chris,” as his colleagues and friends often called him, leaves a legacy of scientific achievement, articulate writing, and a warm and humble personality that endeared him to all. He received […] The post Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Boston

A Vermont resort is among the 50 best in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler

It is an adults-only all-inclusive resort. Travelers seeking a world-class getaway in New England should head to Vermont, according to Conde Nast Traveler readers. The publication released a list of the 50 best resorts in the world on Tuesday, part of its 35th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards, and Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont ranked No. 33. Twin Farms was also named the No. 1 resort in the Northeast.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Volcano Rocked by Over 500 Earthquakes in a Single Month

During September, a total of 510 earthquakes occurred in a single area of Yellowstone National Park. That’s a number that’s nearly double the average per month. The earthquakes took place near Grizzly Lake in the northwest region of the park. Reportedly, the quakes occurred between the areas of Norris and Mammoth. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake “swarm” started there in July.
KTEN.com

The Ultimate Guide to Planning an Epic National Parks Road Trip

Originally Posted On: https://www.trendzzzone.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-planning-an-epic-national-parks-road-trip/. When you plan a trip to a new place, what’s the first thing you look at–the hotels, the food, the activities? That’s second for us. We look at the best way to get around. When we’re planning a big national parks trip, that’s...
outsidemagazine

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Is America’s Hot Spot

63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late. Hawaii Volcanoes is her 61st park visit.
Fatherly

This Map Shows The Cheapest States To Buy A House And We're Moving To Iowa

Over the past several years, the housing market has become increasingly unaffordable to families. Mortgage rates have skyrocketed while wages have remained flat, and then sprinkle in supply shortages, the pandemic, and inflation. It's a perfect brew for making owning a home seem legitimately impossible. But there's a new map that might help.
Outsider.com

Top 10 Things to Know About Joshua Tree National Park: PHOTOS

Two separate desert ecosystems meet in Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park, creating one of the most fascinating places on the planet. If you haven’t yet made it to Joshua Tree, surely you’ve heard of it. This breathtaking desert park feels like a trip to another planet, but is very much of this Earth. A remarkable mix of plants and animals call these lands home, and they have their fair share of obstacles, to be sure.
Yahoo Sports

16 most haunted hotels in the United States

Trick or treat is a thing of the past. Why not increase the Halloween fun… or fright… with a creepy and downright scary stay at one of the most-haunted hotels in the United States this spooky season?. Check our list of the 16 most haunted hotels the U.S....
morethanjustparks.com

15 (FASCINATING) Death Valley National Park Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

Death Valley National Park Facts! In this article, we provide you with 15 amazing facts about one of America’s most magnificent national parks. More Than Just Parks is your one-stop-shop when it comes to learning everything you’ll need to know about America’s national parks. We’ve got expert guides, beautiful photos, helpful tips, breathtaking films and so much more.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

These 4 luxurious Arizona spa resorts were named among the best in the US

Arizona has no shortage of spa resorts for people looking for a relaxing escape. Some of these destinations just received national recognition among the nation's best. Conde Nast Traveler released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards results, compiled based on readers' favorite travel experiences. It recognized four Arizona spa resorts - two in Tucson, one in Sedona and one in Carefree - among its list of the 19 best destination spas in the U.S.
