ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

Coast Guard members return from Florida

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three members of the Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City are back in northern Michigan after helping with hurricane rescue efforts in Florida. On Wednesday, they shared their stories and experiences. "They flew in crews from all over the country, from a bunch of...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
nbc25news.com

Search continues for family of 4 kidnapped at gunpoint in California

MERCED, Calif. (KMPH) — The search continues for three adults and an 8-month-old baby who were kidnapped at gunpoint Monday in California. Police said the 48-year-old kidnapping suspect Jesus Salgado tried to take his own life Tuesday before he was arrested. Doctors have him sedated to treat his wounds.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
nbc25news.com

2022 State Christmas tree revealed

LANSING, Mich. — The official 2022 State Christmas tree was revealed Wednesday afternoon by Silver Bells in the City. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) and will be harvested by St. John's in Michigan's Lower Peninsula. The first tree...
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn

LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
HOMER, MI
nbc25news.com

'Forever chemicals' in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that's prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desantis
nbc25news.com

Statewide public school "count day" Wednesday, falls on Jewish high holiday

PORTAGE, Mich. — Wednesday is one of the state's annual student "count days," which determines per-pupil funding levels for every public school district statewide. This year, the Fall "count day" coincides with Yom Kippur, one of the two most important holidays on the Jewish calendar. Michigan count day: Whitmer's...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This time of year is all about the spooky candy. It's not too late to start stocking up on candy for trick-or-treaters, or maybe for yourself. Food lovers: Mediterranean pizza restaurant offers unique flavor in Grand Rapids. Candystore.com used 15 years of sales data to compile...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, October 4th

MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,849,047 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,767. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 12,880 new cases and 143 deaths on October 4th. The average daily COVID-19...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Gas prices increase after oil cartel reduces production

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A price hike at the pump was ignited after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, (OPEC), announced they are reducing oil production. Gas Buddy said prices here in Michigan were already higher than the national average because of regional refinery issues. This means that until something is...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hurricanes#School Supplies#Hurricane Ian#The Florida Disaster Fund

Comments / 0

Community Policy