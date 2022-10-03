ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian ambassador tells Elon Musk to 'f--- off' after billionaire infuriates nation with Twitter poll

By Christina Wilkie, @christinawilkie
CNBC
 3 days ago
THEONE
3d ago

The poll was for the people to decide and if the ambassador is upset because of that then that means majority of the people want to be apart of Russia and this goes to show that this war will continue because of Ukrainian leaders who won’t leave it to the people to decide what they want like the country is being held hostage by Ukrainian terrorist or something

cj
2d ago

I don’t know why so many appear to support Ukraine. They are playing the United States big time. Not to mention if Ukraine (who has never wanted to be a part of the UN) now gets “fast-tracked” and joins he UN, their war becomes a world war as Russia is then fighting a UN nation. Americans need to do a little reading about how corrupt Ukraine is, not to mention their sketchy history. Americans are sucked in with Ukraine, just as they are with the royal family. It’s pathetic

TheDailyBeast

Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster

Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan summons Russian ambassador after its diplomat is ‘brutally interrogated’ in Moscow

Japan has demanded an apology from Russia after its diplomat was blindfolded and physically restrained during an interrogation and accused of being a spy, deepening a diplomatic row between the two countries.Tatsunori Motoki, who worked at the Japanese consulate general, was detained in Vladivostok in Russia’s far east on allegations that he obtained classified information about Russia, the foreign ministry in Moscow said.On Monday, Russia‘s foreign ministry notified Japan‘s embassy in Moscow that the official had been declared “persona non grata”, or an undesirable person, on grounds that he conducted illegal espionage activity, and ordered him to leave the country...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Ukraine#Ukrainians#American#The United Nations
Business Insider

A Russian soldier was recorded saying he was told to 'kill everyone we see' in Ukraine, including civilians, which is a war crime, according to audio obtained by The New York Times

More than 4,000 recordings of Russian soldiers making calls from Kyiv were obtained by The New York Times. One Russian soldier told his girlfriend that he received orders to "kill everyone we see." UN investigators previously accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. One Russian soldier in Kyiv recounted...
MILITARY
